Morbi bridge collapse: Why did it happen? Who is to blame?

As many as 141 people have died and several remain missing in the aftermath of the bridge collapse in Gujarat’s Morbi.

Video of Sunday’s incident circulating on social media shows the bridge snapping in a few seconds, taking down scores of visitors seen walking on the swaying British-era structure.

Meanwhile, police have arrested nine people in connection with the incident.

But what happened? Who is to blame?

Let’s take a closer look:

What happened?

The more than a century-old bridge on the Machchhu river in Morbi, located around 300 km from the state capital Gandhinagar, collapsed around 6.30 pm on Sunday.

Before the tragedy occurred, some people were seen jumping on the bridge and pulling its big wires, an eyewitness said, adding that the bridge may have collapsed due to the “huge crowd” on it.

Due to the Diwali vacation and being a Sunday, there was a rush of tourists on the bridge, a major tourist attraction.

As per The Print, around 500 to 600 people, including women and children, are believed to have been on the bridge when it collapsed Sunday.

Sources told New Indian Express around 650 tickets had been sold for the bridge on Sunday – despite the fact that the capacity of the bridge is only around 150 to 200 people.

Sources in India’s top forensic laboratory said the cable bridge snapped due to a heavy rush of people, NDTV reported.

Eyewitness Ashwin Bhai told The Print, “A group of 15-20 boys was creating a ruckus in the middle of the bridge, which led to crowds gathering on both ends. We heard screams, and by the third scream I could see the cables breaking and people falling. I clung to the net for my life.”

I saw several children and women falling into the water,” the 36-year-old added.

Vijay Goswami, another witness, told New Indian Express, “There was a huge crowd on the bridge even though it was never easy to walk on the bridge, since it was a Sunday. My family and I were on the bridge when some youths started shaking it intentionally. People couldn’t stand without any support. Since I had a feeling that it may prove dangerous, my family and I came back after covering some distance on the bridge.”

People fell over each other when the bridge collapsed, eyewitnesses told PTI. Several of the victims were seen hanging by the edge of the bridge to prevent themselves from slipping into the river.

As Ashwin Mehra, a survivor, told Times Now, “It happened around 6.30 pm. Some 15-20 mischievous young kids were shaking the ropes of the bridge. Three times a noise came from it before it collapsed.”

Asked how he survived, Mehra said, “I held on to branches of nearby trees and eventually escaped. I had my friend Prakash with me and he also survived.”

After the collapse, all that remained of the bridge was part of the metal carriageway hanging down from one end into the river water, its thick cables snapped in places.

At the local hospital, people formed a human chain to hold back crowds and keep the road clear for ambulances which brought those rescued.

Speaking to New Indian Express, sources placed the blame on Oreva group, which was put in charge of managing and maintaining the bridge for 15 years.

Oreva had carried out the repair work of the bridge for nearly seven months before it was reopened for the public on the Gujarati New Year day on 26 October, as per PTI.

The bridge was reopened after a private inaugural event and was yet to receive the municipality’s “fitness certificate,” a civic official told PTI.

The bridge measures 1.25 m wide and spans 233 m on the Machchhu River connecting Darbargadh Palace and Lakhdhirji Engineering College.

Police make arrests, public demands answers

Police on Monday arrested nine persons, including four from the Oreva group that was managing the Morbi suspension bridge, and filed a case against firms tasked with the bridge’s maintenance and operation.

Inspector General (Rajkot Range) Ashok Raj said a Special Investigation Team will probe the incident.

“Nine people have been arrested in the Morbi bridge collapse case including two managers and two ticket booking clerks of Oreva group,” Rajkot Range IG Ashok Yadav told media.

As per News18, two contractors and three security guards were also arrested for negligence.

“Around 100 ambulances, more than 40 medical teams, 2 NDRF, 2 SDRF teams were involved in the rescue operation. It is the second day of investigation our teams are working on it… No one will be spared by the police. The police and state government will act strictly against everyone involved,” Yadav was quoted as saying by News18.

However, the public is demanding answers – and fast.

Speaking to The Print, a 28-year-old father of two said his three-year-old son and five-and-a-half-year-old daughter had just stepped off the bridge when the cable broke.

“It’s clearly the fault of the authorities. Why were so many people permitted on the bridge at the same time? Of course, people will keep coming if they are not stopped. The cable simply snapped,” he said.

“Ultimately any tourist destination in a town is the responsibility of the municipality. But why has no crime has been registered against the municipal officials in this accident?” another asked New Indian Express.

Police have registered an FIR (first information report) on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and attempt to commit culpable homicide against agencies given the task of maintenance and operation of the bridge.

In the FIR lodged at the Morbi ‘B’ division police station on Sunday night, police have shown “agencies responsible for maintenance and management of the hanging bridge” as the main accused.

The FIR, lodged by ‘B’ division police inspector Prakash Dekivadia, stated that the bridge over the Machchhu river was not in use for nearly eight months as the local administration had roped in a “private agency” for its maintenance.

After completion of the maintenance, the agency opened the bridge for the public on 26 October, the FIR said.

As per the FIR, the incident occurred due to the “callous approach” of the agency people.

The FIR further stated that persons concerned or agencies did not pay attention to the quality of maintenance as well as repair work of the bridge.

The bridge was opened for tourists by the agency despite knowing that their “callous approach” in the maintenance and management of the bridge may lead to human deaths, the FIR stated.

“We have lodged an FIR and are trying to establish contact with the Oreva company’s staff who were on duty at the bridge yesterday,” SP Rahul Tripathi said.

‘Heart goes out to victims’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a tour of poll-bound Gujarat, remembered those who died in the tragedy.

He paid tributes to India’s first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary at the Statue of Unity at Kevadia in Narmada district.

“I am in Kevadia, but my heart goes out to those who died in the Morbi Bridge collapse tragedy,” the Modi said.

Troupes from across country had come to Kevadia to perform traditional dances, but the programme was cancelled due to the present circumstances, he said.

Modi on Monday chaired a high-level meeting to review the situation in Morbi at Raj Bhavan, Gandhinagar in Gujarat.

“The PM was briefed on the rescue and relief operations that have been underway ever since the unfortunate mishap took place in Morbi,” an official statement said.

“All aspects relating to the tragedy were discussed,” it added.

The PM once again laid emphasis on ensuring that those affected get all possible assistance, the statement said.

Modi will visit Morbi on Tuesday.

Following the accident, Modi cancelled his road show scheduled to be held in Ahmedabad on Monday ahead of the state Assembly polls.

Meanwhile, Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel and Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi remained in Morbi overnight to oversee the rescue operation being conducted by multiple agencies.

The state information department said five teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), six platoons of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), a team of the Air Force, two columns of the Army, and two teams of the Indian Navy apart from local rescue teams were involved in the operation.

Sanghavi told reporters the state government has formed a committee to conduct a probe into the bridge collapse.

The Gujarat government has announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of the deceased, while Modi vowed a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the family of those killed in the mishap.

