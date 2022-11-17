PM Modi to inaugurate Kashi-Tamil Samagam on 19 November: What’s the ancient connect between the two?

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will formally inaugurate the month long Kashi-Tamil Samagam in Varanasi.

The programme, an initiative of the central government as part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, is aimed at reviving the cultural links between Varanasi and Tamil Nadu.

Modi will formally inaugurate the samagam at the amphitheatre ground of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

He will also address the gathering during about three hours stay in his parliamentary constituency, Mahanagar chairman Vidyasagar Rai said.

The Prime Minister tweeted on 9 November, “The Kashi Tamil Sangam is a programme I am particularly enthusiastic about. It will be a celebration of the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat and will also celebrate the beautiful Tamil language as well as culture.”

But what’s on the agenda? And what’s connect between the Kashi and Tamil Nadu?

Let’s take a closer look:

What’s on the agenda?

The programme from will strive to rediscover the centuries-old bond of knowledge and ancient civilisational linkage between Kashi (Varanasi) and Tamil Nadu.

The programme also aims to celebrate the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ and highlight Tamil language and culture.

Indian Institute Of Technology–Madras and Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, are knowledge partners for the event.

Academic exchanges, including seminars and discussions will be held on various facets of the two ancient manifestations of Indian culture, with focus on bringing out the links and shared values.

The broader objective is to bring the two knowledge and cultural traditions closer, create an understanding of the shared heritage and deepen the people-to-people bond between the regions.

The programme aims to provide an opportunity for people from all walks of life including scholars, students, philosophers, traders, artisans, artists etc. from the two regions to come together, share their knowledge, culture and best practices and learn from each other’s experiences.

More than 2,500 delegates from Tamil Nadu will be visiting Kashi.

They will participate in seminars, site visits etc to interact with local people of similar trade, profession and interest.

A month-long exhibition of handlooms, handicrafts, ODOP products, books, documentaries, cuisine, art forms, history, tourist places etc of the two regions will also be put up in Kashi.

What’s the connect between Kashi and Tamil Nadu?

As T Muruganandham wrote in New Indian Express, “Kashi and Tamils have spiritual, cultural and historical ties from time immemorial”.

Muruganandham pointed out that Tamil kings, legendary spiritual leaders, poets and people from all walks of life have made the pilgrimage between Rameswaram and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and regard it as a ‘holy duty’ to be undertaken at least once in their lifetime.

“The historical links between TN and Kashi can be easily understood through place names such as Tenkasi and Sivakasi and people giving their children such names as Kasi Viswanathan. Besides, there are thousands of Kasi Viswanathar temples and separate Sannadhis for Kasi Viswanathar in many temples in TN,” Muruganandham wrote.

Dr Vinay Kumar of the Department of Ancient Indian History, Culture and Archaeology at Banaras Hindu University told TNIE: “It is very difficult to elaborate on the rich cultural heritage of India in totality. Sometimes, north and south India are seen as two separate streams but, culturally, both these regions share a common spiritual linkage. The link between TN and Varanasi is of special symbolism. Although both these regions are geographically far apart, their relationship is very strong.”

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, L Murugan, agreed.

“North and south India are sometimes mistakenly carved into two streams. The fact, however, is that both regions are part of the same continuum of spiritual and philosophical threads, sharing profound connections,” Murugan wrote in Hindustan Times.

Murugan added that these can be seen through the deities worshipped and that while many languages are spoken they share the same cultural, spiritual and philosophical heritage.

The timing of the event is also significant.

“The period will cover the Tamil month of Karthikeya during which all Tamil households go pray to Lord Shiva. This programme, which would be a part of the Ek Bharat Sreshtha Bharat initiative, is aimed at rekindling the civilisational link between the new Kashi and Tamil Nadu — both deep centres of knowledge,” Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan was quoted as saying by The Hindu.

He added that building a heritage bridge for the new generation was a key feature of the National Education Policy.

Railways swings into action

Indian Railways will run 13 services from the southern state to Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, the first of which carrying 216 delegates will leave on Thursday.

Of these, 35 delegates will board the train from Rameswaram, 103 from Tiruchchirappalli and 78 from Chennai. Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi will interact with the delegates and flag off the train at Chennai Egmore, officials said.

In total, these trains will carry 2,592 delegates and each rake will comprise 216 delegates.

The trains will halt at 21 stations en route to Uttar Pradesh, they said.

Railways will also ferry more than 2,000 students from across universities by train from Tamil Nadu to Varanasi as part of the Centre’s programme to rediscover the centuries-old bond of knowledge and ancient civilisational linkage between Kashi and the southern state.

The railways will arrange special coaches for identified students who will be from varied backgrounds, sources said.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.