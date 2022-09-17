Modi@72: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dapper looks never fail to impress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi never fails to dress for the occasion. While releasing the eight cheetahs into Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, PM’s sharp fashion sense was exhibited again. Here’s a look at when Modi made head turns with his suave style

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a sport when it comes to carrying any attire. His clothes have created such a buzz that he is seen as a fashion icon.

His routine dress remains a crisped kurta and pyjama. The prime minister, since assuming power in May 2014, has not shied away from exhibiting vibrant headgears, traditional dresses to flattering stoles.

Never failing to dress according to the occasion is one of our prime minister’s strong suits.

As Modi celebrates his 72nd birthday today, here are his top most stylish moments.

Tribute to the cheetahs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi donned a cheetah imprint stole to welcome the feline back to India, reported News18.

Eight cheetahs (five females and three males) were released by Modi into enclosures at Kuno-Palpur National Park in Madhya Pradesh.

Cheetahs are back in India after decades due to efforts of the Indian government under the reintroduction programme.

That suit!

No one and, we mean, no one can forget Narendra Modi’s pinstripe navy blue suit during former United States president Barack Obama’s 2015 visit to India.

The reason for it being memorable: The yellow stripes were actually his name ‘Narendra Damodardas Modi’ woven into the fabric.

Modi may have been lampooned by his critics for being a narcissist, but it clearly did its job as we still speak about it seven years later too.

The suit was later auctioned and Surat-based Laljibhai Tulsibai Patel shelled out exactly Rs 4,31,31,311 for the garment, which then acquitted the honour of being the most expensive suit in the world. The funds were donated to Modi’s Namami Gange project.

Hats off!

Accessories can make or break an outfit and it seems that Narendra Modi gets this adage well. His vast choice of headgears across events and rallies has always managed to grab headlines.

Be it the turbans, he dons for his Independence Day addresses — in 2021, he donned a saffron headgear with red patterns and a long tail while in 2014, he had opted for a bright red Jodhpuri bandhej turban — to the headdresses that he dons for political rallies, they definitely call for a style applause.

In Nagaland, Narendra Modi was game in 2014 to don hornbill headgear, carrying it off with panache.

Modi’s ‘kaala chasma’ moment

While on his 2015 trip to China, much was said about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to wear black shades at Xi’an’s Museum of Qin Terracotta Warriors and Horses.

He was praised by style experts for mixing his ethnic clothes with black sunglasses — a la Keanu Reeves in The Matrix.

We can’t help but dig the edgy look!

Dress as Mongols do!

When in Mongolia, do as the Mongols do.

When Narendra Modi visited the land of Genghis Khan in 2015, the visit didn’t only make headlines for being the first Indian prime minister to do so.

Narendra Modi’s deicison to turn up in a fedora and flowing Mongolian robe, posing with a horse gifted by his counterpart, Chimediin Saikhanbileg, was equally newsworthy.

Saffron foot forward

In 2014, when Narendra Modi visited Nepal and prayed at the Pashupatinath temple, he made it clear that he was bold in his fashion choices.

Who else would have selected a red and orange patterned shawl? Modi topped off his look with the rudraksh mala.

Pulling pink off like a boss!

Prime Minister Modi loves colours and he isn’t afraid of wearing colours that many consider traditionally as feminine.

Check him out in this pastel pink jacket that he donned over a blue kurta. Talk about colour blocking! The fashion moment came when Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina visiting India for four days in 2017.

Hair-raising!

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also grabbed headlines with the beard he grew as India battled with coronavirus.

The new look attracted a lot of attention with some netizens comparing it to Albus Dumbledore from the Harry Potter series.

Some suggested that the ‘quarantine beard’ was because of the social distancing norms.

While we don’t know what the reason for the beard was, we can say we were digging the guru look!

Mundu moment!

In 2020, Modi’s choice of wearing a mundu with a blue kara (border) for the ‘diya jalao: 9 pm-9 minutes’ event was lauded by all.

Not only did it look effortlessly stylish, but it also gave the message of national integration.

If there’s anyone who can let their clothes speak for them, it has to be Narendra Modi!

One thing is certain: Style icon Narendra Modi is here to stay and we just can’t ignore him.

