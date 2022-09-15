Explained: Pittru Paksh and the significance of performing a shradh for our dead ancestors

As the fortnight of Pittru Paksh has begun, we take a look at the origins of shradh, the dos and don’ts of the sacred ritual, and what our scriptures say about it

People all over India will be observing the Pittru Paksh, or the fortnight related to shradh, from 10 September up to 26 September, which is the day of Sarv Pitri Amavasya. If anyone forgets the dates for tarpan, the practice of making an offering to the divine, and charity, there is no reason to worry, as anyone can observe shradh on Amavasya.

Since Vedas are prime books of Sanatan Dharma, I will start by giving references from Rig Ved. There is a mention of shradh and Pittra in Rig Ved.

1) Rig Ved 10.88.15

द्वे स्रुती अशृणवं पितॄणामहं देवानामुत मर्त्यानाम्. ताभ्यामिदं विश्वमेजत्समेति यदन्तरा पितरं मातरं च.. (१५)I

Have you heard about the two paths of Pittra, Devtas, and man?

This world goes toward them. The one born to a mother and father moves towards them.

2) Rig Ved 2.5.1

होता॑जनिष्ट॒ चेत॑नः पि॒ता पि॒तृभ्य॑ ऊ॒तये॑ । प्र॒यक्ष॒ञ्जेन्यं॒ वसु॑ श॒केम॑ वा॒जिनो॒ यम॑म् ॥

होताजनिष्ट चेतनः पिता पितृभ्य ऊतये । प्रयक्षञ्जेन्यं वसु शकेम वाजिनो यमम् ॥

Agnidev was created as a purohit and is like a father to Pittras who give us protection. May he be capable of protecting us and providing us with a lot of wealth.

3) Rig Ved 10.16.11

यो अ॒ग्निः क्र॑व्य॒वाह॑नः पि॒तॄन्यक्ष॑दृता॒वृध॑: । प्रेदु॑ ह॒व्यानि॑ वोचति दे॒वेभ्य॑श्च पि॒तृभ्य॒ आ ॥

यो अग्निः क्रव्यवाहनः पितॄन्यक्षदृतावृधः । प्रेदु हव्यानि वोचति देवेभ्यश्च पितृभ्य आ ॥

Agnidev carries the offerings of shradh so that the Yagya progresses. He also prays to Devtas and Pittra and carries offerings to them.

4) Rig Ved 10.15.9

ये ता॑तृ॒षुर्दे॑व॒त्रा जेह॑माना होत्रा॒विद॒: स्तोम॑तष्टासो अ॒र्कैः । आग्ने॑ याहि सुवि॒दत्रे॑भिर॒र्वाङ्स॒त्यैः क॒व्यैः पि॒तृभि॑र्घर्म॒सद्भि॑: ॥

Agnidev knows to perform Havan towards Pittras and creates many richas or hymns, making a stotra. He has acquired the status of Devta through his Karna, bringing them to me if they are thirsty or hungry. They are well known; they sit for Yagya. This special Havi is for those Pittras.

Even Upnishads mention the Pittras:

Brihadaranyaka Upanishad 1.5.16

अथ त्रयो वाव लोकाः—मनुष्यलोकः पितृलोको देवलोक इति; सोऽयं मनुष्यलोकः पुत्रेणैव जय्यः, नान्येन कर्मणा; कर्मणा पितृलोकाः, विद्यया देवलोकः; देवलोको वै लोकानां श्रेष्ठः, तस्माद्विद्यां प्रशंसन्ति। ॥ १६ ॥

There are indeed three loks, Prithvi Lok, Pittra Lok, and the Devlok. Prithvi Lok is to be won through the son alone and by no other rites, the Pittra Lok through rites, and Devlok through meditation. The world of the Devtas is the best of the worlds. Therefore they praise meditation.

As per Mahabharat Daan Dharma Parva (Chapter 87 to 91), Bhishma had explained to Yudhishthira why we should perform shradh and what is the right method of performing it. Our Pittras or forefathers are respected by Devtas, asur, manushya, gandharva, naag, demons, and kinnara. They are the main link between manushya and Devtas. The blessings of Pittras are necessary for our well-being and peace. In the 15 days of the shradh period, except for Chaturdashi, the ritual performed on any other day right from Purnima to Amavasya is beneficial to us.

Why should we perform shradh? And what should we offer the Pittras?

Sesame (tila), udad (split black lentils), oats, grains of the rainy season, water, fruits and roots should be offered to Pittras. The more the quantity of tila, the happier is Pittra, as Bhagwan Vishnu says in Garud Puran Pret Kalp 29.15 that tila has its origin in Vishnu’s perspiration, and therefore, it is pure.

Daily offerings are better but during the shradh paksh, they are compulsory. The more the quantity of sesame, the more Pittras will be satisfied. Curd from cow milk makes Pittras happy for a year. They are ready to bless you with a child because they will get offerings continuously. Pittras feed on the offerings made by their family.

Those who observe shradh as per nakshatra also are benefitted in different ways. The ones making offerings in Krittika, Rohini, Ashlesha, Chitra, Vishakha, Jyeshtha, Dhanishtha, Revati etc are benefitted differently. However, the most important thing is the choice of Brahmin to be fed. Hence, it is better to call a virtuous and decent Brahmin rather than a criminal one. The good deeds reflect in the behaviour of a Brahmin. After eating the food offered in shradh, never indulge in wrong or criminal activities. Never perform shradh in anger. While eating, one should recite the Trisuparn mantra (ब्रह्म मेतुमाम). The Brahmin should be well-versed in scriptures (Shruti, Smriti Itihaasa and Puranas). Avoid calling friends; restrict it only to family.



Who performed the first shradh?

In Mahabharat’s Daan Dharm Parv (Chapter 90), there is a story of Nimmi, the son of Dattatreya and the grandson of Atri. He lost his son Shrimant. He decided to perform his shradh on Amavasya. But after performing this shradh, he realised that this was meant for the elderly. He became remorseful. So he called upon his grandfather, Sage Atri, who consoled him that he had done no wrong since such offerings to ancestors were formulated by Brahma Ji.

In a proper shradh, four deities are always invited – Agni, Som, Varun and Vishvedev to perform the Agnikaran. Also, invite the base of Shradh, that is, Prithvi, along with her energies, Vaishnavi, Kashyapi Akshaya, etc. Call Varundev to get water for shradh and pray to him after that they satisfy Agnidev.

Brahmaji created some Devtas who are known as Pittra. Even their share of offerings was decided by Brahma. They should be fed so sins are forgiven. The mouth of Vishvedev is Agni. All the Vishvedevs are to be invited. Some of them are Vivaswan, Anshuman, Daksh.

The following foods are prohibited from offering in shradh such as asafoetida, carrot or sprouts, and jamun, to mention a few. This is mentioned in Mahabharat Chapter 381, Daan Dharma Parva.

After Nimmi, everyone started observing shradh every year. Due to excess offerings, the Pittars started feeling sick; they had an upset stomach. So the Pittras went to Somdev, who asked them to go to Brahma. In turn, Brahma turned towards Agnidev to solve their problem, so Agnidev suggested that from now on, all will go together when food is offered.

After the havan, Pittras are given pinda daan. In the presence of Agnidev, all the demons run away. First, the pind is for the father, then the grandfather, along with the Gayatri mantra. Two portions each belong to Agni and Som.

Only people with purity in thought and intentions should be called. After this, go to the river bank to feed the Pittra. Other relatives should be offered food.

Praying to Pittras is very beneficial. The seven sages, who are treated as Pittra are Brahma, Pulastya, Vashishtha, Pulah, Angira, Kratu, and Kashyap.

What is the significance of the Gaya Tirth?

There is a lot of importance given to the Gaya Tirth for Shradh Karm as per Garud Puran Chapter 64. Once a demon named Gaya performed tapasya, which frightened the Devtas. They went to Vishnu for help. After assuring the Devtas, Vishnu killed Gaya when he was sleeping. The place where the demon was sleeping came to be known as Gaya.

Performing pind dan and shradh in Gaya is very auspicious as Vishnu itself is present as Pittra. All the sacred shrines across Gaya have their importance. It is the only pilgrim where you can perform shradh any time of the day, and there is no need to shave your hair. It takes five days in Gaya to perform a shradh.

Why is Shradh important?

There is a story of Prajapati Ruchi, who started leading an ascetic life, in Garud Puran’s Chapter 69. The Pittras came to him and reasoned out the need for a strong family line. After all, it is the family which carries on the tradition of shradh. After much reasoning, Ruchi agreed, but who would give him their daughter’s hand at an old age? He worshipped Brahma, who blessed him to be Prajapati and start a family for the expansion of the Universe. He was then married to Apsara, a name given to Pramlocha’s daughter Manini.

The message of this narration is that if we want to lead an ideal and peaceful life, the Pittra are there to help us. But we, too, have to worship and respect them.

Garud Puran says when you call a Brahmin to give offerings, welcome him by saying ॐ आवाहय and wash his feet, worship him etc. He will call upon Agni, Som and Varun. Recite ॐ आयान्तु पितृ:

An aasan or a mat for Pitras should be laid down and they should be worshipped properly.

As per Garud Puran’s Chapter 66, offer two aahutis to Brahmin, keeping one for the Pittra and the other for whom the shradh is being performed. Touch the vessel of food with both hands. Recite ॐ पृथ्वी ते पत्रं.

Offer food to all Devtas, and touch each of your fingers to the food vessel while reciting the mantras. When the Brahmin starts eating and reciting सप्तव्यधा named Pittra Stotra, remember offering tila as this is an integral part of the ritual. After making offerings to the father, next in line is the grandfather. After that, others follow. The visarjan of the Pittras is done by reciting ॐ वाजे वाजे.

According to Brahmanda Puran, Chapter 17 from Madhya Bhag, there are multiple benefits of performing a shradh on the death anniversary of a person. At the same time, some people worship Pittras as per nakshatra to attain desired results. The rationale behind making an offering to Pittras is to express our gratitude towards them for not only blessing us but for helping us pave the path for our strong future. Many Hindus do not take this ritual seriously even though it is mentioned in almost every Purana, Mahabharat, Vedas, Valmiki Ramayan, Upanishads etc.

What the Manusmriti says?

Even Manusmriti mentions the shardh.

Manusmriti 3.220:-

ध्रियमाणे तु पितरि पूर्वेषामेव निर्वपेत् ।

विप्रवद् वाऽपि तं श्राद्धे स्वकं पितरमाशयेत् ॥ २२० ॥

While his father holds, one should make the offering to the previous ancestors; or, he may feed his own father at the Shradh as a Brahmin

According to Skand Puran, Nagar Khand, Pittras reside in Swarg Lok or Pittra Lok depending on their karmas. There is no thirst and hunger in Devtas but Pittras require food offered by relatives in the form of water or offerings; otherwise, they remain hungry. They feel more hungry until they have crossed the grandfather/mother stage.

When the Pittras complained to Brahma Ji about their hunger, he found a mid path that they would take care of food for up to three generations. If they take birth, their portion will be taken by divine Pittra and later distributed to them indirectly. If one performs shradh at Gaya, Pittras, they say, will be relieved forever. Pind daan is also very helpful. Performing shradh every Amavasya is beneficial. The strongest ray of the sun is called Ama. And it is said that the moon resides in Ama. Since the Vaas or stay of the moon on that day is in Ama, that day is known as Amavasya.

It was mentioned earlier the kind of Brahmin who should be called for shradh. But as per Skand Puran, your daughter’s son, son-in-law, and nephew (sister’s son) can also be treated on par with Brahmins. They can also be considered Brahmin. They all should be welcomed on the day of the death as per tithi or nakshatra, even if they are blind, lame or handicapped. The food on shradh day, even if it falls on the mat, will satisfy the Pittras. Cow milk and ghee should also be served in some way.

King Bhagirath led the best example of Pittra Bhakti. He brought Ganga and relieved his Pittras by performing a hard tapasya of Mahadev as per Narad Puran (Purva Bhaag, Pratham paad Chapter no 16).

This concept is even rational. We cannot forget our forefathers as we add their surnames and gotras as our identity. It is our duty to respect and worship them. It’s their blood which is flowing through our veins. Putting up their photo on the wall is not enough as in most other cultures, which don’t have a sacred tradition of remembering their ancestors.

Let’s dedicate these 16 days to our ancestors as a mark of respect and remembrance.

Anshul Pandey is an author and freelance columnist. He tweets with @anshulspiritual

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.