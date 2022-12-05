Explained: How are exit polls conducted in India? How accurate are they?

The exit polls on Monday unanimously predicted that the BJP would form a large majority in Gujarat, while also giving the saffron party the edge over the Congress in Himachal Pradesh and some predicting a cliffhanger.

Elections for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly took place on 12 November, while polling in Gujarat took place in two phases on 1 and 5 December.

Votes are expected to be counted in both states on 8 December.

But what are exit polls? How are they conducted? And how accurate are they? Let’s take a closer look:

What are they?

Exit polls are basically voter surveys that are conducted as they exit their polling booths – hence the name.

These are different from opinion polls, which are held prior to elections.

The point of an exit poll is to find out which party is likely to take power and with how many seats.

The logic behind exit polls is that if you ask voters such questions right outside the polling booth, their memory is fresh and they are likely to tell you the truth.

As per Indian Express, the Indian Institute of Public Opinion conducted an exit poll during the the second Lok Sabha elections in 1957.

However, as per Economic Times, the first-ever exit poll was held in the United States in 1967 during a Kentucky election.

How are they conducted?

Each polling group basically has its own technique and sample size – there’s no one size fits all method of conducting exit polls.

Exit polls can either be conducted in person or online.

Sanjay Kumar, director, Centre for the Study of Developing Societies, wrote in Indian Express, “Without a structured questionnaire, the data can neither be collected coherently nor be analysed systematically to arrive at vote share estimates.”

However, it is important to note that Section 126A of the Representation of the People’s Act, 1951, bans exit polls from the beginning of the voting until a half hour after the final phase of voting has been held.

“No person shall conduct any exit poll and publish or publicise by means of the print or electronic media… the result of any exit poll during such period… In case of a general election, the period may commence from the beginning of the hours fixed for the poll on the first day of poll and continue till half an hour after closing of the poll in all the states and union territories,” the law states.

It also mandates a two-year prison term or fine or both for anyone violating this statute.

For the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh elections, the Election Commission notified that publishing any exit poll would be prohibited between 8 am on 12 November and 5.30 pm on 5 December.

When exit polls got it wrong

The accuracy of exit polls has been the subject of much debate from experts, politicos and academics.

Some take issue with the way questions are phrased, the methodology used, sample size, demographic and economic factors.

Others accuse their rivals of having a hand in the exit polls and say such polls miss out on the ‘silent voters’.

The Chanakya exit poll, C-Voter exit poll and MyAxis exit poll are some of today’s prominent pollsters.

Let’s examine a few instances where exit polls missed the mark.

A big miss came in West Bengal in 2021 where pollsters predicted the BJP to take power. Instead, it was the TMC that came out on top once again with 213 seats while the BJP bagged 77 seats.

In 2020, the RJD-lead coalition was expected to take power but the it was BJP-JD(U) alliance that ultimately prevailed.

In 2017, the BJP was predicted to come to power in Gujarat with 112 to 116 seats. Instead, the BJP found its tally at only 99 seats in the 182-member Assembly.

In Uttar Pradesh that same year, all pollsters predicted a hung Assembly with the BJP emerging as the single-largest party in India’s most populous state.

Instead, the BJP and its allies absolutely demolished the Opposition – winning a massive 312 seats in the 403-seat Assembly.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, though most pollsters favoured the Narendra Modi-led NDA to take power, few accounted for the scale of their victory – a massive 336 seats.

Arguably the nadir of exit polls came in 2004 when the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA dispensation, pushing the ‘India Shining’ narrative, was predicted to return to power with a majority.

Instead, the Congress-led UPA won 225 seats compared to the NDA’s 189 seats.

With inputs from agencies

