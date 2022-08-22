Leaving on a Jet Plane: Why Steven Spielberg is facing flak over private aircraft

Hollywood director Steven Spielberg, who has regularly sounded the alarm over climate change, took 16 trips spanning 27,000 kilometres since 23 June in his Gulfstream G650. His plane burned more than Rs 92 lakh of fuel in just two months

Hollywood director Steven Spielberg is facing flak after a report that his private plane burned more than Rs 92 lakh of fuel in just two months.

The report by London marketing firm Yard based on data from ADS-B Exchange which tracks flights, stated that Spielberg, who has a Gulfstream G650, took 16 trips spanning 27,000 kilometres since 23 June.

However, at least three trips are yet to be added to the database compiled by Celebrity Jets.

Let’s take a closer look:

What the data says

New York Post, quoting information from Celebrity Jets, reported that Spielberg’s plane, going from New York to Amsterdam on 29 June, emitted 32 tons of carbon dioxide.

Then, on 1 July, the plane went to Rotterdam before returning to Westhampton – another 38 tons of carbon.

More trips were to follow – from Westhampton to California’s Van Nuys on 11 July, to Knock, Ireland, 21 on July and from Teterboro back to Van Nuys on 4 August.

His most recent trip came Thursday evening from the famous Martha’s Vineyard to Teterboro, as per the report.

Why is Spielberg taking flak?

Because Spielberg has regularly sounded the alarm about global warming and slammed those that “go blithely through life” without caring about the environment

“I’m terrified of [global warming],” Spielberg said in 2018, as per New York Post. “Global warming is a scientific reality. It’s not a political trick. It’s a true piece of real, measurable, quantifiable science.”

“People have to come around to believing that this is — we are going to have to have a kind of confrontation with destiny unless we do something about it today,” Spielberg said.

He added that “everybody has to be held responsible” for their role in climate change.

“You know when you’re not mindful of something that could pose a danger to your children and grandchildren?” Spielberg added. “Then you just go blithely through life with aerosol cans and doing all sorts of things that are depleting the ozone.”

Oprah, Swift, DiCaprio called out

But the Hollywood director is hardly the first famous person who has, while preaching environmentalism, made use of private jets in their personal life.

As per Newsweek, Spielberg was among a slew of celebrities known for climate change advocacy including songstress Taylor Swift and Oprah called out publicly for private jet use by UK-based marketing firm Yard.

Swift topped the list of celebrities using private jets.

Yard calculated Swift's jet as making 170 trips since January – for a total of 22,923 minutes, or 15.9 days, in the air.

The jet’s total flight emissions for the year were calculated at 8,293.54 tonnes which is "1,184.8 times more than the average person's total annual emissions."

Swift’s representative told Rolling Stone, "Taylor's jet is loaned out regularly to other individuals. To attribute most or all of these trips to her is blatantly incorrect."

As per Newsweek, the private jet of Oprah, who came ninth on the list, emitted an estimated 3,493.17 tonnes of carbon dioxide this year through a total of 68 flights, or "499 times more than the average person's total annual emissions."

In 2019, after watching Al Gore's global warming documentary An Inconvenient Truth, Oprah wrote: "The future of life as we know it is being determined by everything we're doing—and not doing. Now."

As per Fox News digital, actor Leonardo DiCaprio, while arguing for measures to combat climate change, has made frequent use of private jets – most notable flying from Europe to New York City to accept an environmental activism award in 2016.

DiCaprio, after accepting the award, then immediately flew back to Europe for a charity event.

DiCaprio in 2016 also took a private jet to the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos where he was honoured with the Crystal Award for his "leadership in tackling the climate crisis," as per the report.

