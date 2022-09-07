A newer, greener Central Vista Avenue: How iconic boulevard has been revamped

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the revamped avenue tomorrow. It is the first project that has been completed under the government's ambitious Central Vista redevelopment plan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday will inaugurate Delhi’s revamped Central Vista Avenue, the three-kilometre avenue along the Rajpath which runs from Vijay Chowk to India Gate.

The new Central Vista Avenue pic.twitter.com/zFI4UK7n2k — Aman Sharma (@AmanKayamHai_) September 7, 2022

The redevelopment project of the Central Vista — the nation’s power corridor — envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common central secretariat, revamping the three-km Rajpath, a new prime minister’s residence and office, and a new vice-president’s enclave.

The iconic boulevard that is being remade has existed since the early decades of the 20th Century.

One of Delhi’s most popular tourist attractions, it is used for various ceremonial functions and events such as the Republic Day parade.

This is the first project that has been completed under the Modi government’s ambitious Central Vista redevelopment plan.

The Rajpath will now be known as ‘Kartavya Path’ after the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Wednesday gave its nod.

Let’s take a closer look at how Central Vista has changed:

According to an official document, there are more than 900 light poles, including those in the gardens and along the Rajpath between the Rashtrapati Bhavan and the India Gate, a move aimed at making the Central Vista more pedestrian-friendly round the clock.

Eight amenity blocks have been built while four pedestrian underpasses have been constructed in the entire stretch that has 422 red granite benches.

Along the Rajpath, new red granite walkways spreading 1,10,457 square metre have been created, replacing bajri sand that lined the ground earlier.

As many as 987 concrete bollards have been installed on the Rajpath.

A total of 1,490 modern-look manholes have replaced the earlier ones.

As per WION, photos taken show substantial changes to walkways, micro-irrigation and drainage services, seats, tree avenues, and other features.

The refurbished area appears to be broader, cleaner, greener and equipped with many beneficial modifications.

As per Indian Express, the revamped Central Vista avenue includes a 16.5 kilometre granite walkway that lies parallelly along both sides of Rajpat.

There are more than 133 light poles, 4,087 trees, 114 contemporary signs, and terraced gardens, along the red granite walks, as per WION.

An initiative to make Central Vista more pedestrian-friendly around the clock involved installing more than 900 light poles, including those in the gardens and along the Rajpath between the Rashtrapati Bhavan and the India Gate as per the report.

The new trash cans have a clean, contemporary appearance and are hidden under granite, as per the report.

A total of 16 bridges, eight over each of two canals, have been laid out. The canals that lie on either side of Rajpath now have bridges over them connecting the walkways that run alongside.

The stretch has storm water drains to prevent waterlogging of the lawns. It also has well-lit light poles and power cables, and pipelines have been laid in underground trenches.

Central Vista, once operational, has the potential to be a popular tourist attraction, as per News18.

Offices and departments located in the New Delhi district will remain shut after 4 pm, and officials will be asked to work from home on Thursday.

The Kartavya Path also has amenities such as toilet blocks and vending kiosks.

New rules

As per Indian Express, the Central Vista will comprise eight vending plazas where vendors including ice cream sellers can operate. Earlier, ice-cream carts were spread across Rajpath in the evening.

“Ice cream carts will only be allowed in the vending zones. Although we have not taken any decision, we will ensure that these ice cream trolleys are not allowed along roads,” a senior official was quoted as saying by PTI.

Vendors will not be permitted to sell their items on the lawns between C-Hexagon and Man Singh Road, as per Hindustan Times.

On the inauguration day, the public will not be permitted from the India Gate to Man Singh Road, but the rest of the area remains open.

From 9 September, the entire stretch will be open for visitors.

Meanwhile, two blocks on each side of India Gate will have eight shops each which will boast of street food from 16 states, selected by Delhi Tourism, as per The Hindu.

The Central Public Works Department (CPWD), an executing agency of the project, has built six new parking spaces to accommodate 1,117 cars and 40 buses on either side of Rajpath.

“Parking will be free for the first 1-2 months. We have asked the New Delhi Municipal Council to manage the parking lots. Initially, parking space for 700 vehicles will be opened to the public due to ongoing construction work at common central secretariat buildings,” an official of the Union housing and urban affairs ministry official told HT.

Two other facilities at C-hexagon have been constructed where 16 shops will be given to artisans or state emporiums to showcase their work.

As per The Hindu, visitors will not be allowed to picnic on the lawns falling in the stretch from India Gate to Man Singh Road.

Boating will be allowed in only two canals– one behind Krishi Bhawan and the other near Vanjiya Bhawan, as per PTI.

With inputs from agencies

