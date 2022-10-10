Explained: How traces of microplastics were found in breast milk

The plastic menace has now reached breast milk. Researchers are gravely concerned about the potential health risk factors for babies.

According to a study published by the journal Polymers, for the very first-time particles of microplastics – plastic particles measuring less than five milimetres – have been detected in human breast milk samples that were taken from around 34 healthy mothers, a week after they gave birth in Rome.

The study reveals, “The evidence of microplastics in human breastmilk, coupled with the previous discovery of these microplastics in human placenta, represents a great concern since it impacts the extremely vulnerable population of infants.”

Let’s take a closer look at the findings of the research.

What has the research revealed?

According to a report by The Guardian, scientists detected microscopic plastic particles in three-quarters of the breast milk samples.

The milk samples were analysed by Raman Microspectroscopy Detection and Characterisation of Microplastics in Human Breastmilk. Twenty-six out of the 34 samples were found to be contaminated by microplastic. These traces were classified based on their shape, colour, dimensions and chemical composition, according to a report by The Health Site.

The research found microplastics composed of polyethylene, PVC and polypropylene, all of which are found in packaging. In order to rule out further contamination, the samples were collected, stored and analysed in non-plastic containers.

They were, however, unable to detect particles smaller than 2 microns but scientists say that smaller plastic particles are likely to be present.

In order to understand how microplastic reached breastmilk, the scientists involved in the study recorded the consumption of food and drink in plastic packaging. They also analysed the use of plastic contained in personal hygiene products. However, they were unable to find any link between the two. This suggests that microplastic is present in the environment everywhere and makes human exposure to it almost “inevitable”.

What have experts said?

The latest study has left experts concerned about babies’ health. Dr Valentina Notarstefano from the Universita Politecnica delle Marche in Ancona said, “The proof of microplastics’ presence in breast milk increases our great concern for the extremely vulnerable population of infants.”

She added that there is an increased need to assess ways to reduce exposure to plastic during pregnancy and lactation.

Professor Dick Vethaak, of Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam in the Netherlands, who was behind the study that found microplastic in human blood last year said, “We see only the tip of the iceberg with microplastics. Smaller nano-sized plastics are likely more prevalent and toxic.”

However, Notarstefano has also advised women not to reduce breastfeeding their children despite the discovery of microplastics. She said, “But it must be stressed that the advantages of breastfeeding are much greater than the disadvantages caused by the presence of polluting microplastics. Studies like ours must not reduce breastfeeding of children, but instead raise public awareness to pressure politicians to promote laws that reduce pollution.”

“We would like to advise pregnant women to pay greater attention to avoiding food and drink packaged in plastic, cosmetics and toothpaste containing microplastics, and clothes made of synthetic fabrics,” she added.

How are microplastics harmful for humans?

Microplastic is present everywhere. From oceans to the air we breathe, the size and mass of microplastic enable them to travel anywhere via wind and according to a report by News Medical, they have been found even in the remotest places like mountainous and polar regions.

Microplastic enters the human body via contaminated food, water and air. Food intake results in the consumption of about 52,000 microplastic fragments per person every year, according to Poison Control.

Based on available data, it is believed that microplastics can be detrimental to human health. They are known to inflame the lungs and can also cause cancer in some people. They can also act as vectors from microorganisms and toxic chemicals, paving the way for more health risks.

Have microplastics been found in the human body before?

Yes.

This year in March, a Dutch study published in the Environment International journal examined blood samples collected from 22 healthy volunteers. Scientists found the presence of microplastics in nearly 80 per cent of the samples.

According to an article by The Hindu, half of these samples showed traces of PET plastic that is used to make drink bottles.

In 2020, scientists found the presence of microplastic particles in the placentas of unborn babies.

According to a report by The Guardian, the particles were found in the placentas of four healthy women who had undergone normal pregnancies and births. They were detected on both the foetal and maternal sides of the placenta as well as in the membrane within which the foetus develops.

The particles that were analysed were plastics dyed in blue, red, orange, or pink and may have originally come from packaging, paints, or cosmetics.

