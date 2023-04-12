Chile cuts work week to 40 hrs: Which countries have the longest work hours?

Chile on Tuesday approved a bill reducing its work week from 45 to 40 hours.

Once signed, the law will take effect in three stages – the first year, the work week will be reduced to 44 hours, the third year to 42, and the fifth year to 40.

Employers will have the option of reducing work hours ahead of schedule.

But which countries have the world’s longest work hours?

Let’s take a closer look:

According to the World Population Review website, the list of countries that have the longest work week is as follows:

Mauritania (54) Egypt (53) Gambia (51) Qatar (50) Burkina Faso (50) Lesotho (50) Bangladesh (49) Mongolia (48) Kenya (48) Lebanon: (48)

The website uses data from the International Labour Organization (ILO).

The ILO defines employees as those that work full-time or part-time in a ‘traditional arrangement’.

The website notes that low-income and least-developed nations in general have the longest work weeks but points out that it is hard to come by reliable data in such instances.

Workers in India, South Korea, China put in long hours

As per The Wire, the ILO in January released a new report on work-life balance across the world that found that workers in South Korea, China and India were putting in far longer hours than those in the US, Brazil and France.

However, the report pointed out that the data comes from before the COVID-19 pandemic.

From 1970-2017, China and India have witnessed a gradual increase in working hours, while South Korea has witnessed a decrease.

South Korea recently rolled back its plans to increase its work week after a backlash from its youth.

South Asia has an average number of 49 working hours per week, while East Asia follows closely at 48.8 hours.

‘Win for workers’ rights’

Chile’s decision was hailed by the left-wing government as a breakthrough for workers’ rights.

The measure passed the lower house 127-14, after being unanimously approved by the Senate three weeks ago.

President Gabriel Boric, who took office in March 2022 after making the measure a campaign promise, was expected to sign it into law before 1 May.

“Yes, changes can be made to advance workers’ rights,” labor minister Jeannette Jara said.

The votecame six years after the law was initially presented.

Ana Camayo, a 54-year-old manicurist who works in a department store, said “the law is fantastic for women over 30 who have children,” referring to herself and her colleagues. She said the extra free time will be spent with her family.

The reduced work week initially was proposed by communist lawmakers in 2017, but the proposal languished for years.

New momentum came after about 200 roundtable sessions between workers and employers of large, medium and small companies and the government.

The law is intended to allow Chilean workers to be “more rested and happy,” said Opposition lawmaker Emilia Schneider.

This is the second time the left-wing country has done so. Chile previously cut its working hours from 48 to 45 hours in 2005.

Chile will join Ecuador, which already has a 40-hour work week.

With inputs from agencies

