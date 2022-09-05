Cry Me a River: Why Bengaluru suffers from flooding repeatedly

Heavy overnight rainfall brought Bengaluru to a grinding halt — roads were flooded, basements of houses were inundated — for the second time in a week. Activists and residents complain that a poor drainage system and lack of proper planning and infrastructure have caused massive waterlogging woes

Rafts are out in Bengaluru as parts of India’s tech capital are waterlogged on Monday due to heavy overnight rainfall. Twitter was flooded with images of vehicles submerged in water and commuters trying to wade through it.

#WATCH | Karnataka: Massive traffic jam on Marathahalli-Silk Board junction road in Bengaluru amid severe waterlogging caused due to heavy rainfall pic.twitter.com/KUnF0cuPtR — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2022

In the Spice Garden area of Marathahalli, two-wheelers were seen floating. The road from Spice Garden to Whitefield has been blocked due to severe waterlogging.

The police said that traffic has been heavily impacted on the following roads of Mahadevapura due to flooding in adjoining areas: Whitefield Main road, OAR, Balagere Main road, ORR Bellandur near Ecospace, Sarjapur Road near Rainbow Drive, Yemalur Main road and Borewell road.

This is the morning scene near Eco Space Bengaluru (Mon, 5 Sep) - Dear @BSBommai @narendramodi Please fix all roads and infrastructure in India to meet the 2047 developed nation goal!! It’s also the first step towards #SwachhBharat 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/DyDWltOnAB — Nanditha 🤍 (@nandythegreatz) September 5, 2022

The heavy rain also led to the traffic police advising residents not to venture out of their homes, except for an emergency. The police also asked parents to avoid sending their children to school.

Reports have said that around 30 apartment complexes are still inundated with water and the basements have over one feet of inundated rainwater.

According the India Meteorological Department, Bengaluru city saw 131 mm of rain overnight and has predicted even more rainfall for the city, with a yellow warning for the next two days until 7 September.

Visuals on social media also showed a man being rescued by local security guards after he was stuck on a waterlogged road near the Marathahalli-Silk Board junction road.

#WATCH | Karnataka: A man was rescued by local security guards after he was stuck on a waterlogged road near Marathahalli-Silk Board junction road in Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/gFnZtzk6mu — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2022

The heavy rain has also disrupted flight services at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport, reported The Hindu.

Six aircraft, including two international flights, were diverted to Chennai airport.

Nine flights, including six international ones, were delayed due to the rains. Passengers also had to walk through water stagnated in the vehicle parking areas outside the terminal.

Visuals showed that the areas outside the airport have been inundated.

State of affairs in #BengaluruAirport today. I feel like crying seeing the state of infra in India. This is beyond shame. #bengalururains pic.twitter.com/bJZWgY81dl — Anirban Sanyal (@anirban_sanyal) September 4, 2022

As Bengaluru continues to grapple with the heavy rain, we examine what exactly is causing floods in the city.

Heavy rainfall

Garden city Bengaluru has been breaking record after record when it comes to weather milestones. The amount of rain the city has received in August is the highest in four years.

The IMD said that in August this year, Bengaluru received 370 mm of rainfall, falling only a little short of the all-time record of 387.1 mm of rainfall, which occurred in August 1998.

According to weather department, the annual rainfall in Bengaluru recorded in 2021 was 1,500 mm, in 2020 it was 1,200 mm and in 2019 it was above 900 mm.

Lack of infrastructure

The heavy rainfall caused massive waterlogging on Bengaluru’s Outer Ring Road (ORR), which connects the city to its tech parks. One of the key reasons for this is the lack of infrastructure. The development in the area has far outstripped its infrastructure.

Nagesh Aras, an activist told News Minute that in 2005, as many as 110 villages were merged into Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) but the city corporation hasn’t bothered to link the villages with the city’s sewage system. “This is why the stormwater drains fail and the raw sewage mixed with rainwater spills out onto the Outer Ring Road,” he was quoted as saying.

Moreover, there are no culverts along the stretch. The road acts like a dam to the flowing water and with the lack of culverts, the rainwater and sewage water have no other way to flow but to be accumulated, leading to waterlogging.

Rainbow Drive Layout located in Sarjapur also sees frequent waterlogging owing to bad planning. Ram Prasad, the co-founder of Friends of Lakes, a citizens’ collective, was quoted as telling Indian Express that over a period of time, the buildings which were constructed close to the layout raised their height, thereby making the area a “soup bowl”.

Poor drainage system

Another reason for the flooding in Bengaluru can be attributed to the poor drainage system.

According to a report, the city’s drainage system is ill-equipped to deal with episodes of sudden and heavy rainfall. Drains are often clogged with garbage, restricting the flow of sewage, and are too narrow to shoulder the burden of the ever-increasing population.

Several drains are being covered with stone slabs and converted into footpaths. While this provides much-needed space for pedestrians, it also means that these drains are not opened and desilted regularly.

A report from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) said that Vrushabhavati which had 226 km of drains in the early 1990s, had little over 110 km of drains by 2017. The story of Koramangala valley was similar as well, the drains here too were reduced by half.

Another issue with the drains is the maintenance of them. The CAG report revealed that since 2019-20, BBMP has been giving annual maintenance contracts for drain maintenance, but this covers only 45 per cent of the total drains in the city, which is 377 km out of 842 km. The situation is worse in peripheral areas of Bengaluru, where contracts are given for cleaning less than 50 per cent of the drain length.

