PM calls on public to turn AC temp up: A look at how cooling system is heating up world

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, launching Mission Lifestyle for the Environment (LiFE), spoke about people can make changes to their lifestyle that can benefit the planet.

Mission LiFE global plan of action aimed at saving the planet from the disastrous consequences of climate change, was launched by Modi and United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres in Gujarat’s Kevadia.

The launch comes ahead of next month’s mega UN climate meet in Egypt.

Speaking at the launch of Mission LiFE in Kevadia, Modi said as per India Today, “The issue of climate change is being witnessed everywhere. Our glaciers are melting, rivers are drying up. Mission LIFE will help in fighting the climate crisis.”

Modi, at the launch, highlighted one particular way human beings could do their bit.

“Some of us prefer to keep our ACs switched on at 16 or 18 degrees and then use a blanket too. With each dropping temperature, the consumption of energy increases. We should try and keep the air conditioners at a temperature that makes us feel pleasant without a blanket,” he said, as per News18.

“Instead of keeping the air conditioner (AC) temperature at 18 degrees and then taking a blanket, it’s better to keep the AC temperature at 24 degrees and reduce electricity consumption,” Hindustan Times quoted the prime minister as saying.

Let’s take a look at ACs and the role they play in climate change.

Climate change and ACs

This year has seen Europe on the boil.

The heatwaves have contributed to deadly wildfires in France, Greece, Portugal and Spain, destroying vast tracts of land, while Britain for the first time in its history recorded a temperature over 40 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, India, China and Pakistan haven’t been spared either and the Indian Ocean has warmed.

“Heatwaves will happen more frequently because of climate change,” Petteri Taalas, secretary-general of the World Meteorological Organisation stated.

Climate change isn’t on the horizon anymore – it’s here.

And experts say ACs are making matters worse.

The first AC was invented in 1902 by a young engineer named Willis Carrier, as per Scientific American.

Carrier made his discovery while attempting to find a solution to a New York City printing company’s humidity problem.

Today, 120 years later, the world has over two billion air conditioners, as per Vox.

That’s one air conditioner for every four people on Earth – although it is to be noted that half of the ACs are in the US and China alone.

The International Energy Agency estimates that these cooling systems account for around 20 per cent of energy use in buildings around the world.

That’s two-and-a-half times as much electricity as used by the continent of Africa.

So what’s the problem?

The trouble is that the technology behind air conditioning and refrigerators hasn’t significantly changed since Carrier hit upon his invention, as Scientific American noted.

According to Time Magazine, most AC units still use refrigerants that are powerful greenhouse gases (GHGs).

These GHGs, which are ‘thousands of times’ more potent at trapping heat in the atmosphere than carbon dioxide, account for three per cent of US emissions.

Worse still, according to the IEA, AC energy use is poised to increase three times by 2050 — roughly equivalent to the amount of electricity China uses today.

As per Vox, that you can’t cool a space without heating up another is an ambient law of nature.

Heat from running ACs at night in cities can raise ambient temperatures by 1°C, or 1.8°F, as per the report.

So what then, is to be done?

Vox quoted Fatih Birol, executive director of the IEA, of writing in a 2018 report, “The answer lies first and foremost in improving the efficiency of air conditioners, which can quickly slow down the growth in cooling-related electricity demand.”

But even that isn’t enough.

The Scientific American quoted the WHO as saying that by 2050, 255,000 people each year would die due to worldwide heatwaves.

New, efficient air conditioners simply won’t be enough.

“If history is any indication, the fastest route to transforming how we stay cool will be a combination of innovation, competition, and regulation. And speed is essential, as the stakes of the global cooling race are not just comfort, but survival,” the piece notes.

What is Mission LiFE?

Envisaged by the prime minister, Mission LiFE is expected to be an India-led global mass movement that will nudge individual and collective action to protect and preserve the environment.

As per the Ministry of External Affairs, Mission LiFE will be India’s signature initiative at the United Nations and other international platforms for showcasing climate action and early achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.

Modi said Mission LiFE will strengthen the concept of a pro-people planet, adding it aims at following a three-pronged strategy for changing people’s collective approach towards sustainability.

This includes nudging individuals to practice simple yet effective environment-friendly actions in their daily lives (demand), enabling industries and markets to respond swiftly to the changing demand (supply), and to influence government and industrial policy to support both sustainable consumption and production (policy).

World leaders congratulate PM

World leaders including from France, the UK and the Maldives were among those who congratulated Modi on the occasion of the launch of the Mission LiFE.

France president Emmanual Macron in his video message said that France is looking forward to working with India in the perspective of the Indian presidency of G20 next year.

“Dear Prime Minister, dear Narendra, dear colleagues, dear friends, namaste. I wish I could be you in Kevadia at this very special moment. And at a time when our world is subject to increasing geopolitical tensions, we have no choice but to choose cooperation of division for one single region. No one can address global challenges and especially climate change on its own,” Macron said

He further said, “France looks forward to working with India to make this initiative a success including in the perspective of the Indian presidency of G20 next year.”

UK prime minister Liz truss also send her congratulations via a video message.

“As democracies, we must work together to secure energy independence and protect economies. We’re investing with partners like India to develop vital climate infra. I commend India’s leadership in launching Mission LiFE, let’s keep leading the way.”

Meanwhile, Maldives’ president Ibrahim Mohamed Solih said that PM Modi’s Mission LiFE could not have come at a more crucial juncture. The ill effects of the climate crisis come at upon the countries with full force, he added.

Estonia’s prime minister, Kaja Kallas in her message expressed her gratitude to PM Modi for launching Mission LiFE and said that the need for a collective response to address climate change is stronger than ever.

“India has been very active in World Cleanup Day, last year, 1.2 million people took part in it in India which is impressive,” Estonia PM Kallas said.

Irakli Garibashvili, Georgia Prime Minister said “Georgia welcomes and fully supports this global initiative, timely introduced by PM Modi which promotes an environmentally conscious lifestyle that focuses on the principle of mindful and deliberate utilisations.”

Ifraan Ali, President of Guyana said, “Our planet is under threats. Overall, 70 per cent of forest land is substantially degraded. Collective action is needed to protect the planet. I wish to extend best wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the launching of the Mission LiFE logo and mission document which seeks to mobilise 1 billion people of India to become pro-planet people by 2027. Congratulations India for taking the lead.”

Andry Rajoelina, Madagascar President in her message said, “I am convinced that LiFE could become one of the turning points in our fight against climate crisis. I thank India through its Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is an inspiring leader in environmental protection, for bringing us together around this cause. It is with hope and conviction that I join you in this mission.”

Maldives president Ibrahim Mohamed Solih in his message said “Prime Minister Modi’s Mission LiFE could not have come at a more crucial juncture. The ill effects of climate crisis come at us with full force, growing in severity the longer we let our inactions drag on. This ambitious initiative is a call for action. Let’s not end it there.”

