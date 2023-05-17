No Laughing Matter: Why a comedy firm is paying millions for an 'army joke' in China

An “offensive” joke in China can cost more than $2 million. Can’t believe it? Ask the comedy troupe that was slapped with a 14.7 million yuan ($2.1 million) penalty over a joke by a Chinese stand-up comedian loosely linked to the military.

This sheds a spotlight on how the Asian nation imposes censorship on topics it deems sensitive, including criticism of the ruling Communist Party, noted CNN.

Let’s take a look at the incident in detail.

What was the joke?

Li Haoshi, who goes by the stage name House, made the quip during a stand-up performance at the Century Theater in the capital Beijing over the weekend.

During the live show, he told the audience how he had adopted two stray dogs since shifting to Shanghai.

He then went on to say that the canines’ chase of a squirrel one day reminded him of a phrase, before delivering the punchline, CNN reported citing audio shared on the Twitter-like Chinese social media site Weibo.

“Other dogs you see would make you think they are adorable. These two dogs only reminded me of… ‘Fight to win, forge exemplary conduct’,” Li said, as per BBC.

This phrase was first used by Chinese leader Xi Jinping in 2013 when he listed qualities he expected from the People’s Liberation Army (PLA). This has since been repeated at official functions and by the state media, reported CNN.

According to BBC, in the audio recording shared on Weibo, “audience members can be heard laughing at the joke”.

Online outrage

The joke caused a stir after an audience member complained about it online. The audio of the performance was widely shared, with nationalists taking offense and state media fanning the flames.

Communist Party mouthpiece People’s Daily, without naming the comedian, said that talk shows must have “minimum standards” and should not “cross the red line”.

Li’s controversial joke divided the netizens in China over whether he was being witty or disrespectful.

“Although it’s said that stand-up comedy is a satirical art, there should be limits. For actors who repeatedly violate the rules, they should be punished accordingly,” a user wrote on Weibo, as per Global Times.

But some users asked if the backlash was exaggerated.

“I am patriotic and really don’t like others to humiliate our country… But I really don’t like this atmosphere where every word about politics is sensitive,” a post read, as per the BBC report.

As the matter escalated, Beijing authorities said on Tuesday (16 May) they have launched a probe in the matter, the report added.

Cost of the joke

As his joke irked nationalists, Li took to Weibo, where he has 136,000 followers, to issue an apology.

“I feel deeply shamed and regretful. I will take responsibility, stop all activities, deeply reflect, learn again,” he wrote, according to the BBC report. The report also said that the comedian’s account has since been suspended.

Li cancelled his other performances, while Shanghai Xiaoguo Culture Media – the entertainment firm that represents him – also apologised, calling the joke “inappropriate”.

“We have suspended his work indefinitely,” the production company said, adding that it would “step up education and training on actors to maintain the order in the industry”, reported CNN.

The Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism in a statement on Wednesday accused Li of “seriously insulting” the military and “causing bad social impact”, as per the CNN report.

The report also mentioned that the authorities fined the firm $1.91 million and seized $189,000 it made in “illegal gains” – possibly a reference to Li’s two comedy shows last weekend.

“We will never allow any company or individual to wantonly slander the glorious image of the People’s Liberation Army on a stage in the [Chinese] capital, never allow the people’s deep feelings for the soldiers to be hurt, and never allow serious subjects to be turned into an entertainment,” the bureau said in the statement.

Shanghai Xiaoguo Culture Media has also been suspended “indefinitely” from organising any performances in Beijing.

There will also be further investigation against Li, his agent and other relevant staff, the bureau added.

Growing censorship

Stand-up comedy has found an audience in China in recent years. Televised contests where comedians are pitted against each other have gained traction with the young generation.

However, performers have to follow pre-approved scripts, which mostly allow non-political topics.

Stand-up comedian Yang Li was accused of “sexism” and “man-hating” after she made jokes about men in late 2020, reported BBC.

In 2021, China banned slander and insults against military personnel.

This censorship has only grown under Xi and its brunt is being borne by the country’s entertainment industry. As per CNN, this incident has increased fears in China that there may be a further crackdown on comedy.

