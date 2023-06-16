Cyclone Biparjoy: How Gujarat is protecting its famous lions of Gir, other wildlife

Cyclone Biparjoy battered the Gujarat coast, leaving a trail of destruction. Trees and electricity poles were uprooted, roads were blocked and there were power outages. But precise planning, mass evacuations, and a 24X7 control room ensured that the people and even animals, especially its lions, remain safe.

The Gujarat government took extensive measures to protect its wildlife in what is said to be a “zero-casualty approach”. Special action plans were chalked out to protect the Asiatic lions, which are endangered and survive in the wild only in the western state.

Rescue teams and trackers

As Cyclone Biparjoy approached, rescue teams were deployed in the Gir forest of Junagadh for Asiatic lions, at Narayan Sarovar sanctuaries in Kutch and Barda. The cyclone made landfall on Jakhau port in Abdasa taluka of Kutch and more than 12 hours later, continues to batter the district.

Around 184 teams were deployed in nine divisions among territorial circles in Junagadh to monitor the lions in Gir. Officials were tracking the activity of 40 lions in the forest and the coastal regions of the state.

To protect the big cats, they would act fast and remove fallen trees, which have been uprooted because of the cyclone. Several areas have rivers and water bodies and officials have been instructed to conduct rescue operations in case of heavy rainfall and flooding.

In May 2021, Cyclone Tauktae uprooted over 3.5 million trees in Gujarat’s Gir National Park. While lions prefer open landscapes, there was concern the cats and other wildlife may be pushed outside the sanctuary if the trees remained unclear.

When trees become dry, they pose a risk of forest fires. But forest officials have a plan in place to clear the park.

The Maldharis, the pastoral communities living in Gir, have been relocated to safer places as a precautionary measure.

With the use of satellite technology, the movement of lions is tracked when natural calamities strike Gujarat. A high-tech system was developed keeping in mind their safety. Lions living in packs are radio-collared using which it is easy to keep a tab of them.

“We are well-equipped to deal with the challenges. We have our own Standard Operating Procedure,” said Chief Wildlife Warden of Gujarat Nityanand Shrivastav.

Protecting other wildlife

But apart from lions, the government had plans in place to protect other wildlife during the cyclone. Six special rescue teams were sent to the sanctuary area of Kutch, known for flamingos and wild ass.

There was also concern regarding the Great Indian Bustard in the grasslands of Naliya, which is close to Jakhau. The four females are the last of the population of the bird in the state. But animals and birds sense danger and the latter can easily move away.

“…The difference between a grassland and forest system and a bird and a mammal is that grassland tends to get flooded if there is rain. But otherwise, there is not so much habitat destruction. In a forest, there are trees. They will fall and there will be structural damage apart from flooding. Birds are much more mobile than mammals,” Ravi Chellam, chief executive of Bengaluru-based Metastring Foundation and coordinator, the Biodiversity Collaborative, told Down To Earth (DTE).

All manpower on the field

According to Shrivastav, the leave of staff has been cancelled and their complete manpower was on the field to deal with the cyclone and its aftermath. “We have formed rescue teams for any animal that may need help. We also have teams ready and equipped with tree-cutting machines so that our movement is not restricted,” he told DTE.

Veterinary hospitals across the state were stocked with medicines to treat injured animals.

While wild animals cannot be moved, those in zoos in affected areas have been moved to safety.

PM Modi’s concern for animals

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation with Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday after the cyclone made landfall. He expressed concerns about the safety of wild animals in the state.

“Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendrabhai Modi received complete details of the Biparjoy cyclone situation over Gujarat through a telephonic conversation. He also expressed concern for the safety of wild animals including lions of Gir Forest and questioned the care arrangements for them,” he wrote on Twitter.

માનનીય વડાપ્રધાન શ્રી નરેન્દ્રભાઈ મોદીએ ટેલીફોનિક વાતચીત કરીને ગુજરાત પર તોળાઈ રહેલા બિપરજોય વાવાઝોડાની પરિસ્થિતિની સંપૂર્ણ વિગતો મેળવી. તેઓશ્રીએ ગીર ફોરેસ્ટના સિંહ સહિત વન્યપ્રાણીઓની સલામતીની ચિંતા વ્યક્ત કરીને તેમની કાળજીની વ્યવસ્થાની પૃચ્છા પણ કરી હતી. — Bhupendra Patel (@Bhupendrapbjp) June 15, 2023

Patel chaired a meeting at the state emergency operations centre and has been in constant touch with the coastal district administration.

