DigiYatra facial recognition system launches at airports: How this will change security

Thursday saw the launch of DigiYatra, which allows passengers to enter airports based on a facial recognition system in Delhi, Varanasi and Bengaluru.

DigiYatra, the brainchild of the Ministry of Civil Aviation was launched by Jyotiraditya Scindia at the airport in the National Capital.

Let’s take a closer look at the scheme:

What is the DigiYatra scheme?

Launched by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, DigiYatra is a biometric-based digital processing of passengers at airports.

Passengers will be automatically processed based on a facial recognition system at checkpoints, including entry point check, security check, aircraft boarding.

It also facilitates self-bag drop and check-in using facial recognition to identify passengers and data recall.

DigiYatra facilitate paperless travel and avoids identity check at multiple points.

DigiYatra has a centralised registration system for passengers.

Officials say the initiative is expected to significantly reduce lines and wait times at security checkpoints and boarding gates.

It will also ensure enhanced security at the airport as the passenger data is validated with airlines departure control system and only designated passengers can enter the terminal.

As per NDTV, the scheme will be launched at Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, and Vijayawada by March 2023.

It will then be rolled out across the nation.

How does it work?

To avail the service, passengers must first download the DigiYatra app and then register their details using Aadhaar-based validation and self-image capture.

Next, the boarding pass must be scanned and the credentials shared with the airport.

At the airport e-gate, the passenger has to first scan the bar coded boarding pass and the facial recognition system installed at the e-gate will validate the passenger’s identity and travel document.

Once this process is done, the passenger can enter the airport through the e-gate.

The passenger will then have to observe the normal procedures to clear security and board the aircraft.

Privacy concerns



Some have voiced privacy concerns over the system.

In November, government think-tank NITI Aayog urged the government to provide clarity on how the passenger information gathered would be handled, as per Moneycontrol.

“The Digi Yatra Policy states that facial biometrics are deleted from the local airport’s database 24 hours after the departure of the passenger’s flight. However, the rules related to deletion of other information collected from the passengers, as well as any facial biometrics that are stored in other registries, must be clearly set out in the Policy,” NITI Aayog said in a draft discussion paper released on 3 November.

Anushka Jain of Internet Freedom Foundation that there was no clarity about the airport can share the data with, as well as saying that the technology can become a hassle in certain cases.

“The government is assuming that face recognition technology is accurate, and it works all the time, which is not true. Testing the technology in a lab and in reality is different,” Jain was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

“If one submits his/ her Aadhar card as an ID proof, which has an old photo, there are high chances that the photo might not match the person’s current facial features. In this manner, the technology can become a hassle. Secondly, India does not have data protection law and so we do not know who the airport shares the data with (police, private technology companies etc). We do not know about how the data collection exercise will take place,” she added.

About DigiYatra

Digi Yatra Foundation, a not-for-profit company, is the nodal body for DigiYatra.

The foundation’s shareholders are Airport Authority of India (AAI), Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL), Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL), Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (HIAL) and Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL).

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) operates the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the National capital.

It is also the country’s largest airport.

DIAL earlier launched the beta version of DigiYatra app on 15 August.

