China’s ‘Haiji No.1’ begins operations: All about Asia’s deepest offshore oil platform and its significance  

China has begun operations on its deepwater offshore platform known as ‘Haiji No. 1’.

The self-developed platform, the deepest in Asia, commenced operations in the offshore areas of South China on Monday.

This is the first time China has installed a fixed jacket, a structure pinned to the seafloor to support offshore oil and gas production facilities, at a water depth of nearly 300 metres.

Let’s take a closer look at the project and its significance:

As per CTGN, the platform is located in south China Guangdong Province’s Pearl River Mouth Basin.

As per Global Times, the platform has been developed and designed by China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC).

Construction on the platform kicked off in March 2020 and it was installed in April, as per the report.

The ‘Haiji No.1’ platform is installed 286 meters deep in the sea, with a total height of 340.5 meters and a weight of over 40,000 tons as per Global Times.

The newspaper quoted CNOOC’s WeChat account as saying this is a new record in terms of both height and weight for a single oil production platform.

Significance

The platform is expected to boost China’s energy sector.

The initial output of ‘Haiji No. 1’ will be 2,700 tonnes and it will later ramp up to 5,000 tonnes after all oil wells are completed.

As per Global Times, CNOOC will also use the platform to explore two adjacent oilfields, and it is expected that a total of 14 production wells and three water injection wells will be developed.

It will also boost development in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Then, there’s the technological breakthrough.

Prior to ‘Haiji No.1’, China had over 300 offshore jackets all working at a water level of 200 metres, as per TVP World.

The outlet quoted the company as saying the success indicates China’s key technology and installation capacity in ultra-large deepwater fixed jackets has reached a world-class level.

This will promote the storage and production of offshore oil and gas, the company further added.

“Haiji-1 is designed to withstand the worst conditions in sea in a century. Our team overcame a series of challenges including strong internal waves in the South China Sea, giant sand ripples and sand ridges at the bottom of the sea, and accurate positioning of a giant structure under water. Many technologies were adopted for the first time and our design, manufacturing, operation maintenance and management abilities have been improved in an all-round way,” TVP World quoted Wu Yiming, general manager of Lufeng oil fields, CNOOC as saying.

CTGN quoted Deng Changhong, deputy general manager of the Shenzhen branch office of the CNOOC, as saying, “Haiji No. 1 is China’s first 300-meter deepwater fixed jacket. In sharp contrast with previous underwater production systems used by similar oil and gas fields, it enjoys the advantages of low development investment, low production cost, and high localisation rate.”

“Its successful operation blazes a new trail for China to develop its medium and deepwater oil and gas resources in an efficient and frugal way.”

