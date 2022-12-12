Bhupendra Patel takes oath as Gujarat chief minister: How the soft-spoken, low-profile Patidar leader rose up ranks

In a star-studded ceremony, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Bhupendra Patel took oath as the 18th chief minister of Gujarat today. The function, being held at the Helipad Ground near the new Secretariat, was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and other central ministers.

Patel’s return to power comes as the BJP won a record seventh term in Gujarat, winning 156 seats in the 182-member House. This victory is by far BJP’s best performance in the state, even outdoing its own record of 2002, securing 127 seats under then Chief Minister Narendra Modi.

But who is the soft-spoken, low-profile face of the BJP in Gujarat and MLA from the Ghatlodia constituency?

Let’s take a closer look:

Early life and politics

Patel was born in Gujarat’s capital Ahmedabad.

People close to him know Patel, who holds a diploma in civil engineering, as a smiling face who is well-connected to the grass roots.

As per Indian Express, he began his business career by running a shop selling fire crackers in Dariapur with his father Rajnikant, a professor at LD Engineering College in Ahmedabad.

His family lived in the closely-knit neighbourhood of Kadva Pol.

He then spent over two decades in the real estate business.

His firm Ansh Construction (formerly Vihan Associates), is now run by his son and son-in-law, as per Indian Express.

He is said to have led a controversy-free public life.

His first major foray in politics came in 2010 when he became a corporator from the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC). He then became chairperson of the standing committee chairperson in his first term.

In 2017, Patel, in his first Assembly polls, defeated the Congress’ Shashikant Patel in the Ghatlodia seat – previously held by former chief minister and now Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel – by over 1.17 lakh votes in 2017.

That margin was the highest in the entire polls.

Rise to prominence

Not much was known about Patel before the BJP handpicked him to replace Vijay Rupani in September 2021.

Rupani, at the time the fourth chief minister to demit office in BJP-ruled states during the coronavirus pandemic, was sworn in as chief minister in December 2017.

The elevation of the Patel community face left out in the cold far more prominent names including the then deputy chief minister Nitin Patel, Praful Khoda Patel, then administrator of the Union territories of Lakshadweep and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu and Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

As per The Print, no political observers expected Patel’s elevation.

Nitin, the veteran Patidar leader, in fact seemed to be the consensus pick.

So low-profile was Patel that hardly anyone paid attention when he joined BJP Legislature Party meeting in September 2021, as per News18.

He sat towards the end of the hall before his name was announced as the unanimous choice as the new chief minister.

Earlier that morning, he had been busy planting saplings in his constituency along with a few supporters.

An IAS officer who was with Patel while meeting the flood affected described Patel as “composed and not overwhelmed” to Indian Express.

Even some party circles were taken by surprise by Patel’s elevation – however the pick made sense given the circumstances.

The Patidars are a dominant caste in Gujarat with a sizeable control over the electoral votes and dominate the state politics with a stronghold over education, realty and cooperative sectors.

In 2017, due to the Patidar quota agitation, the BJP was reduced to 99 seats, its lowest tally since 1995. It was important for the party to win back this section of voters.

Patel’s elevation and his subsequent projection as chief ministerial face – he is the first from the Kadva Patidar sub-group to be the chief minister – is key to BJP’s plans to woo the Kadva Patidar community, which some political observers feel, has drifted away from the party.

Prior to Patel being appointed Gujarat chief minister, all the top jobs in the state had gone to Leuva Patels, as per News18.

Soft spoken, low-profile, compassionate

Patel is the first Gujarat chief minister from Ahmedabad.

Fondly called as ‘Dada’ by many, he is considered to be close to Anandiben Patel.

As per News18, Patel is also a trusted lieutenant of Amit Shah.

His Ghatlodia seat is in fact part of the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency represented by Union minister Amit Shah.

As per Indian Express, Modi has described Patel as “mrudu ane makkam” (soft and firm).

A senior leader told Indian Express Patel’s elevation to the top job “bears the clear stamp of the prime minister”.

Like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Patel never held a ministerial position before he became Gujarat chief minister.

A party worker told the newspaper Patel ran a tiffin service for nearly 1,000 COVID patients at the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital.

His office also ran a 24×7 helpdesk for people seeking treatment, food and other services, the worker added.

Personal life

Patel is also a trustee of Sardardham Vishwa Patidar Kendra, an organisation to dedicated to the socio-economic development of the Patidar community.

He is a follower of Simandhar Swami, a living tirthankara, as per Indian Express.

Patel is married to Hetalben, a housewife. He has travelled the world and lives in Ahmedabad’s Shilaj locality.

He enjoys playing cricket and badminton.

With inputs from agencies

