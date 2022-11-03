He is the richest man in the world and now he owns one of the world’s most influential social media platforms. So after that hectic Twitter takeover, Elon Musk, who has a penchant for private jets, has decided to add to his fleet. The billionaire has ordered a top-of-the-line jet, a Gulfstream G700, which costs a whopping $78 million (Rs 646 crore).

Gulfstream G700: The ‘largest business jet’

G700 is one of the latest jets made by American aircraft company Gulfstream Aerospace. It can fly up to 7,500 nautical miles without refuelling, which gives it enough range to go non-stop from Austin to Hong Kong. The plane is powered by two all-new, high-thrust Roll-Royce engines, according to the Gulfstream website, and can soar up to 51,000 feet.

Launched in October 2019, the G700 is Gulfstream’s largest business jet. It offers the “most spacious cabin” in the industry and comes with an award-winning Symmetry Flight Deck. The aircraft seats 19 and has 20 oval windows measuring 28” x 21”, and two lavatories. Apart from the cabin, it has four other living areas where passengers can work, relax, and dine before settling down for a night’s sleep in a full-size bed. The dining space comes with a microwave and an oven. The aircraft also has a Wi-Fi system.

The cost of flying

Flying in the jet is an expensive affair. Four hundred hours of flying the G700 can cost around $3.5 million (Rs 29 crore), according to the aviation site Liberty Jet. The most expensive part of maintaining a plane is the fuel and engine overhaul.

But the world’s richest man is used to spending big. He spent $14,829 (Rs 12.2 lakh) in fuel expenses on a flight he took on 31 October from Los Angeles to New Jersey, reports Business Insider, quoting Twitter account @ElonJet, which tracks Musk’s flights. He was travelling for around four and a half hours.

2,456 mile (2,134 NM) flight from HHR to TEB ~ 2,247 gallons (8,505 liters).

~ 15,058 lbs (6,830 kg) of jet fuel used.

~ $14,829 cost of fuel.

~ 24 tons of CO2 emissions. — ElonJet (@ElonJet) October 31, 2022

While Musk has already purchased the plane, its delivery might be delayed by three to six months. The Federal Aviation Administration is reviewing the aircraft’s software, the report says. The Twitter owner is likely to get his latest purchase in early 2023.

Musk’s current favourite: The G650ER

Musk has a fleet of private jets which he uses regularly for travel. The G700 is expected to replace his current jet, Gulfstream’s G650ER, which cost $70 million (Rs 579 crore).

The business aircraft is equipped with ADS-B (Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast) tracking technology and has a range of 8,600 miles. Powered by Rolls-Royce BR725 engines, it boasts cruise speeds of up to Mach 0.925 (1,142kmph).

Like the G700, the large cabin of the G650ER can accommodate 19 people. The jet has 16 panoramic windows and chairs that recline into beds.

In 2019, a G650ER set a record by flying from Singapore to Tucson, Arizona, in a single hop, covering a distance of 8,379 nautical miles (around 9,600 miles), reports South China Morning Post. In 2018, Musk travelled 160,000 miles on the jet.

Musk is not the only tech billionaire who owns this plane. Amazon’s Jeff Bezos also uses it.

Two G550 planes

In all, Musk has four jets, three are made by Gulfstream. Apart from the G650ER which he purchased in 2016, he owns two G550 planes, which he acquired in August 2020 and September 2021.

One of Gulfstream’s most successful models, the plane costs $62 million (Rs 513 crore). With a range of 6,750 nautical miles and a maximum cruising speed of 488 knots, it can fly non-stop from Tokyo to Palm Beach, Florida, in 12.5 hours, according to a report by Business Jet Traveler.

The G550’s interiors can be customised and the plane comes with four living areas including a mid-cabin with club-four-style dining space and sofas which can be converted into sleeping beds.

Gulfstream started manufacturing the G550 in the early 2000s but it no longer makes the aircraft, according to a report in Business Insider. The last G550 was made in 2021.

Musk's first jet: The Dassault 900B

Musk purchased his first jet in 2004, years before he became a billionaire. A Dassault Falcon 900B, it is valued at $26 million (Rs 215 crore).

The business jet was first produced by the French aviation company Dassault in the 1980s. The plane was earlier registered with other firms including Amway and reports say that he bought a pre-owned model.

Musk’s jet was last seen in active use in 2016, according to data from PlaneLogger, an online aircraft registration database. All of Musk’s jets are registered to Falcon Landing LLC, a shell company with ties to Space X.

Planes are the billionaire’s weakness. In an interview, he said that he doesn’t own a home, yacht, or take vacations. “I mean, the one exception is the plane, but if I don’t use the plane then I have less hours to work,” he added.

It’s what the billionaire needs to fly high.

