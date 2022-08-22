Bikers can now breathe easy: Delhi start-up develops helmet that purifies air

The purifying system at the back of the helmet picks up particulate matter and cleans the air before it reaches the biker. The 1.5-kg helmet is being sold for Rs 4,500

Everyone knows pollution becoming more and more of a problem – bad if you’re at home and probably worse if you’re stuck idling in traffic.

But at least bikers may soon be breathing easy courtesy of Delhi-based start-up Shellios Technolabs, which has developed an anti-pollution helmet to help riders breathe clean air.

The helmet also has a Bluetooth-enabled app that lets the rider know when it needs cleaning.

Let’s take a closer look:

Origins of the idea

The founders of Shellios Technolabs said they hit upon the idea on realising the challenges faced by bikers during the winter months in Delhi.

The start-up received seed funding from the Department of Science and Technology (DST) and was incubated at Science and Technology Entrepreneur Park (JSSATE-STEP) Noida.

They signed commercialisation deals with leading Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) for the helmet.

Amit Pathak, one of the founders, said, “We were disturbed by the health impacts of the air quality situation on the people on the roads, especially the millions of two wheeler riders who were having prolonged daily exposures and that too, to a double whammy of particulate matter and vehicular emissions in the air that they breathe.

How does it work?

The purifying system at the back of the helmet picks up all particulate matter coming from outside and cleans the air before it reaches the biker.

The helmet entitled PUROS is integrated with air purifying accessories including:

Start-ups Brushless DC (BLDC) blower fan

High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filter membrane

Electronic circuit

MicroUSB charging port integrated into the helmet.

The 1.5 kg helmet, which adheres to all mandatory standards stipulated by the government, reduces exposure by more than 80 per cent (when measured in controlled environment).

The product, at Technology Readiness Level (TRL) level 9, has been granted utility patent and is now being sold in all parts of the country at Rs 4500.

Shellios has partnered with Royal Enfield Motorcycle to commercialise the product.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.