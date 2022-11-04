Imran Khan assassination bid: Who is responsible for attack on former Pakistan PM?

No one has yet claimed responsibility for the attack on former prime minister Imran Khan.

Imran was among 14 injured and one killed on Thursday after an assailant opened fire at a rally in Pakistan’s Gujranwala.

But who is responsible for the attack on the ex-Pakistan prime minister?

Let’s take a look at the list of suspects:

Imran names PM, ISI general

PTI leaders, speaking on behalf of Imran, who is in recovery, pointed the finger at three individuals – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, country’s Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and top ISI general Maj Gen Faisal.

“A short while ago, Imran Khan told us to issue this statement on his behalf. He believes there are three people on whose behest this was done – Shehbaz Sharif, Rana Sanaullah and Maj Gen Faisal. He said he was receiving information and is saying this on that basis,” Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Asad Umar and Mian Aslam Iqbal said.

Umar did not provide any evidence to back the allegation.

Rana Sanaullah is Pakistan’s Interior Minister and Major General Faisal Naseer is Director General (C) ISI.

Umar, who is general secretary PTI said in a video posted by the party, that “the three people should be removed from their posts”.

“I talked to Imran Khan as there were reports we were receiving that Imran Khan is in danger. However, he said we should leave this to Allah. Imran Khan demanded that these three people should be removed from their posts. We are waiting for Imran Khan’s nod. If these people are not removed there will be countrywide protests,” he said.

“Imran Khan was shot in the leg. His CT scan has been done. If anyone had the slightest doubt it should have been cleared today as Imran Khan was saying again and again that he, for the freedom of this nation, is ready to sacrifice his life,” he added.

Former human rights minister Shireen Mazari accused the interior minister of being behind the attack and demanded his arrest.

She also said: “The string pullers, the Establishment will also be held responsible by the nation for this murderous attack on Imran Khan.”

PTI leader Imran Ismail on Thursday that he was standing with Khan when he was attacked. “It was a straight fire… the bullet was meant to kill, not to scare,” he claimed.

Senior PTI leader Shahbaz Gill said that “Imran Khan is our red line and an attempt has been made to cross that red line.” He said that Khan will fight till his last breath.

The ‘lone’ gunman?

While there were initially reports that there were two alleged gunmen, only one has been thus far identified and taken into custody.

The attacker, identified as Naveed, the son of Mohammad Bashir and a resident of Wazirabad’s Sodhra, claimed he was acting alone.

Local media said Naveed told police he wanted to kill Imran because “he was misleading the public.”

“He (Khan) was misleading the people and I could not bear watching it so I… attempted to kill him,” Dawn newspaper quoted the suspect as saying in a video statement.

“He is doing blasphemy, playing music, and dancing when Azaan happens, I just want to kill Imran Khan. I will not leave him. There is no one behind me. I am alone,” Basheer told the police, as per News18.

Police are still questioning Naveed.

Meanwhile, defence minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif on Friday said the Punjab government suspended the police officials who released the video to the media.

Religious leaders blame ‘imported government’

Religious leaders have termed the shooting a conspiracy.

As per The News, Sahibzada Hamid Raza, chairman of Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) and Muttahida Ulema Board Punjab, claimed ‘fascist rulers’ had been imposed on Pakistan.

Makhdoom Syed Tariq Mehmood ul Hassan, Vice Chairperson Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC), said that the ‘imported government’ will be held responsible for the situation if something happens to Imran, according to Pakistan Observer.

Imran, who was ousted from power in April after losing a no-confidence vote in his leadership, has talked about a ‘threat letter’ from the US and claimed that it was part of a foreign conspiracy to remove him as he was not acceptable for following an independent foreign policy.

The US has bluntly rejected Imran’s allegations.

Imran has been demanding early elections and he is leading the long march towards Islamabad to force his demands. The term of the National Assembly will end in August 2023 and fresh elections should be held within 60 days.

Hassan demanded an ‘immediate and high-level inquiry’ with severe punishment for those found guilty.

Hassan said, “We are not afraid of such cowardly acts. The imported government has resorted to all sorts of tricks. By doing so, neither can stop the path of true freedom march. The days of imported government are numbered and the day is near when people will throw out these incompetent and cowardly politicians from power.”

Ex-wife blasts PTI leadership for ‘inadequate arrangements’

Meanwhile, Imran’s ex-wife Reham Khan held Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership responsible for not making adequate security arrangements for his long march.

“The PTI leadership has been saying since evening that we knew in advance that there would be an attack in Wazirabad and had informed the local leadership and district administration, including Imran Khan, in this regard. If you knew, whose responsibility was it to make security arrangements in the province?” Reham tweeted.

Reham further retweeted posts critical of the party and slammed Imran supporters as a ‘disturbed kid like cult’.

She further claimed to have narrowly escaped an attack in January.

Reham said two shots were fired at her car and two motorbike-borne men tried to hold her hostage by training their guns at her car.

Govt rubbishes claims, calls gunman ‘religious extremist’

Sanaullah, speaking to journalists alongside Aurangzeb, rejected the allegations and said the Sharif-led coalition government demanded an independent high-powered investigation.

The interior minister called the alleged gunman a “religious extremist” who had accused the ex-premier of comparing himself to prophets in some of his recent public speeches.

Sharif also condemned the shooting and ordered an immediate investigation.

The military’s media wing did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the allegation against Naseer.

In a previous statement, the military called the shooting “highly condemnable”

The government called the allegation baseless, saying it has ordered a high-level probe and that the attacker is being questioned.

Pakistan’s top leadership, political leaders and the military strongly condemned the attack on Khan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack and directed the Interior Minister for an immediate report on the incident.

“I pray for the recovery and health of PTI chairman & other injured people. Federal government will extend all support necessary to Punjab govt for security & investigation. Violence should have no place in our country’s politics,” Sharif tweeted.

He has instructed Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to seek an immediate report on the incident from the police.

Prime Minister Sharif also postponed a press conference on his recent trip to China after the firing incident, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb tweeted.

President Arif Alvi termed the attack on Khan as “heinous assassination attempt.” “I thank Allah that he is safe but injured with few bullets in his leg & hopefully non-critical. This attack is shocking, alarming, disgraceful, deceitful & cowardly. May Allah give him health & to all those injured,” tweeted Alvi, who belonged to Khan’s party before assuming presidency.

The Pakistan Army has issued a statement condemning the attack on Khan. “Firing incident during Long March near Gujranwala is highly condemnable. Sincere prayers for precious life lost and speedy recovery and well being of Chairman PTI Mr Imran Khan and all those injured in this unfortunate incident,” it said.

Former premier Nawaz Sharif also condemned the firing incident.

“I condemn the firing incident on Imran Khan and his companions and pray for their recovery of all those injured,” he tweeted.

Foreign Minister and Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari “strongly condemned” the attack on Khan and prayed for his swift recovery.

Bilawal’s mother, former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, was killed during an election rally in Rawalpindi in 2007. Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that the firing incident is a manifestation of increasing violence in the politics of the country, in an apparent reference to Khan’s aggressive approach in politics.

“I believe today’s incident shows the deterioration in our politics,” he said while speaking on the floor of the National Assembly. “The entire nation is condemning this incident”.

He also said use of words like killing and burning in politics by politicians give a licence to their followers to use such methods. He urged the politicians to realise that when they say such things, they sow seeds which will result in a bitter harvest.

With inputs from agencies

