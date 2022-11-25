Madhya Pradesh teen suffers from ‘werewolf syndrome’: What is it? Is there a cure?
Lalit Patidar, 17, from Nandleta village, said he was diagnosed with the condition at the age of six. Less than 50 cases of hypertrichosis have been recorded since it was first documented in 1648
A teenager in Madhya Pradesh suffering from ‘werewolf syndrome’ is speaking up about having to face a lifetime of bullying and ridicule.
Lalit Patidar, 17, from Nandleta village, said he was diagnosed with the condition known as hypertrichosis at the age of six.
Photos of Patidar’s face and hands covered in hair have been circulating on social media.
Let’s take a closer look at this disease and Patidar’s harrowing story:
As per Healthline, hypertrichosis is a condition in which excessive hair growth occurs anywhere on a person’s body.
While it is extremely rare, it can affect both men and women and can appear at birth or develop over time.
Congenital hypertrichosis can be caused by reactivation of genes that promote hair growth, as per Indian Express.
Androgenic steroids, malnutrition and eating disorders like anorexia nervosa can cause acquired hypertrichosis, as per The Times of India.
The hair can cover the face and body or even occur in small patches.
While its causes are uncertain, it is known to run in families.
As per Daily O, the first case of hypertrichosis was documented in 1648 among a family named Aldrovandus.
Among the affected in the family from the Canary Islands were two daughters, son and a grandchild – all of whom were brought to France to study.
Less than 50 cases including Patidar have been documented since.
Unfortunately, there is no known cure for hypertrichosis.
The condition can be temporarily alleviated by:
- Shaving
- Chemical epilation
- Waxing
- Plucking
Laser hair removal, depilatory creams, and electrolysis can also be used to remove unwanted hair on a more permanent basis, as per NDTV.
Patidar’s harrowing experiences
According to Indian Express, Patidar told of harrowing experiences at the hands of his classmates including being called ‘monkey man’ and being pelted with stones where he was young.
The teenager says he keeps shaving the overgrowing hair covering his body
“I come from a normal family, my father is a farmer, and I am currently a senior in high school studying in 12th grade and at the same time I help my father in his farming work,” Patidar was quoted as saying by the Daily Star.
“I have had this hair my whole life, my parents say the doctor shaved me at birth but I didn’t really notice anything was different about me until I was around six or seven years old. That’s when I first took notice that the hair was growing all over my body like no one else I knew,” he added.
Patidar further said he has ‘learned to live with it’.
“I slowly realised that I have hair all over my body and I am different from common humans in a good way, I am unique. Slowly everyone in my family started feeling normal about it and my friends also encouraged me a lot,” he added.
