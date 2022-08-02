Eating raw brinjal, dressing as Hitler, holding milk packets: Peculiar methods of Opposition protest
Trinamool Congress MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, speaking in the Lok Sabha on Monday, bit into a raw brinjal to highlight high gas prices. She claimed that cooking gas is so expensive that one might be forced to consume raw vegetables
While holding placards, shouting slogans and staging sit-in demonstrations are the most common ways of protesting, Opposition parties on occasion adopt more unique methods of getting their message across.
Trinamool Congress MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, speaking in the Lok Sabha on Monday, bit into a raw brinjal to highlight high gas prices. She claimed that cooking gas is so expensive that one might be forced to consume raw vegetables.
“The prices of LPG cylinder have been raised four times in the last few months. Does the government want us to eat raw vegetables?” she asked.
From holding mock parliaments to distributing wheat stalks here are some of the unique protests that have turned heads and hit the headlines:
Tractor ride to Parliament
Last year in July, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi drove a tractor to the Parliament as a protest against the three farm laws.
The vehicle was stopped at the entry gate of the Parliament as it did not have a valid pass to enter the compound. Delhi police detained some Congress workers including Randeep Singh Surjewala during the protest, according to an India Today report.
Rahul Gandhi, in support of the protesting farmers, said, “I've brought the farmers' message to Parliament. The government is suppressing the voices of farmers and not letting a discussion take place in Parliament. They'll have to repeal these black laws. The entire country knows these laws only favour 2-3 big businessmen.”
Ditching placards for dairy products
Three Congress members from Kerala – Benny Behanan, TN Prathapan and Hibi Eden – ditched placards in favour of packets of milk, curd and buttermilk in the Lok Sabha to protest the Centre’s move to levy five per cent GST on these items.
Telangana Rashtra Samithi member Venkatesh Netha Borlakunta joined the Congress leaders and held a packet of buttermilk.
A wheat stalk for you
Last year during the farmer's agitation, former UnionmMinister Harsimrat Kaur Badal distributed wheat stalks to lawmakers to invoke empathy for the farmers protesting along Delhi’s borders.
The former Minister of Food Processing Industries of India, Harsimrat Kaur Badal stepped down from her post after the central government passed the three controversial farm laws.
It's shocking that a community to which everyone is beholden is being persecuted by GOI which refuses to repeal 3 black #FarmLaws.
Today we distributed wheat stalks to MPs to appeal to the conscience of our policy makers to be just to the hand that feeds them.#FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/GsP4shZxEI
— Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) August 2, 2021
“It is shocking that a community to which everyone is beholden is being persecuted by GOI (Government of India) which refuses to repeal 3 black #FarmLaws. Today we distributed wheat stalks to MPs to appeal to the conscience of our policy makers to be just to the hands that feed them,” she tweeted. Hitler, Krishna, Ambedkar Telegu Desam Party’s former MP the late Naramalli Sivaprasad was known for his unique way of protesting. In 2018, Sivaprasad dressed up as Adolf Hitler to send prime minister Narendra Modi the message that he should not “follow” Hitler’s footsteps.
TDP MP Naramalli Sivaprasad is today dressed up as Adolf Hitler during protest in Parliament demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh. He had earlier also dressed up as a school boy, Narad muni and others. pic.twitter.com/pHKcSZpPv0 — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2018
According to a Financial Express report, Narmalli Sivaprasad decided to dress up as the Nazi dictator to remind prime minister Modi of his promise to give Special Status Category (SCS) to Andhra Pradesh.
He said, “I wanted to send a message to prime minister Narendra Modi not to follow Adolf Hitler. During elections, he promised SCS to the people of the state but has then backtracked.”
Before this, he dressed up as Lord Krishna, BR Ambedkar and a schoolboy.
Mock parliament
During the farm protests last year, agitating farmers held a mock parliament at Jantar Mantar.
Farmers posed as lawmakers who signed a legislation that repealed the “anti-farm laws” and imposed “legal guarantees” assuring minimum support price for crops, according to a Hindustan Times report.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Presidential Election 2017: Sonia Gandhi constitutes sub-group to discuss candidates
Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who had hosted a luncheon meeting of Opposition leaders from 17 political parties, has constituted a sub-group of representatives to take forward the deliberations and discussions on the presidential election.
'Grand alliance' against BJP being planned by Opposition parties will fail: Venkaiah Naidu
Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday said the attempts to forge a grand alliance by the opposition parties against the BJP will fail as there is no consensus among them over the issue of leadership.
Mamata Banerjee to meet Narendra Modi tomorrow, likely to seek more funds
Ahead of the Opposition's huddle to decide on a consensus candidate for the presidential poll, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday to seek more funds for her state for tackling the financial crisis and Ganga erosion.