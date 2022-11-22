Explained: Have Rahul Gandhi's Savarkar remarks caused an irreparable rift with Uddhav-led Shiv Sena?

Have Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on VD Savarkar caused an irreparable rift with the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena?

Rahul last week yet again took aim at the Hindu ideologue, calling him an ‘English agent’ – which only further put pressure on the Uddhav faction and the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Meanwhile, the BJP, the Eknath Shinde faction of the Sena, and the MNA continue to attack the Uddhav group.

Let’s take a closer look:

‘Alliance for sake of country’

Raut on Tuesday told NDTV the alliance with the Congress is ‘for the sake of the country.’

“An alliance is always a compromise,” Raut said. “There is no difference in our ideology. We left the BJP, not our Hindutva ideology. We may not be in agreement with the Congress on every issue. There are some issues on which the Shiv Sena cannot compromise, and our party is clear on it.”

“Savarkar spent over 10 years in the Andaman jail. Only those who have experienced jail can know what it is like. Many agree with Savarkar’s ideology, many don’t. But those who are no longer alive to defend themselves…whether Savarkar or Nehru or Sardar Patel or Netaji Subhash Bose… it is not right to go back in time and twist history,” the Uddhav faction leader added.

“We won’t discuss anything about Rahul Gandhi. We do not agree with them. While forming the Maharashtra alliance, we had held discussions with Sonia Gandhi on Savarkar and we had decided that some issues cannot be touched. An alliance runs on compromise. An alliance is always a compromise,” Raut further said.

Raut’s remarks come a day after Raut put up a post appreciating Rahul for enquiring about his health during the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Raut praises Rahul

Terming the outreach an act of “humanity”, Raut said, “Rahul Gandhi called and checked on me yesterday despite his busy schedule amid Bharat Jodo Yatra. He said we were concerned about your well-being and said take care, we will work together again.”

Raut said that such gestures are rare in times of political bitterness.

“I appreciate his empathy of feeling the pain of a political colleague who has spent 110 days in jail. In d times of political bitterness, such gestures are becoming rare. Rahulji is focusing on love and compassion in his yatra and is getting massive support,” he tweeted.

Raut said that Rahul Gandhi is one such person who stays connected as friends.

“Rahul Gandhi is one such person who stays connected as friends against ideological and political differences. I have friends in BJP as well but they were happy when I was in jail, this is politics of the Mughal era,” he said.

Raut earlier said Congress leaders in Maharashtra would not support Rahul Gandhi’s comments on Savarkar.

“Coming to Maharashtra and saying things about Savarkar won’t be accepted. Congress leaders won’t support him. Bharat Jodo Yatra is against dictatorship and issues like unemployment, inflation and Congress is getting support,” Raut said.

“Giving such a statement can cause strife in MVA. We believe in Veer Savarkar and we want to ask the fake Hinduvaadi that we are demanding Bharat Ratna for Veer Savarkar for 10 years. Even though BJP is in power, why are they not fulfilling our demands?” Raut asked.

Raut raises eyebrows with admiration for Fadnavis

Raut last week surprised many by praising deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, as per Hindustan Times.

Raut added that Fadnavis was doing some good work in the housing department and that he would even meet him soon to apprise him about the situation inside jail.

Raut also told the media Fadnavis is in charge of the state government.

The newspaper reported that this comes amid speculation that the Uddhav version of the Sena wants to take it easy on Fadnavis and target Shinde.

“While BJP was a known rival and we knew what they were trying to corner us, it was one of our own who backstabbed us. As such, our priority would be to decimate him,” a close aide of Uddhav told the newspaper.

Uddhav blasts Rahul, BJP

Meanwhile, Uddhav certainly isn’t giving anything away.

In recent days he has taken aim both at Rahul and the BJP.

“What Rahul Gandhi has said about Savarkar is wrong, we don’t agree with him,” Uddhav was quoted by The Times of India as saying. He added, “to retain the freedom that Savarkar fought for is the reason that we all (Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP) have come together. The country is again heading towards slavery.”’

The freedom for which Savarkar made sacrifices needs to be safeguarded, Uddhav further said. “Savarkar committed sacrifices for freedom…the same freedom needs to be protected today,” he said as per PTI.

Uddhav, attacking the BJP, further said: “You partnered with the separatist PDP in Jammu and Kashmir. Your parent party RSS had no role to play in the freedom struggle and so you have no right to claim love for any freedom fighter.”

Attacking the BJP further, he said the Union government led by it has not been able to get back an inch of land from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Where the BJP and RSS were when Razakars, the militia of the Nizam of Hyderabad, were attacking Hindus, Uddhav further asked.

“Do not dare to ask us about Savarkar,” he added.

Defending his alliance with Congress, he said the two parties have come together to protect freedom.

“What is wrong with it? It looks like the country is heading towards autocracy, and we will oppose it along with those who want to come with us,” he said.

“We have joined hands with the Congress for the same purpose,” he added.

Meanwhile, a Shiv Sena leader, speaking to Indian Express on condition of anonymity, expressed frustration with Rahul Gandhi.

“Rahul Gandhi is repeatedly saying the same thing that Savarkar wrote mercy petitions and took pension from the British. This is now a well-known fact. Why is he saying it repeatedly? Why is he trying to run down Savarkar repeatedly? What will he gain by doing so? It is only proving a big advantage for the BJP as they are taking to social media and print and television media to attack Rahul Gandhi. This is damaging Maha Vikas Aghadi and spurring BJP into action,” the leader said.

It will be interesting to see how the two parties, who vastly differ on Savarkar, will deal with the continuing fallout of Rahul’s remarks.

