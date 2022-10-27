Diseases and deaths: How air pollution turns Delhi deadly every year

As winter approaches, Delhi’s bad air is making headlines again. The air in the National Capital is expected to remain in the ‘poor’ or ‘very poor’ category today (27 October) and for the next two days, according to a forecast by Air Quality Early Warning System.

This comes after Delhi recorded 271 air quality index (AQI) on Wednesday, which was slightly better than the 302 logged on the day after Diwali (Tuesday).

With worsening air quality, health issues are not far away. Various studies have linked the deterioration of several health conditions to the rise in air pollution.

A study by Greenpeace Southeast Asia Analysis and Swiss firm IQAir last year claimed that an estimated 54,000 premature deaths in Delhi in 2020 were due to air pollution.

How does bad air quality affect our health? How can we keep ourselves safe amid the increasing pollution? Let’s take a closer look.

How air pollution affects health

Air pollution can have short as well as long-term effects on the health of humans. The short-term effects are visible in the form of irritation in the eyes, nose and throat due to smog.

Pneumonia or bronchitis can also be caused by rising pollutants in the air, while headaches, dizziness, and nausea are also some temporary effects of being exposed to bad air.

The long-term effects of air pollution include heart and respiratory diseases and lung cancer. It can also affect people’s nerves, brain, kidneys, liver, and other organs, as per National Geographic.

As the air quality starts declining, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and other respiratory cases see an uptick, say experts.

“The changes have shown air pollution to contribute to other health conditions, such as bladder cancer, lung diseases, including asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), respiratory infections, and cardiovascular disease,” Dr Avi Kumar, senior consultant, pulmonology, at Delhi’s Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, was quoted as saying by India Today.

“Breathing ozone and particle pollution can lead to increased asthma attacks,” says American Lung Association.

A study by UK’s Francis Crick Institute and University College London found that exposure to tiny pollutant particles PM2.5 leads to the growth of cells carrying cancer-causing mutations in the lungs.

Another research conducted by Lung Care Foundation and Pulmocare Research and Education last year found that children who are exposed to high levels of air pollution can become obese and have a greater risk of asthma.

Although there can be many causes for obesity in children, “ambient air pollution could be an important contributing factor”, the study said, as per BBC.

Commenting on how air pollution ails children, Chairman and Managing Director of Medanta – The Medicity, Dr Naresh Trehan, told India Today that it can “affect their brain development”.

COVID-19 and air pollution

Experts say that as air pollution ratchets up, it adversely affects people suffering from coronavirus-related respiratory illnesses.

As per Deutsche Welle (DW), European scientists discovered in 2020 that exposure to air pollution can increase the COVID-19 mortality rate.

“Emergency hospital admissions linked with respiratory and cardiac stress and symptoms increase during winter months every year. Due to long-term exposure to air pollution, the health of the vulnerable is already compromised,” Anumita Roy Chowdhury, director at the Center for Science and Environment (CSE), was quoted as saying by DW in 2020.

“Studies show how children are growing up with smaller lungs, that every third child in Delhi has impaired lungs and a large number of children have pulmonary hemorrhage among others,” she added.

Further, Chowdhury stated that as air quality dips and smog rises, even the healthy population suffers.

Rise in respiratory issues

In November last year, Delhi reported a surge in the number of patients in the hospital with respiratory problems.

“We have observed an increase in the severity of asthma attacks. Those with pre-existing respiratory issues are requiring hospitalisation. These are acute effects of the hazardous air pollution in the city,” Dr Vikas Maurya, head of the Pulmonology Department, Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, told PTI in 2021.

People with respiratory issues had increased after Diwali last year in Delhi.

“After Diwali, we have seen a surge in patients with respiratory diseases. Patients are coming up with complaints of coughing, chest congestion, and nasal congestion,” Dr Parinita Kaur, Akash Healthcare, was quoted as saying by India Today.

Notably, the National Capital had recorded the “most toxic air quality” on Diwali in 2021 as compared to the past five years, ThePrint reported.

Explaining the reasons behind the jump in respiratory diseases, Apollo Hospitals doctor Rajesh Chawla, told India Today, “When winter sets in, the movement of air decreases in Delhi. And with the festive season around and the increase in air pollution due to traffic movement, the AQI level dips. Thus, we see an increase in patients with respiratory diseases or issues.”

How to stay safe from pollution?

When air pollution increases, experts advise elderly patients and those suffering from respiratory diseases to stay at home and only venture out if absolutely necessary, reports PTI.

The American Lung Association says people should not smoke indoors when pollution levels are high.

Dr Neetu Jain, senior consultant, pulmonary & critical care, sleep medicine, PSRI Hospital, says people who exercise should go out only after 10 am and also avoid venturing late in the evening. “Air is heavier when it is cold, so you end up breathing the polluted air early in the morning or late evening. When the air is lighter, it goes up so it is not at your breathing level and this happens between 10 am and 3 pm. So try to exercise after 10 am or so and before sunset,” Jain told India Today.

American Lung Association advises people not to exercise near high-traffic areas as vehicular emissions make pollution levels go up.

People should wear an N95 pollution mask or a mask with a valve when going out, says Jain.

Dr Ravi Shekhar Jha, director of pulmonology, Fortis Escorts Hospital, Faridabad, recommends consuming citrus fruits and food rich in antioxidants to keep lungs healthy, reports India Today.

