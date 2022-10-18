Did BJP leader Kirit Somaiya’s son get a PhD in 16 months?

Kirit Somaiya’s son 31-year-old Neil is embroiled in yet another controversy – this time over a PhD.

According to several media reports, scholars at Mumbai University have alleged that Neil was awarded a PhD within 16 months.

The development comes a week after Somaiya, the former MP and vice-president of BJP Maharashtra, took to Twitter to celebrate his son’s achievement.

Dr Neil Somaiya, yes My Son @NeilSomaiya is awarded PhD Doctorate by University of Mumbai on his Thesis “Impact of Social Media on Political Party Image……” @BJP4India @BJP4Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/m9HJCTffC4 — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) October 1, 2022

Let’s take a closer look:

News18 reported that Neil submitted his PhD thesis on August 2021 and gave the oral exam in October.

Research scholars claimed Neil was awarded his PhD by Mumbai University on the second day of his oral exam.

Research scholars at Mumbai University have alleged that Neil Somaiya’s PhD was ‘fast-tracked’ and demanded an investigation into the matter.

It usually takes between three and six years for a student to get a PhD, though students in STEM areas take on average around four years, Indian Express quoted officials as saying.

Kirit, taking to Twitter, rubbished allegations of favouritism.

Neil Somaiya worked hard 6 years to complete PhD Passed PhD Entrance Exam Sept 2016 Admitted Registered as PhD Student Sydenham College 2017 Subject

Social Media impact on Political Parties Submitted Thesis Aug 2022

Viva 30 Sept 2022 MumbaiUniversity Awarded PhD 1 Oct 2022 pic.twitter.com/eQxOryW2uZ — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) October 13, 2022

He said Neil took the exam on 17 September and that the second paper is from Neil’s full programme of PhD with the registration date of June 2021.

Kirit further stated that Sydenham Institute of Management Studies registered Neil’s admission in 2017.

As per Indian Express, under Mumbai University rules, the duration of a PhD programme is counted from day of admission (not registration) till the day of submission of thesis.

“The higher education institution concerned shall complete the entire process of evaluating a PhD thesis, including declaration of the viva-voce result, within a period of six months from the date of submission of the thesis under the new rules,” the report quoted the rules as reading.

The university told the newspaper that Neil indeed took admission in the PhD programme in 2017, based on which the duration of the degree’s completion was calculated.

This isn’t the first time the Somaiyas have been embroiled in controversy.

An ex-serviceman had in April filed an FIR against the Somaiyas at the Trombay Police Station accusing them of misappropriating public funds collected forcollected for conserving the decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.

The complaint alleged that the Somaiyas in 2013 collected Rs 57 crore from the public in 2013 for saving the decommissioned warship from being scrapped. However, this money was never used or deposited with the state governor’s office, the complaint stated.

The Somaiyas then approached the Bombay High Court which granted them interim protection from arrest.

In August, police told the court they did not have any evidence of misappropriation of funds against the Somaiyas, as per Hindustan Times.

The police told the court a 72-hour notice would be issued if they were to be arrested after which the single judge bench directed the Somaiyas to appear before police on 17 and 18 August.

The court queried whether their custody was required but the Mumbai Police special counsel said it wasn’t, and that the investigation would continue and that they wanted the Somaiyas to co-operate.

In February, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut had demanded the arrest Kirit and Neil for their alleged links to the multi-crore Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank fraud case.

This after Kirit had levelled corruption allegations against several leaders of the Shiv Sena and other constituents of the then ruling MVA coalition in Maharashtra.

Raut had claimed that Neil had links with Rakesh Wadhawan, an accused in the PMC bank fraud.

Denying allegations, Kirit said that he was ready to face any investigation.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.