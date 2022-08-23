Dr Anthony Fauci to step down in December: How the top doctor became face of US’ COVID-19 response

In his decades-long career, Dr Anthony Fauci has worked with seven US presidents. He shared a tumultuous relationship with Donald Trump over his handling of COVID-19 in 2020

Dr Anthony Fauci who became the face of COVID-19 response in America is all set to step down as chief medical adviser to US President Joe Biden. Announcing his decision on 22 August, 81-year-old Fauci said he would also depart from his role as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) in December this year to “pursue the next chapter” of his career.

Fauci added that even though he would be leaving his current positions, he is not retiring. “After more than 50 years of government service, I plan to pursue the next phase of my career while I still have so much energy and passion for my field,” Reuters quoted him as saying.

As per The New York Times, Fauci’s decision to quit does not come as a surprise as the top US doctor had said last month that he was thinking of retiring and would “almost certainly” do it by 2025.

The announcement marks the end of nearly four decade-long career of Fauci as the US’ top infectious disease expert.

Who is Dr Anthony Fauci?

Dr Anthony Fauci had joined the National Institutes of Health in 1968 when he was 27-year-old. He saw many successes in his career and assumed charge as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in 1984.

Fauci was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2008 by then US President George W Bush.

He has worked with seven US Presidents beginning with Ronald Reagan in 1984.

Career of Dr Anthony Fauci

In his statement, Fauci shed spotlight on his 38 years helming the NIAID. This top US doctor has advised the Presidents through HIV/AIDS epidemic, West Nile virus, the 2001 anthrax attacks, pandemic influenza, Ebola, Zika and, the recent coronavirus and monkeypox.

Fauci called the fight against various health threats during his career as the NIAID head "the honor of a lifetime."

“I am very proud of our many accomplishments. I have worked with – and learned from – countless talented and dedicated people in my own laboratory, at NIAID, at NIH and beyond,” Fauci was quoted as saying by CNBC.

“To them I express my abiding respect and gratitude,” he added.

Fauci vs Donald Trump

Dr Fauci emerged as a household figure in the US when COVID-19 pandemic broke out in 2020.

However, his public rift with then US President Donald Trump was what took centerstage during the time of the crisis. The two disagreed on several issues from mask mandate to use of hydroxychloroquine.

Fauci’s response to COVID-19 also triggered criticism as early in the outbreak he had negated the importance of wearing masks, saying they were not needed. He confessed that his response was not perfect and said he made the remark as masks were in short supply at the time, the New York Times reported.

Other controversies surrounding Fauci

Before he was known worldwide for leading the US’ fight against the COVID-19, Fauci was known for the response against the AIDS epidemic. He worked alongside then President George W Bush in launching a global program– PEPFAR– to combat HIV/AIDS, which has approximately saved 21 million lives, as per the NY Times. He was, however, accused by many activists for the “deaths of gay men” by not working promptly to press new treatments through the approval process.

In January this year, the US infectious disease expert had hit out at Republican Senator Rand Paul during a congressional hearing and accused him of inciting death threats against him over his work against COVID-19.

Joe Biden reacts to Fauci’s announcement

Biden, who had called Fauci soon after his election as the 46th US President, lauded his top medical adviser in a statement and called him “dedicated public servant and a steady hand with wisdom and insight.”

"Because of Dr Fauci's many contributions to public health, lives here in the United States and around the world have been saved. As he leaves his position in the US Government, I know the American people and the entire world will continue to benefit from Dr Fauci's expertise in whatever he does next," the President was quoted as saying by CNN.

Biden, who was the Vice President during the United States’ response to Zika and Ebola, said America is “stronger, more resilient, and healthier” because of Dr Anthony Fauci.



With inputs from agencies

