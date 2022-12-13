Is winter coming? Why Delhi is not shivering. Yet

Monday in Delhi saw a maximum temperature of 27.1 degrees Celsius.

While that’s four notches above the season’s average, most residents of the National Capital are yet to feel the usual December chill.

But why is this happening? And is winter coming?

Let’s take a closer look:

Thus far in December, Delhi has remained warm during the day.

As per Indian Express, Delhi on Sunday registered a maximum temperature of 28.4 degrees Celsius.

IMD data showed that figure was the second-highest maximum temperature for December since 2015.

From 2 to 6 December, the average maximum temperature was 26.06 degrees Celsius – higher than the average of 25 degrees for such dates from 1981 to 2010.

The 7 to 11 December average was 25.7 degrees, higher than the long-term average of 24.3 degrees, as per the newspaper.

The IMD record in Delhi’s Safdarjung showed that 5 December, 2021, was the hottest day that year at 26.5 degrees Celsius, as per IANS.

Why is this happening?

Scientists told the newspaper sunny days with maximum temperatures exceeding the daily average come due to fewer western disturbances affecting Delhi this year.

IMD expert RK Jenamani told Indian Express, Western disturbances, storms that originate in the Mediterranean, bring easterly winds to Delhi, along with a spike in moisture and increased clouding or rainfall.

“They are regular features in winter. In monsoon and summer, they have more tropical characteristics and bring rain and thunderstorms. In winter, they bring rain and snow over the hills, and more moisture to the plains. The cloud cover results in higher minimum temperatures at night and lower day-time or maximum temperatures,” Jenamani said.

Residents have been left bemused.

“Since I shifted to Delhi, this is the first time in the last four years that I am waiting desperately for a cold December. It feels like I am sitting somewhere in Rajasthan,” said Shobit Sharma, a resident of Malviya Nagar in south Delhi, told IANS.

Is winter coming?

Indeed it is – and soon.

Times Now quoted an IMD bulletin as on Monday saying “the minimum temperatures over Northwest India are unlikely to change over the next 24 hours, but could fall by 2 to 4 degrees.”

The outlet further quoted an IMD official as saying that the maximum and minimum temperature “will start dropping Tuesday onwards due to an increase in the speed of icy-cold northwesterly winds.”

By Thursday, temperatures are likely to fall to 24 degrees Celsius experts told IANS.

“Due the impact of Western disturbance, winds were light over North West India leading to increase in temperatures. Maximum temperature of Delhi was 28.4 degrees, 4 degrees above normal. Will drop in the next 2-3 days,” Mahesh Pahlawat, vice president meteorology and climate change, Skymet told IANS.

The IMD has further forecast that the minimum temperature could drop to around six degrees Celsius by 17 December.

With inputs from agencies

