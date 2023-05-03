Explained: How the ‘world’s smallest’ skin cancer was detected

Christy Staats thought her nightmare was over when she learned that a red spot beneath her eye was innocuous.

But mere moments later, a fresh spot on the same cheek alarmed her dermatologist in the United States.

The tiny spot, which was 0.65 mm in size and nearly imperceptible to the human eye, was identified as melanoma, the most deadly form of skin cancer, according to NDTV.

Since the melanoma was small due to the early detection of this skin cancer, the team was awarded the Guinness World Record for the “Smallest Detected Skin Cancer.”

More importantly for Staats, early detection meant treatment of cancer before it spread.

The melanoma was discovered by Dr Alexander Witkowski, an assistant professor of dermatology at the Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU), in Portland, Oregon.

How the world’s skin cancer was detected?

Staats had been worried for a while about a red spot under her eye. But dermatologists repeatedly reassured her that she didn’t need to worry.

However, after it grew larger and developed a “leg,” she scheduled a second appointment.

Dermatologist Dr Witkowski diagnosed Cherry angioma, a relatively typical, non-cancerous skin growth, during her appointment. But, while performing that examination, he also picked up on a problematic spot on her right cheek.

He took a photo of the spot using the $150 (~Rs 12,273) Sklip smartphone attachment which he designed for doctors to take close-up pictures of skin growths. In a subsequent scan, he performed reflectance confocal microscopy (RFM), which uses a laser to illuminate a spot and highlight the cells beneath it.

Results revealed atypical cells, which are usually present in melanoma patients.

According to IFL Science, Dr Witkowski recalled telling Staats at the bedside, “I think this could be the smallest skin cancer ever detected.”

A recent case report suggests a group of medical professionals and researchers used staining and molecular testing to confirm the diagnosis following a sample.

The experts determined that the area was stage 0 melanoma in situ, often known as melanoma in situ.

A Guinness World Records judge paid the university a visit on May 1 to present certificates for each team member’s freshly attained record.

The work that our team completed together, according to Dr Witkowski, “embodies my personal mission statement: “Catch the inevitable, early.”

What is melanoma?

According to the American Cancer Society, melanoma is a type of skin cancer that develops when melanocytes (the cells that give the skin its tan or brown colour) start to grow out of control.

It explains that cancer starts when cells in the body begin to grow out of control. Cells in nearly any part of the body can become cancer, and can then spread to other areas of the body.

Melanomas can appear anywhere on the skin, but in men and women, they are more likely to begin on the trunk (chest and back). Other frequent areas are the neck and face.

Melanoma is a most serious type of skin cancer which is usually caused by ultraviolet (UV) light that comes from the sun and is used in sunbeds.

Additionally, having more moles can also pose a greater risk of getting melanoma.

What are the symptoms?

The main symptom is a new mole or changes in an existing one, which can be anywhere on the body but are most common in areas often exposed to the sun.

Dailymail quoted Dr Leachman, director of the university’s Knight Cancer Institute’s Melanoma Program as saying, “the case truly demonstrates the power of new technology to identify potentially dangerous spots early.”

She said, “With melanoma, your eyes really can be your best tool. A mole or spot on your skin that is changing in appearance — size, shape, colouration — is a key indicator for melanoma.”

Another important sign is a spot that looks different from all of the other spots on your skin (known as the ugly duckling sign).

Other warning signs are a sore that doesn’t heal, the spread of pigment, redness or swelling of the mole.

Can it be cured?

Early cancer diagnosis refers to the presence of cancer cells in the epidermis, the outermost layer of skin, but their confinement and lack of deeper skin penetration.

In order to ensure that all abnormal cells are eliminated, the melanoma is removed along with a border of good skin.

Dr Witkowski said that Staats’ cancer was found “before it had the opportunity to spread to other parts of the body” due to the early detection.

How common is it?

It only accounts for one per cent of skin cancer cases, yet it results in the greatest number of fatalities from the disease, according to OHSU.

Each year, melanoma is found in over 17,000 Britains and 100,000 Americans, leading to 2,300 and 8,000 deaths, respectively.

According to the American Cancer Society, 97,610 new melanoma cases will be detected in 2023.

To give patients the best chance of survival, it is essential to diagnose these instances as soon as feasible.

