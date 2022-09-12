Congress tweets khakhi shorts on fire: History, evolution, and controversies of RSS’ past uniform

While the RSS, the ideological fountainhead of the BJP, bid goodbye to khakhi shorts in favour of trousers in 2016, that hasn’t stopped its opponents from taking aim at arguably its most famous symbol

A tweet from the Congress of a picture of khakhi shorts – earlier part of the RSS uniform – on fire has stirred up a controversy with the BJP claiming the post is an instigation to violence.

“To free the country from shackles of hate and undo the damage done by BJP-RSS. Step by step, we will reach our goal,” the Congress, promoting its ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, tweeted.

A furious BJP slammed the Congress for “promoting violence” and dubbed its yatra as “Bharat Todo Yatra”.

That the Congress took aim at the RSS and the BJP took umbrage is hardly surprising – given that the RSS is the saffron party’s ideological fountainhead.

While the RSS might have bid goodbye to khakhi shorts in 2016, that hasn’t stopped its opponents from taking aim at arguably its most famous symbol.

Let’s examine the evolution of the Sangh uniform and past controversies:

Why does the RSS have a uniform?

The RSS website explains the need for a uniform thus, “Physical exercises and parade are the integral part of the RSS training. They are introduced to inculcate physical and psychological discipline. As such, a definite uniform becomes an inseparable part of this discipline. The physical exercises also help in developing a sense of unity and fraternity among the swayamsevkas coming from different social, economic and educational backgrounds. One uniform for all helps foster the feeling of oneness.”

“Moreover, the particular uniform is used only for certain ceremonial parades and functions and not daily. One can attend a daily shakha in any suitable and respectable dress. The particular uniform is available at the local RSS offices and the swayamsevaks have to buy the uniform. It is not provided free of cost,” the website states.

History and evolution of RSS uniform

As per Indian Express, the RSS had an all-khaki uniform from its founding in 1925 to 1939.

However, several changes were made to the uniform – in 1930, black caps replaced white caps, in 1940, khakhi shirts were exchanged for white shirts; leather shoes replaced long boots in 1973; later rexine shoes were also allowed.

In 2010, a synthetic black belt replaced the black leather belt, as per Mint.

But through it all, the khakhi shorts remained.

The shorts were inspired by the uniform worn by the British constabulary, as per NDTV.

Then, in 2016, the RSS, driven by a desire to attract the younger generation, bid the khakhi shorts farewell.

Dark brown sweaters were also introduced for volunteers in the northern and eastern states which witness harsh winters.

Goodbye khakhi shorts

Indian Express reported in 2015 that the change was being contemplated in keeping with the times. While some of the old guard were against such a move, several other pracharaks thought the khakhi shorts deterred the youth from joining the group, as per the report.

“Sarsanghchalak (Mohan Bhagwat) and Sarkaryawah (Bhaiyyaji Joshi) are both in favour of a new dress code and feel we must change with time. But there are some who are opposed to the idea,” a senior pracharak told Indian Express at the time.

In March 2016, the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha, the RSS’ highest decision-making body, announced its decision.

Suresh ‘Bhaiyyaji’ Joshi, the organisation’s general secretary and second in the hierarchy, said the decision was also to showcase that the organisation was “not rigid” and could “move with the times,” as per Business Standard.

“Trousers are a regular feature in today’s social life… we are not orthodox,” Joshi said at the time.

He added these would be so designed as to be comfortable for physical exercise. The brown colour was chosen as it’s commonly available and looks good, he further said.

In 2016, on Dussehra day (which is also the organisation’s foundation day) the RSS finally shed the khakhi shorts and put on trousers.

The RSS at the time also approved change in the colour of socks to be worn by its volunteers, replacing the old khaki with dark brown, to go with the brown trousers they would now wear, with white shirt and black cap.

“Even though the readiness of society to work with Sangh on different issues has increased, the change in uniform has been made to take care of the comfort level and convenience while working. The transition heralds the change in Sangh in tune with the changing times,” then RSS’ head of communications department Manmohan Vaidya said at the time, as per NDTV.

Vaidya further said the change in uniform was mooted in 2009 but there was no forward movement. The proposal was then revived in 2015, he added, as per the report.

Karnataka ‘chaddi wars’

This isn’t the first time the BJP and Congress have gone at it over the symbol.

In June, Karnataka saw a row after some members National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Congress, burnt a pair of khaki shorts outside state education minister BC Nagesh’s residence against the alleged “saffronisation” of school textbooks in the state.

This came amid the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Karnataka government being embroiled in a controversy after the textbook review committee included RSS founder KB Hedgewar’s speech in school textbooks, while allegedly omitting chapters on freedom fighters, social reformers and litterateurs.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai later disbanded the state textbook review committee but defended the inclusion of a chapter on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) founder KB Hedgewar.

The News Minute quoted state home minister Araga Jnanendra as saying the protesters entered the premises of Nagesh’s home, raised slogans and set fire to a pair of khaki shorts.

The ruling BJP, strongly condemning the incident, arrested 22 persons in this connection as per the report.

Siddaramaiah at a press conference then attacked the RSS, saying all the NSUI members did was set fire to a pair of shorts in the presence of police. He added that if the BJP keeps arresting protesters then the Congress will have to launch a statewide campaign to burn shorts.

“I am telling you from the beginning that RSS is a non-secular organisation. Has a Dalit, OBC or a member from minority communities ever become Sarsanghchalak? What else can chaddis do? They do chaddi work only, chaddis do chaddi work,” Siddramaiah then said in Hubli.

RSS workers in Mandya district then collected shorts to send to the Congress office as a mark of their protest against Siddaramaiah’s remarks.

As per News Minute, the workers went door to door in the villages and collected used shorts and knickers. Later, they packed hundreds of shorts and knickers into a box and parcelled it to the Bengaluru Congress office.

Siddaramaiah’s remarks set up a flurry of attacks from the BJP with Bommai saying that the Congress leader should talk about the development and future of the state.

“Congress leader Siddaramaiah doesn’t have any other subject, so he is talking about such things. People of Karnataka looking into all these things. He should talk about the development and future of the state,” Bommai said.

Union minister Pralhad Joshi added, “Siddaramaiah and Congress party’s chaddi is loose already. They have torn chaddi. So they have gone ahead to burn chaddi. Their chaddi was lost in UP. Siddaramaiah lost his chaddi and lungi in Chamundeshwari.”

BJP leader Chalavadi Narayanswamy asked Siddaramaiah to seek permission from the pollution control board as burning chaddis would cause air pollution.

“If Siddaramaiah wants to burn chaddis, let him burn inside his house. I have told all District Presidents of SC Morcha to help Siddaramaiah’s by sending their chaddis to him. Firstly, I ask Siddaramaiah to seek permission from the pollution control board because burning chaddis causes air pollution. I never thought Siddaramaiah would stoop to this level,” Narayanswamy said.

