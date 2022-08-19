Dahi Handi is officially a sport in Maharashtra: What does this mean?

With Maharashtra now recognising Dahi Handi as an adventure sport, the participants, called Govindas, will be recognised as sportspersons. They will be able to apply for government jobs under the sports quota

‘Dahi Handi’, an event associated with the Hindu festival of Janmashtami in Maharashtra and popularised by Bollywood films across the nation, has now been accorded the status of adventure sport in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced on Thursday to “recognise formation of human towers as part of Dahi Handi celebrations as an adventure sport”.

'Dahi-handi' will be recognised under the sports category in Maharashtra. 'Pro-Dahi-Handi' will be introduced. The 'Govindas' will get jobs under sports category. We will provide insurance cover of Rs 10 lakhs for all 'Govindas': Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde pic.twitter.com/7LLmgAnZOD — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2022

After two years of subdued revelry, the Dahi Handi festival is likely to be celebrated on a grand scale like during the pre-pandemic times in the state, especially in Mumbai, on Friday as the government has lifted all coronavirus-related curbs.

What is Dahi Handi?

Dahi Handi is celebrated on the occasion of Janmashtami, the birth of lord Krishna. The Dahi Handi (earthen pots filled with yogurt) is part of the Janmashtami festival where young participants called ‘Govindas’, dressed in colorful clothes, make a human pyramid to reach the pot hung mid-air, and break it.

The Dahi Handi event emulates the legend of baby Krishna’s attempts to steal “makhhan” or butter from neighbouring kitchens, which would kept out of his reach.

The festival sees groups of ‘Govindas’ moving around in cities and vying with each other in breaking Dahi Handis and winning prizes.

The game has for a long time been part of Janmashtami festival in parts of Maharashtra, but over the years it has been organised in other states of the country as well, mostly due to its depiction in popular Bollywood films.

What has the Maharashtra government announced?

By declaring Dahi Handi as an adventure sport, the Maharashtra government will now recognise the participants, Govindas, as sportspersons.

“With this recognition, the players will become eligible to apply for government jobs under the sports quota," Shinde said in the Lower House.

Participants or their families will be provided with compensation in case of fatal or other injuries suffered by the players during the formation of human pyramids, the CM said on the eve of the festival which will be celebrated without any restrictions this year.

In case of the unfortunate death of a participant during the formation of human pyramids, his/her kin would get Rs 10 lakh as compensation from the state government.

A player suffering serious injuries would receive Rs 7 lakh, while one with fractures would be paid Rs 5 lakh, he said.

The state government would also bear the medical treatment cost of 'govindas' (participants) in case they suffer injuries, Shinde said.



With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.