Discrimination comes in all forms and the American state of Texas has recognised this. In an attempt to remove race-based hair discrimination, the Texas House passed the House Bill 567, also known as the CROWN Act. This legislation seeks to prohibit race-based hair discrimination in schools, workplaces and housing.

The CROWN Act is now one step closer to approval and heads to the Senate for passing.

Here’s a better understanding of what this law is and why it was necessary to pass such legislation.

The CROWN Act

On Thursday, the Texas House overwhelmingly passed the CROWN Act, by 143-5 votes, that would prohibit race-based hair discrimination in schools, workplaces and housing. The law restricts people from discriminating against people based on their hair — especially hairstyles such as braids, dreadlocks, twists and cornrows.

The legislation was filed by state Representative Rhetta Bowers, a Democrat, who was quoted as saying, “I believe how the hair naturally grows out of our heads should have nothing to do with what is inside.”

Bowers added that the bill would prevent discrimination and also help reduce disparities in school. “HB 567 will help reduce disparities in school discipline and let our children feel like they can show up to school looking the way God made them," Bowers said. “It will protect Texans from being denied employment or housing just because they choose to wear their hair in a natural manner just like I have chosen to do in this chamber.”

Also read: How enslaved people historically used cornrows to communicate escape routes

This is the second time that Bowers has pushed the legislation in the House. She had tried in 2021, but the bill failed to advance to the House floor. Bowers said she had received some pushback from some who see the measure as “stupid” or “unnecessary,” but she and other advocates say there is real harm that comes from prejudicial policies.

However, the bill received widespread support in the House — it received 143 votes in its favour — with Bowers telling the media later, “I am incredibly thankful for the broad sweeping and bipartisan support from every corner of the state. From the grassroots advocates that volunteered to show up on their own time to testify, to the Democrats and Republicans that joined me on day one as Joint Authors and coauthors, we couldn’t have done it without you.”

During its journey in the House, several people voiced their support for such legislation. One of them was Dakari Davis, a Black police officer. He told the House that people shouldn’t be reprimanded for sporting styles that are natural for their hair or specific to certain cultures. Davis, who has cornrows, said he was suspended from duty and prevented from engaging with the community he protected for almost a year before being cleared of violating department policy with his hair.

“The discrimination had already occurred and the damage was done,” Davis was quoted as saying by the Texas Tribune. “I was confused as to how my natural hair determined that I was not good enough to protect Texans, confused as to why I had to change my appearance to fit in with old standards of beauty created during a time where people that didn’t look like me or people that did look like me were considered a non-factor.”

Hair stylist Natalie Hardy hailed the House’s decision in passing the bill and was quoted as telling CBS Austin, “Your crown is very important as a Black person because that defines the person that you are, I feel. Your hair is your crown, your crown, and your glory.”

Origins of the bill

The idea of such a bill emerged after a Black student in Houston, Texas was told that he would not be allowed to attend his graduation because of his hair in 2020. DeAndre Arnold was informed that he would be facing in-school suspension, a policy that bars him from the classroom, for failing to cut his long dreadlocks. Officials at Barbers Hill High School, a public school in Mont Belvieu, Texas, told Arnold and his parents that he may be forbidden to attend graduation unless he cuts his hair.

The family urged authorities to permit Arnold as he had worn his hair the same way since the seventh grade and that it was an expression of his Trinidadian heritage.

The school had informed Arnold’s family that their restriction wasn’t about the hairstyle but specifically about the length. His story quickly went viral. He spoke on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and was invited to the Oscars in 2020 by Gabrielle Union and Matthew A Cherry, director of Hair Love, which won best animated short film that year.

And it’s not just Arnold who faced discrimination based on his hair. According to a report by the Texas Tribune, the same school suspended many more students. This also led to a lawsuit.

Black hair discrimination

Discrimination against Black hair is a serious and longstanding problem in America. In the 18th Century, British colonists deemed African hair as closer to sheep wool than human hair, setting the precedent that white hair is preferable — or “good,” a racially charged notion in and of itself.

Studies have shown that Black women with natural hairstyles are perceived to be less professional and competent and less likely to be recommended for a job interview.

Also read: Racism against Blacks made USA lose $16 trillion since 2000, says Biden official

One study, co-commissioned by Dove and LinkedIn found that about two-thirds of Black women change their hair for a job interview. It also found that Black women with coily and textured hair are two times more likely to experience micro-aggressions in the workplace than Black women with straighter hair.

Over 20 per cent of Black women between the ages of 25 and 34 had been sent home from work because of their hair, according to the study.

And this dislike and discrimination against Black hair has shown up routinely on television and social media. In 2015, Fashion Police host Giuliana Rancic said that the dreadlocks Zendaya rocked at the Oscars must have smelled of “patchouli” and “weed.” A comment that got a lot of criticism, following which Rancic apologised.

Similarly football player Colin Kaepernick, who refused to stand for the national anthem before games to protest the oppression of people of colour in the United States, faced criticism for his afro.

Even former First Lady Michelle Obama spoke of keeping her hair straight while in the White House. While promoting her new book The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times, she had told the Washington audience in December 2022 that she decided to wear her hair straight so that the majority of the focus would be on President Obama;s political goals and less on her hair. She said that Americans were just “getting adjusted” to having a Black family in the White House. “Let me keep my hair straight,” Obama reflected on her past self. “Let’s get healthcare passed.”

