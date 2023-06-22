Drones, tranquilizers & more: How Madhya Pradesh's 'most wanted' monkey was captured

In an interesting tale from Madhya Pradesh, a monkey was treated like a gangster.

According to NDTV, after two weeks of fear, the monkey with a reward of Rs 21,000 on its head was eventually apprehended in Rajgarh town during a chase that seemed straight out of a movie.

The animal reportedly attacked and hurt as many as 20 people throughout these two weeks. It was captured by a rescue team from Ujjain and local authorities managed to capture the monkey.

Why the monkey was on the “most wanted list”?

The monkey that would attack anyone it encountered kept people in constant fear for the entire two weeks, according to NDTV. Eight of the 20 victims of the monkey’s attack were kids.

Officials claim that the monkey would perch on roofs and windowsills before suddenly attacking unsuspecting people. The majority of the victims required sutures after suffering multiple wounds. In one of the attacks, which was caught on tape, the monkey leapt at an old man and pulled him to the ground, severely injuring his thigh.

Locals began to guard their homes to safeguard their children, some even turned to keep guns for security.

The local government offered a monetary prize of Rs 21,000 and sent a special rescue squad after many fruitless attempts to capture the monkey.

How was the money captured?

A rescue team from Ujjain worked with town residents and local authorities last evening to capture the monkey that was out on the rampage, as per the report. The crew spent hours tracking the monkey’s movements with drones before tranquillising it with darts and putting it in a cage.

The incident, however, turned dramatic when the onlookers began chanting “Jai Shri Ram” and “Jai Bajrang Bali” while the forest department workers transported the tranquillised ape in a net to an animal rescue van.

Rajgarh municipal corporation’s chairperson Vinod Sahu claimed that the municipality lacked the equipment to catch the monkey.

He told NDTV, “The municipality did not have the means to catch that monkey. We reached out to the District Collector and with his help, called in a rescue team of the forest department in Ujjain. The municipality staff and local residents helped them, but it still took four hours to catch the monkey.”

Now, the animal rescue team that successfully caught the monkey will receive the Rs 21,000 prize.

The outlet quoted Forest Officer Gaurav Gupta as saying, “We reached out to special teams in several districts. As soon as the Ujjain team became available, they rushed to Rajgarh, and after a four-hour operation, we caught the monkey.”

To protect the public, the officials will let the monkey loose in a large forest.

With inputs from agencies

