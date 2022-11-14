Explained: Jammu and Kashmir’s bizarre diktat, then backtrack on electric heaters in freezing winters

Following an outpouring of criticism, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have amended their order banning the sale, possession and use of electric heating appliances.

The bizarre order and then change in direction came amid the Valley reeling under cold weather conditions following heavy snowfall in the higher reaches.

Let’s take a look at the controversy:

Why was the original order passed?

To avoid any damage to transmission lines, unscheduled power cuts and provide hassle-free electricity supply to consumers, according to the order issued by Ganderbal District Magistrate (DM) Shyambir.

“… it has been apprehended that non-judicious use of electric appliances such as blowers, heaters and radiators etc. may cause damages to transmission lines due to heavy load, resulting in disturbance in hassle-free power supply,” the order read.

“By using such electric appliances, there is every apprehension of short circuits which ultimately results in fire incidents during the winter season due to which there is loss to life and property,” it said.

“… in exercise of powers vested in me by virtue of Section 144 CrPC of 1973, I hereby impose a blanket ban on the storage, sale, possession and use of heavy heating appliances such as blowers, heaters and radiators etc. within the territorial jurisdiction of District Ganderbal with immediate effect,” the district magistrate said.

The order stated that the decision was taken to provide hassle-free electricity supply to consumers, government offices and hospitals and avoid unscheduled power cuts which cause inconvenience to the general public and disruption of services of emergent nature, especially patient care.

Any violation of the order shall attract punitive action as warranted under relevant laws, it added.

Why did this blow up?

Because blowers, heaters and radiators are usually the only source of heating in most Kashmir homes during winter, as per The Hindu.

As per Indian Express, the minimum temperature in Ganderbal, which includes the famous tourist destination of Sonamarg, was 4 degrees Celsius below zero on Saturday.

The order also did not make mention of air conditioners, which are commonly used to heat government offices, the newspaper noted.

How did people react?

Badly.

Politicos and people on Twitter dubbed the order ‘inhuman’.

Former chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti called the order “ridiculous”.

“J&K has become a laboratory for all kinds of experiments. This was started by Delhi and now the officers at the lower level are passing such ridiculous orders. They know people have been threatened into silence and can’t say anything. Outside (Kashmir), they give free electricity and (here) we have these orders. This is unfortunate especially as J&K contributes maximum electricity to the NHPC (National Hydroelectric Power Corporation) pool,” she told Indian Express.

PDP spokesperson Mohit Bhan asked if such orders are issued anywhere in the country’s summer belt.

“Do we issue such orders anywhere in summer belt of the country to not use Air Conditioners during peak summers and make it a criminal offence if not obeyed. It’s evident someone who doesn’t understand the landscape & geography of the place can only issue such orders,” he tweeted.

In a tweet, senior PDP leader and former minister Naeem Akhtar said, “Dear fellow citizens, this is where Kashmir is in the 5th year of Amrit Kaal. Night temperature is below freezing point and use of heaters has been criminalised. We have 6 months of snow, rain and frost ahead of us. Are we going to be frozen to death?”

Dear fellow citizens, this is where Kashmir is in the 5th year of Amrit Kaal. Night temperature is below freezing point and use of heaters has been criminalised. We have 6 months of snow, rain and frost ahead of us. Are we going to be frozen to death? https://t.co/H9NA6mBpG1 — Naeem Akhtar (@shangpal) November 12, 2022



“The DM of Ganderbal (a non-Kashmiri) in J&K has ordered a blanket ban on use & possession of heaters in homes. The temperature in Ganderbal right now is 10 degrees in the day & 2 degrees at night. Are you running a penal colony, @dcganderbal,” he asked.

Sharing a copy of the order on Twitter, National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah urged Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to have the “draconian order” withdrawn.

This is a ridiculous order. How can the administration impose a blanket ban on sale, usage and even storage of electrical heaters? Is the DC’s heating/cooling AC covered under this Sec 144 ban? Will he have it removed from his office/home? Are people supposed to freeze to death? pic.twitter.com/eZlzWNaOgT — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) November 12, 2022



“Violation of Sec 144 orders result in arrest. Is this heartless administration going to arrest parents who want to save their children from freezing to death? Or children who want to protect aged parents from the cold? @OfficeOfLGJandK must have this draconian order withdrawn,” he said.

National Conference (NC) spokesman Imran Nabi Dar was quoted as saying by The Hindu: “Can the same bureaucracy issue a similar order in other parts of the country where the temp touches 40⁰ Celsius asking people not to use ACs or fans?”

National spokesperson of TMC Saket Gokhale termed the order “shocking and inhuman”.

Nuzhat Ishfaq, chairperson, District Development Council, Ganderbal, told Indian Express, “This is not a right decision. It will only cause suffering. Just like people in Jammu can’t live without fans and ACs (air conditioners) in summer, we can’t survive without these (heating appliances) in winter… It will not only affect common people but also the shopkeepers, who have made huge investments on stores selling heating appliances. It will render them unemployed again.”

“On the one hand, they want to keep Sonamarg open in winter. On the other hand, there is this order. I don’t think it is practicable,” said Rauf Tramboo, president of the Travel Agents Association of Kashmir told the newspaper. “All the hotels in Sonamarg are not centrally heated, and you cannot run a hotel without heating appliances,” he said. Temperatures drop to up to 15 degrees Celsius below zero in Sonamarg.

“I think DC Ganderbal should be terminated with immediate effect for this irresponsible and potentially dangerous order,” Twitter user Tariq Tramboo said.

What does the new order say?

Corrigendum to the previous Order Issued by DC Ganderbal under Section 144 of Crpc. pic.twitter.com/LqvQMHtgnr — Information & PR, J&K (@diprjk) November 12, 2022



“Whereas this office has issued an order under section 144 of the CrPC, with an objective to ensure efficient use of electricity, its conservation and prevent the use of prohibited/unauthorised crude heating devices,” Shyambir district magistrate Ganderbal said in the new order.

“Therefore, I… amend the operative part of the said order and issue directions as – for efficient use of energy, its conservation and for safety of life and property, do hereby prohibit sale, purchase and use of banned nichrome coil based crude water heaters and crude cooking heaters, which do not conform to the relevant specifications of the Bureau of Indian Standard,” the new order said.

With inputs from agencies

