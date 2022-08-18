Emirates introduces Airbus A380 to Bengaluru: What you need to know about the world’s largest passenger plane

The world’s largest passenger aeroplane will be deployed on the Dubai-Bengaluru route for the first time beginning 30 October. With private suites, inflight spas, Bvlgari toiletries, private minibars and cinema, the A380 has all that can put five-star hotels to shame

Bengaluru will soon become the second city in India after Mumbai to be served by Emirates’ flagship A380 services. The world’s largest passenger airplane will be deployed on the Dubai-Bengaluru route for the first time beginning 30 October.

“The aircraft upgrade will allow customers travelling to and from the South Indian city to enjoy its signature services across a broader network,” said the airline in a statement.

Emirates airlines has been operating between Dubai and Bengaluru through Boeing 777 until now. It will be the first time any airliner will offer A380 services at the Bengaluru airport.

Let’s take a look at what makes A380 an engineering marvel:

The gigantic airplane weighs between 510 and 575 tonnes and is as long as two blue whales, nearly 73 metre. The double-decker aircraft stands as tall as five giraffes or 24 metre.

Powered by a GP7200 RR Trent 900 engine, the A380 has a maximum flying range of 8,000 nautical miles (roughly 15,000 km). It flies at a cruising altitude of 43,100 feet.

Built with a whopping four million parts, the A380 seats 45 per cent more passengers than the Boeing 777. It has extra legroom and the largest screens across all cabins.

Emirates operates a total of 118 units of A380 and it has flown more than one billion km and over 105 million passengers have travelled in it since 2018.

According to News18, the shortest flight of A380 is between Dubai and Jeddah, Saudi Arabia with a distance of 1,700 km while for the longest, it flies between Dubai and Auckland, New Zealand at a stretch of 14,193 km.

The A380 offers one of the most luxurious flying experiences in the world with private suites and shower spas in the first class, flat-bed seats in business class. It also has wireless bluetooth connectivity, icustom lighting in economy class. The aircraft has inflight Wi-Fi connectivity throughout the journey and for the business class flyers, it has an onboard lounge too.

The interior of the A380 airplane is finished in sleek cream and bronze. The first class flyers get Bvlgari toiletries and signature Timeless Spa products. Moreover, the opulence that a first class flyer enjoys are sliding privacy doors, personal mini-bar, ambient lighting, private cinema, vanity table and mirror. The entire seat can be converted into a fully flat bed with a mattress.

The company has also started the new Premium Economy Class between certain destinations.



With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.