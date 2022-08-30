The latest National Crime Records Bureau report sheds some key insights into the crime statistics in India with Rajasthan reporting the highest number of rape cases in the country and Maharashtra topping the list in suicides

Crimes against women rose 15 per cent in India in 2021 and Delhi is the most unsafe metropolitan city.

Rajasthan reported the highest number of rape cases and Maharashtra topped the list when it comes to most suicides.

These are just some of the takeaways of the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report which covers crimes against women, kidnappings, suicides, and traffic accidents in India and sheds some key insights:

Crimes against women rise

Crimes against women increased by 15.3 per cent in 2021 compared to a year before, showed the NCRB data.

The year 2021 also witnessed a spike in the rate of crimes against women (number of incidents per one lakh population) from 56.5 per cent in 2020 to 64.5 per cent, as per Indian Express.

Amongst the majority of the crimes against women, 31.8 per cent were cases registered under ‘cruelty by husband or his relatives’, 20.8 per cent cases were ‘assault on women with intent to outrage her modesty’, kidnapping and abduction accounted for 17.6 per cent cases and 7.4 per cent were rapes.

With 56,083 cases, Uttar Pradesh topped the list of crimes against women, followed by Rajasthan (40,738) and Maharashtra (39,526).

According to the NCRB data, Nagaland reported the lowest number of crimes against women with 5.5 per cent rate in 2021. The northeastern state also had the lowest number of actual cases (54) last year.

As many as 31,677 rape cases were registered in 2021 as compared to 28,046 cases in 2020 in the country.

Rajasthan reported highest number of rapes in 2021

Rajasthan logged the most rape cases among the states in 2020 and 2021.

The official figure stood at 5,310 in 2020 which increased to 6,337 the next year. The state also had the highest number of rapes of minor girls in 2021 with 1,453 cases.

Delhi is the most unsafe metro city for women

Delhi accounted for the highest rate of crimes against women in 2021 among the Union territories, showed NCRB data. The number of cases surged over the past three years from 13,395 in 2019 to 14,277 in 2021.

Crimes against women in the National Capital accounted for 32.20 per cent of total crimes in the 19 metropolitan cities, followed by Mumbai (12.76 per cent) and Bengaluru (7.2 per cent).

Two minor girls were raped every day last year in Delhi.

The National Capital logged 13,892 cases of crimes against women in 2021, a 40 per cent jump from 2020 when the official figure was 9,782, reported Mint.

Of a total of 8,664 instances in various categories of crimes against women in 19 cities across the country with a population exceeding two million, Delhi recorded 4674 cases of cruelty by husbands, abduction and kidnapping of women stood at 3,948 cases.

Suicide rates up, Maharashtra tops list

As per the latest NCRB report, India reported 1,64,033 suicide cases in 2021, with Maharashtra (22,207) topping the list. The states that followed Maharashtra on the list are Tamil Nadu (18,925), Madhya Pradesh (14,965) and West Bengal (13,500).

“A total of 1,64,033 suicides were reported in the country during 2021 showing an increase of 7.2% in comparison to 2020 and the rate of suicides has increased by 6.2% during 2021 over 2020,” the NCRB report said.

Among the top causes of suicides in India, most were associated with career, loneliness, abuse, violence, familial disputes, mental illness, alcoholism, financial loss, and chronic pain, as per the government agency’s recent report, reported Times Now.

17.3 lakh killed in traffic accidents

Uttar Pradesh saw the highest number of deaths (24,711) in traffic accidents. Around 4,22,659 traffic accidents were reported in the country which killed 1.73 lakh people.

Last year, 4,03,116 road accidents across the nation claimed 1,55,622 lives, 17,993 railway mishaps caused the death of 16,431 people and 1,550 railway crossing accidents were behind the casualty of 1,807 individuals.

Jammu and Kashmir recorded highest UAPA cases

Jammu and Kashmir registered the most Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) cases under the ‘special and local laws’ in 2021, as per NCRB data.

Of the total 814 cases under the UAPA in India, J&K lodged 289 cases last year, followed by Manipur (157), Assam (95), Jharkhand (86) and Uttar Pradesh (83), as per Hindustan Times.

Jharkhand reports most communal riots

Jharkhand and Maharashtra filed the highest cases of communal riots last year with 100 and 77 cases respectively, as per NCRB’s 2021 report.

Most caste conflict violence was reported in Bihar with 201 cases last year.

It was the only state to report on agrarian violence with 743 registered cases, reported Siasat Daily.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.