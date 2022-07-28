'Every woman's body is a beach body': Just how Spain is promoting body positivity

In a bid to help women combat social pressure they feel to conform to unrealistic beauty ideals, the Spanish government has launched a campaign, encouraging women to reject 'stereotypes' and 'aesthetical violence'

Spain’s government this summer is all about body positivity and bringing everybody out on the beach with a creative new campaign, with the slogan: “Summer belongs to us, too.”

In a bid to help women combat social pressure they feel to conform to unrealistic beauty ideals, the government’s Equality Ministry launched the campaign on Thursday.

What is the Spanish government’s beach body campaign?

The summer campaign launched by the Equality Ministry has encouraged women to reject “stereotypes” and “aesthetical violence” — a reference to social pressure some women feel to conform to beauty ideals.

A poster advertising the campaign features five women of different ages, sizes and skin colors in bathing costumes on a beach.

The text for the image reads, “Summer belongs to us, too. Enjoy it how, where and with whomever you want.”

The head of the Women’s Institute, a government body, said gender stereotypes are at the root of discrimination based on physical appearance.

“Expectations are projected onto women about how they should look,” Antonia Morillas told state news agency Efe.

“That doesn’t only affect our self-esteem, it also takes away our rights and limits how we behave in and whether we enjoy public spaces.”

In a separate post the Women’s Institute said: “Today we toast a summer for all, without stereotypes and aesthetic violence against our bodies.”

How have people reacted to the campaign?

The summer campaign quickly caught the eye of people on the internet. According to The Guardian, when left-wing leader Cayo Lara said the campaign was absurd and trying to “create a problem where it doesn’t exist”, Podemos hit back in a tweet with: “If bodies bother you, you can stay home tweeting.”

The Independent reported that several Spanish Twitter users replied to Morillas’ tweet. While some condemned the ministry for “spending money” on the campaign and others joking the image looks like it was “made in a kindergarten class”.

“The poster is the winner of a cut and paste contest in a kindergarten class?” one person wrote.

Another person added: “I don’t understand why they spend money on this.”

Others showed support for the campaign, with one person writing how they were glad the ministry was “doing its part” to support women, Independent reported.

Spain’s Socialist-led coalition government, which came to power four years ago, has made women’s rights one of its political banners. The Cabinet has 14 women and eight men in ministerial positions.



With inputs from agencies

