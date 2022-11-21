Mangaluru blast: How dangerous are homemade explosives?

The autorickshaw blast that occurred on Saturday has shone the spotlight yet again on homemade explosives.

The main suspect identified as Shareeq, hailing from Thirthahalli in Shivamogga district, was injured after pressure cooker fitted with detonator, wires and batteries he was travelling with exploded inside a moving autorickshaw.

Shareeq and the auto-driver have been admitted to the hospital.

But what are IEDs? How is they dangerous? Let’s take a closer look:

What are they?

IEDs are defined as “homemade” bombs or devices used to “destroy, incapacitate, harass, or distract” by the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

It says IEDs are commonly linked with “criminals, vandals, terrorists, suicide bombers, and insurgents”.

The DHS says the key components in an IED are an “initiator, switch, main charge, power source, and a container” while the explosive material “may be surrounded by or packed with additional materials or ‘enhancements’ such as nails, glass, or metal fragments designed to increase the amount of shrapnel propelled by the explosion”.

Commonly available materials “such as fertiliser, gunpowder, and hydrogen peroxide, can be used as explosive materials in IEDs”, as per the DHS.

A frequently used material involves a mixture of ammonium nitrate. DHS pointed out that concern about the use of explosives created from liquid components that can be mixed at the site of attack is the reason behind restrictions on the amount of liquids that passengers can carry on flights.

How dangerous are they?

According to the United Nations, IED attacks “kill thousands every year, inflict grievous physical injuries, damage critical infrastructure, and spread fear and disruption across affected communities.”

The Action on Armed Violence website says IEDs kill more people each year than any other explosive ordnance.

In 2021, Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) accounted for 43 per cent of all global civilian casualties from explosive weapons.

Last year, some 4,726 people were killed or injured by a makeshift weapon that, over the last decade, has caused more harm to civilians than any other singular type of explosive device, as per the website.

How was this IED assembled?

This IED was made by placing explosive material inside a pressure cooker and fastening a blasting cap to its lid, as per News18.

Indian Express quoted police as saying the makers of the IED in the Mangaluru blast had ‘little experience’ and built the device using literature on making IEDs and easily available material.

Shariq’s associates Maaz Ahmed and Syed Yasin learned about bomb making from PDF files and videos he shared. Shariq then picked up timer relay circuits from Amazon, as well as two 9 volt batteries, switches, wires, match-boxes, and other explosive materials in Shivamogga.

“The accused had experimentally exploded the bomb made by them at a place locally known as Kemmangundi on the banks of Tunga river in Shivamogga district and the experimental blast was successful,” the Shivamogga SP said.

Police identified 500 pounds of gunpowder as the main explosive material used in the IED, while filaments of two 12-watt electric bulbs – connected to a printed circuit board timer and three 9-volt batteries – served as detonators.

It was the heating of bulb filaments in contact with the gunpowder that was to trigger the blast of the IED, police source said. The device was then prematurely triggering while being transported in the autorickshaw, sources told the newspaper.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Alok Kumar said, “We found matchbox, sulphur, phosphorus, batteries, circuit and nut and bolts from the (Shariq’s rented) house (in Mysuru). Mohan Kumar, the owner of the house, was not aware of these activities.”

How can we deal with IEDs?

As per the United Nations, since IED production takes place outside government controls a traditional approach may not bear fruit.

“Instead, the focus should be on the capacity of governments to effectively bring together several policy strands for comprehensive national action. From commercial mining, inner-city development, violent extremism, and military stockpile management, to agriculture and aviation security. A whole-of-government approach is essential for making progress in dealing with IED threats,” the UN website says.

‘Priority is to see he survives’

Meanwhile, Kumar said, Shareeq is currently undergoing treatment in a city hospital.

‘…Our priority is to see that he survives, we have to take him to a stage where we can question him,’ Kumar said.

The police had termed the blast ‘an act of terror with intention to cause serious damage.’ ‘We found materials that are used in making a bomb such as ammonium nitrate, nuts, bolts and other material from Mohan Kumar’s house where he was staying,’ Kumar said.

Police carried out searches at seven places.

Shariq is being booked under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, police sources said.

His name had earlier surfaced when a communal clash broke out over putting up the Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar’s photo at a public place on August 15 in the district headquarters town of Shivamogga.

The vandals had gone on a rampage and stabbed Prem Singh, a servant in a nearby shop.

In this connection, police arrested Mohammed Zabihulla alias Charbi, Syed Yasin and Maaz Muneer Ahmed while Shariq absconded.

Yasin and Maaz had told police at the time that they were ‘brainwashed’ by Shariq. The group was planning to set up an Islamic State base in the country and wanted to ‘establish a Caliphate’ in the country.

Shariq was also involved in painting objectionable graffiti in Mangaluru earlier, Kumar added.

