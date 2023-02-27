Creepy or Not? What is China’s ‘remote-kissing’ device for long-distance lovers?

Do you want to kiss your partner that’s living away from you?

A Chinese device with warm, movable silicon “lips” seems to have the solution.

Chinese social media users are buzzing about the gadget, which is advertised as a way to enable long-distance couples to have “genuine” physical intimacy.

Some users found it amusing, while others described it as “vulgar and frightening,” voicing their worry that children would purchase and use it.

Let’s take a closer look at the device.

How does it work?

Users can “upload” their kisses and “receive” others’ kisses using the device’s moving silicon “lips” and an app.

According to the South China Morning Post, the app-driven device is available on Taobao for 260 yuan (~ Rs 3,100).

It replicates “the exact pressure, movement and heat of a kisser’s lips” using sensors.

Remote kissing device for long-distance lovers, invented and patented by Chinese university student in Changzhou City.

￼The mouth-shaped module, served as an inducing area for lovers to make the kiss and then it can transfer kiss gesture to the “mouth” on the other side. pic.twitter.com/5i2ogMiUXe — China in Pictures (@tongbingxue) February 22, 2023

The device allows long-distance couples to feel “real” intimacy.” However, it also allows them to “upload” their kisses using the “kiss square” feature of the app for others to feel.

As per Global Times, the gadget was created by a university team in the Jiangsu region of China, with Jiang Zhongli named as the principal inventor.

“In my university, I was in a long-distance relationship with my girlfriend so we only contact each other by phone. That’s where the inspiration for this device originated,” Jiang, now a university graduate, said.

He claims that the device promotes monogamous relationships, thus it can only pair one sender and one receiver at a time. Both sides must agree to it as well, as per SCMP.

As per the report, Jiang added that the gadget could also help those with oral infectious diseases.

According to reports, Jiang submitted a patent application in 2019 with the Changzhou Vocational School of Mechatronic Technology.

How are people reacting?

Many customers who purchased the device for 288 yuan (US$41) have posted reviews of it on Taobao, the biggest online shopping platform in China.

‘“My partner didn’t believe that (remote) kissing could be achieved at first, so her jaw dropped when she used it … This is the best surprise I have given her during our long-distance relationship,” one user wrote. “Thank you technology.”

While a section of netizens on Chinese social media, Weibo, laughed in response.

A netizen joked, “You guys really have to kiss? Is it that important?” questioning the necessity of “remote kissing.”

While another one quipped, “Imagine my partner experiencing different people’s kisses in the square…I already feel cheated.”

A third complained about a missing tongue. He wrote, “It’s a wonderful invention, but where’s the tongue?”

Similar invention ‘Kissinger’

A similar invention, known as the “Kissinger,” gained popularity in 2016.

According to CNN, the Imagineering Institute in Malaysia had invented a similar device in the form of a touch-sensitive silicon pad.

