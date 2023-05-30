Elizabeth Holmes is set to begin her prison sentence today.

The 39-year-old disgraced founder of Theranos is expected to report to a prison in Texas to begin her 11-year sentence.

Holmes will be leaving behind two young children — a son born in July 2021 a few weeks before the start of her trial and a three-month-old daughter who was conceived after a jury convicted her on four felony counts of fraud and conspiracy in January 2022.

But what do we know about the prison? And what could prison life look like for Holmes?

Let’s take a closer look:

What do we know about the prison?

The Federal Prison Camp Bryan (FPC Bryan) is around 160 kilometres from Houston where Holmes grew up idolising Steve Jobs.

According to Yahoo.com, the camp is a minimum-security, all-woman facility.

Spread out over 37 acres, it can house up to 747 inmates – all white-collar offenders who have committed wire fraud, securities fraud, banking fraud, insurance fraud, tax fraud and embezzlement.

Celebrities including reality TV star Jen Shah of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City and Jenna Ryan, who was convicted of participating in the 6 January riots at the US Capitol, are serving time at FPC Bryan.

Shah was given six-and-a-half years for fraud.

What could prison life look like for Holmes?

According to the Wall Street Journal, Holmes on arrival will be taken to the laundry room.

There, she will receive a short-sleeved Khaki uniform.

Her prison cell will likely be the size of the bathroom at her $13,000 per month home.

Cells at the facility have no doors and Holmes may have to bunk with as many as three other inmates.

The newspaper said cells at the facility have two sets of double bunk beds, a table, folding chairs, and lockers.

Holmes’ day will begin at 6 am, as per Business Insider.

She will be responsible for cleaning her cell – swabbing the floors and taking out the trash.

SCMP reported that Holmes will face disciplinary action if she misses her wake-up times, does not make her bed or does not keep her cell tidy.

According to Yahoo.com, breakfast at the facility is served from 6:30 am to 7:15 am, lunch is served from 10:30 am to 11:30 am, and dinner is served from 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

According to SCMP, inmates can go to the recreation yard, indoor recreation area or chapel till 8:45pm.

Lights out is at 10.30 pm on weekdays and 11.30 pm on holidays and weekends.

According to The New York Post, prisoners at the facility can choose from “regular, heart healthy and no-flesh dietary options.”

New inmates usually begin by working in the kitchen for three months.

Holmes can either study or be given the job of a carpenter, a clerk, a janitor, a tutor.

Inmates can also choose to work at a call centre or to distribute catalogues.

Inmates are paid between $0.12 per house and $1.15 depending on the work assigned.

As per Insider, inmates at the facility also have the option of taking business classes.

Insider reported that Holmes will be unable to walk freely around the facility.

Her access to technology would also be limited to either an MP3 player, a radio or a watch.

The prison conducts a minimum of five headcounts per day – at which time Holmes would need to register her presence.

Holmes admitted to The New York Times that she had ‘made many mistakes’ but said she is working on some new invention in the field of healthcare and will continue to do so in prison.

When it comes to clothing, Holmes only has a few options.

As per Yahoo.com, on weekdays, inmates are required to wear only their khaki uniforms issued by the prison.

Only pastel green, gray, or white clothes are sold in the prison’s commissary – religious headwear excluded.

Holmes will have a pair work shoes, shower shoes, athletic or specialty shoes, slippers, and casual shoes.

According to the New York Post, inmates cannot wear revealing shorts, halter tops, bathing suits, see-through garments, crop tops, and low-cut blouses or dresses.

Inmates cannot wear leotards, spandex, miniskirts, backless tops, and sleeveless garments.

According to SCMP, Holmes will be allowed to watch TV during allotted periods as well as attend religious services.

On weekends and holidays, Holmes will be allowed to receive visitors but physical contact will be limited.

‘It’s like Survivor’

Ryan told the Wall Street Journal Holmes will need to pick her friends carefully.

“The girls are sweet, some of the guards were nice, some were mean,” Ryan said.

“It is like a ‘Survivor’ episode,” she added. “You have to make alliances, you have to play your cards right.”

But most federal prison camps don’t even have fences and house those the Bureau of Prisons considers to be the lowest security risk.

The prison camps also often have minimal staffing and many of the people incarcerated there work at prison jobs.

Federal prison camps were originally designed with low security to make operations easier and to allow inmates tasked with performing work at the prison, like landscaping and maintenance, to avoid repeatedly checking in and out of a main prison facility.

But the lax security opened a gateway for contraband, such as drugs, cellphones and weapons.

The limited security has also led to a number of escapes from prison camps.

In November, a man incarcerated at another federal prison camp in Arizona pulled out a smuggled gun in a visitation area and tried to shoot his wife in the head. The gun jammed and no one was injured.

But the incident exposed major security flaws at the facility and the agency’s director ordered a review of security at all federal prison camps around the US.

While Holmes has been sentenced to a term of over a decade, the Wall Street Journal noted that many of the prison’s inmates have been granted early release – either for good conduct, working in the kitchen or training Labrador puppies to work as service dogs.

