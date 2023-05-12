Explainers

Cyclone Mocha: Where is it headed and how will it impact India?

‘Very severe’ Cyclone Mocha is expected to further intensify into an ‘extremely severe’ cyclonic storm on Friday night before reaching peak intensity on Saturday evening. It is predicted to make landfall around noon on 14 May close to Myanmar’s Sittwe

FP Explainers May 12, 2023 21:47:33 IST
Cyclone Mocha: Where is it headed and how will it impact India?

The cyclone is expected to bypass West Bengal but authorities have taken precautions. AFP

 Cyclone Mocha on Friday intensified into a ‘very severe’ cyclonic storm.

The India Meteorological Department tweeted:

Related Articles

Cyclone

Cyclone Mocha likely to move towards Myanmar-Bangladesh coast

Cyclone

How Cyclone Mocha brewing over the Bay of Bengal got its name from coffee

But what happens next? And where is Mocha headed? And how will it impact India?

Let’s take a closer look:

What happens next?

According to the IMD, Mocha is very likely to move north-northeastwards and intensify further into an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm over the East-central Bay of Bengal on Friday night.

Senior IMD scientist Sanjeev Dwivedi said, “The cyclonic storm is likely to recurve and on the 12th of May evening, it will intensify into a extremely severe cyclonic storm over the central Bay of Bengal.”

The cyclone would reach its peak intensity around Saturday evening, according to the IMD.

“The system is under continuous surveillance,” added Dwivedi.

Where is it heading?

The cyclone will likely cross southeast Bangladesh and north Myanmar coasts between Cox’s Bazar (Bangladesh) and Kyaukpyu (Myanmar), close to Sittwe (Myanmar) where it will make landfall around noon on 14 May, according to the IMD.

The cyclone will have a maximum sustained wind speed of 150 to 160 kmph gusting to 175 kmph, according to the agency.

Cox Bazaar in Bangladesh is home to one of the world’s largest refugee camps, as per CNN.

Most of them fled there after a military-led crackdown in neighbouring Myanmar in 2017.

The UN refugee agency tweeted:


It added that to prepare for cyclones, hundreds of Rohingya refugee volunteers have been trained on identifying risks, informing their communities, evacuating people when needed, and responding after disaster strikes.

It said that preparedness was the key.

The WMO’s Clare Nullis told a Geneva press briefing that a storm surge of 2-2.5 meters over the weekend was likely to inundate low-lying areas of North Myanmar as well as parts of Bangladesh where flash floods and landslides were also possible.

“It’s a very dangerous cyclone and…it’s associated with violent winds,” she said. “There will be major impacts both ahead and after landfall for potentially hundreds of thousands of the world’s most vulnerable people,” she added.

UN refugee agency spokesperson Olga Sarrado said preparations were underway for a partial evacuation of the camp, if needed.

The agency was also preparing tens of thousands of hot meals and jerrycans, she said.

The World Health Organization said it was pre-positioning some 33 mobile medical teams, 40 ambulances as well as emergency surgery and cholera kits for the camp.

In Myanmar, the WHO was pre-positioning 500,000 water purification tablets among other supplies which amount to the entire monsoon season stocks.

“If this turns into the level of cyclone we fear, we really need to be ready,” the WHO’s Margaret Harris told the briefing.

How will it impact India?

The cyclone is expected to pass by Bengal, but the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed eight teams and 200 rescuers in Digha as a precautionary measure.

Cyclone Mocha Where is it headed and how will it impact India
Satellite image. Courtesy: IMD website

“We’ve deployed eight teams. Two hundred rescuers of NDRF have been deployed on the ground and 100 rescuers are on standby,” Gurminder Singh, Commandant, 2nd Battalion, NDRF. told ANI.

The West Bengal government has also, in a precautionary move to combat possible devastation by Cyclone Mocha, shifted residents of low-lying and coastal areas of the state to safe shelters, an official said on Friday.

Tarpaulins, drinking water pouches, milk powder, dry food, baby food and medicines have been sent to the safe shelters at the low-lying coastal areas of Purba Medinipur and South 24 Parganas districts and some areas of the Sundarbans, he said.

“Though the weather office has predicted that Cyclone Mocha will dodge past West Bengal, we have taken all precautionary measures in case there is any change. We have shifted people living in the low lying coastal areas of Purba Medinipur, South 24 Parganas to our safe shelters and adequate relief materials have been sent to these areas,” the official told PTI.

Fishermen and tourists have been advised not to go into the sea for three days from Friday.

Eight search and rescue units of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) reached Digha in Purba Medinipur district on Thursday night, he added.

The cyclone is likely to cause ‘heavy’ to ‘very heavy’ rainfall in Tripura, Mizoram, Nagaland, southern Assam and parts of Manipur and adjoining areas on Saturday and Sunday.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: May 12, 2023 21:47:33 IST

TAGS:

also read

Why is the Indian Army introducing common uniforms for officers of brigadier rank and above?
Explainers

Why is the Indian Army introducing common uniforms for officers of brigadier rank and above?

Sources said a standard uniform will ensure a common identity for all officers of senior rank while reflecting the true ethos of the Indian Army. Headgear, shoulder rank badges, gorget patches, belt and shoes will be standardised

Who is Thai 'serial killer' Sararat Rangsiwuthaporn, accused of murdering people with cyanide?
Explainers

Who is Thai 'serial killer' Sararat Rangsiwuthaporn, accused of murdering people with cyanide?

Sararat Rangsiwuthaporn first came under suspicion after the death of a friend while they were on a trip together in April. Police have accused Rangsiwuthaporn, who is four months pregnant and the ex-wife of a former police officer, of murdering at least 14 people with cyanide

Explained: What's behind the violence in Manipur?
Explainers

Explained: What's behind the violence in Manipur?

Clashes broke out after the All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) organised a solidarity march. The protests came after the Manipur High Court last month told the BJP government to consider the Meiteis’ longstanding demand to be included in the list of Scheduled Tribes – opposed by other tribals