Over 50 km, across 16 constituencies: All about PM Modi’s mega Gujarat roadshow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a mega roadshow in his home state of Gujarat.

The prime minister’s road show, said to be the longest-ever by an Indian leader, came in the backdrop of polls being conducted in the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections.

The event, which began from Naroda village will cover the eastern side of Ahmedabad and ends at the IOC circle in the Chandkheda area on the city’s western side.

The prime minister’s route covers 16 Assembly constituencies in Ahmedabad including Hirawadi, Hatkeshwar, Maninagar, Danilimda, Jivraj Park, Ghatlodia, Naranpura and Sabarmati.

It also covers 13 seats of Ahmedabad city as well as Gandhinagar-South. Polling under the first phase of elections in 89 seats of Saurashtra and south Gujarat regions was held on Thursday, while the polling in the remaining 93 seats including 16 of Ahmedabad city will take place on 5 December.

The roadshow, which kicked off at 5.20 pm, saw large numbers of people standing on both sides of the route welcoming Modi with flowers.

The prime minister, standing on a specially-designed vehicle, waved back at the crowd.

The prime minister first paid tribute at the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The prime minister then made news by halting his convoy to let an ambulance pass around 6.30 pm.

Massive fireworks were also let off during the roadshow.

The prime minister then laid flowers at the statue of Subhas Chandra Bose.

Face of BJP’s campaign

For the BJP, Gujarat is a huge prestige battle.

The party, seeking to return for its seventh term straight, has set itself a target of 140 seats in the 182 seat Assembly.

The party in 2017 won 99 seats, while the Congress nabbed 77 seats.

Experts predict an easy victory for the BJP this time around with the Aam Aadmi Party slated to become the main Opposition and the Congress sinking even further.

The prime minister – the state’s longest-serving chief minister and by far the most tallest figure on the national stage – has been the star of the BJP’s campaign with nearly two dozen appearance and several yet to come.

Prior to the roadshow, Modi urged the people of Gujarat to bring the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to power in the state and not to repeat the “mistake” committed after the country’s Independence, an apparent reference to the long rule of the Congress.

He said the BJP government was necessary to build a strong foundation for India when the country celebrates 100 years of Independence 25 years from now.

Modi, while addressing an election rally in Himmatnagar town of Sabarkantha district, said, “This election is not just about forming a government here for five years. The country has completed 75 years of Independence. You must keep in mind where India will be 25 years from now. This election is all about making a government which would strengthen the foundation of the country for the next 25 years.”

Voting for 93 seats out of the total 182, including Himmatnagar, will be held on 5 December in the second phase.

“Everyone says that India would have been moving in a different direction had Sardar Patel been the country’s first prime minister. We have already begun the course correction and have put the country in the right direction with so much hard work. Therefore, we cannot afford to commit the same mistake that was committed at the time of India’s Independence,” he said.

The prime minister also told the audience that he wants to put Gujarat in the league of developed nations in the next 25 years.

Taking potshots at Congress leaders, Modi said that although people of Delhi consume Gujarat’s milk and salt, they use abusive language after landing here.

With inputs from agencies

