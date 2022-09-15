Explained: How does a QR Code actually work?

A QR Code is a graphical representation of digital data that can be scanned by a smartphone or another device. A close cousin of the Bar Code, it was invented in 1994 by the Japanese company and Toyota subsidiary Denso Wave and its lead developer Masahiro Hara

Whether you’re logging into WhatsApp, signing into your Smart TVs, shopping online or at supermarkets, or picking up theatre tickets, Quick Response (QR) Codes have become ubiquitous in modern life – especially since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But have you ever wondered what a QR Code actually is and how it works?

Let’s take a closer look:

What is it? How does it work?

As per The Conversation, a QR Code is a graphical representation of digital data that can be printed and scanned by a smartphone or other device.

As per Fast Company, the data in a QR code is a series of dots in a square grid. Each dot represents a one and each blank a zero in binary code, and the patterns encode sets of numbers, letters or both, including URLs. At its smallest this grid is 21 rows by 21 columns, and at its largest it is 177 rows by 177 columns

In most cases, QR codes use black squares on a white background, making the dots easy to distinguish. However, this is not a strict requirement, and QR codes can use any colour or shape for the dots and background.

As per emoderatonskills.com, in order to read a QR Code you need two things:

A mobile phone with a camera

A software called QR reader

Position markers are squares placed in a QR code’s top-left, top-right, and bottom-left corners. These markers let a smartphone camera or other device orient the QR code when scanning it.

QR codes are surrounded by blank space, the quiet zone, to help the computer determine where the QR code begins and ends. QR codes can include an optional logo in the middle, as per Fast Company.

When you scan a QR Code, the QR reader in your phone’s camera deciphers the code, and the resulting information triggers an action on your phone.

If the QR code holds a URL, your phone will present you with the URL. Tap it, and your phone’s default browser will open the webpage, as per Fast Company.

Origins of QR Code

QR Codes actually began as Bar Codes – printed on product packaging that cashiers read with infrared scanners to let the checkout computer know what products are being purchased – to be used at supermarkets.

Bar Codes work by encoding alphanumeric data as a series of black and white lines of various widths. They record a set of numbers that specify a product’s ID. Data stored in Bar Codes is redundant. Even if part of the Bar Code is destroyed or obscured, it is still possible for a device to read the product ID, as per The Conversation.

As per Kaspersky.co.in, the first QR Code system was invented in 1994 by the Japanese company and Toyota subsidiary Denso Wave. This was done as they needed a more accurate way to track vehicles and parts during the manufacturing process.

As per QR Code Generator, the development came supermarkets reached out to Denso Wave and their lead developer Masahiro Hara. The supermarkets wanted Bar Codes – which store information horizontally – to become more versatile and contain more information.

Hara then hit upon the idea of the square because research showed it was an easily distinguishable shape. This was a massive breakthrough which allowed for the first time information to be coded both horizontally and vertically i.e. top to bottom and right to left.

It also massively increased the speed at which information could be read – by up to ten times.

Perhaps the most impressive part of the story is that Denso Wave chose not to patent the technology and instead made it publicly available.

Are they safe?

While QR Codes aren’t dangerous per se, malicious actors can make use of them to do some damage.

As per Kaspersky.co.in, attackers can embed malicious URLs containing custom malware into a QR code which could then exfiltrate data from a mobile device when scanned.

They can also embed a malicious URL into a QR code that directs to a phishing site, where unsuspecting users could disclose personal or financial information.

Because humans cannot read QR codes, it is easy for attackers to alter a QR code to point to an alternative resource without being detected. While many people are aware that QR codes can open a URL, they can be less aware of the other actions that QR codes can initiate on a user’s device.

Aside from opening a website, these actions can include adding contacts or composing emails. This element of surprise can make QR code security threats especially problematic.

Mobile devices, in general, tend to be less secure than computers or laptops.

Since QR codes are used on mobile devices, this increases the potential risks, as per Kaspersky.

As per The Conversation, one way to stay safe is to only open them from sources you trust. Just because the QR code has a logo you recognise doesn’t mean you should click on the URL it contains, the piece notes.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.