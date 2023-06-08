Canada wildfire smoke could linger over US for days: How deadly is it?

As wildfires continue to burn in Canada, several parts of the United States are expected to witness dangerous air quality over the next few days.

Authorities in affected areas have asked people to take precautions and stay indoors.

But how dangerous is the smoke? How does it impact health?

Let’s take a closer look:

What is smoke?

Although smoke seems familiar, it is actually made up of a complex mix of shapes, from round to corkscrew-shaped under the microscope.

“It’s not just one sort of chemical,” said Rima Habre, an expert in air quality and exposure science at the University of Southern California. “It could have gases and carbons and toxic metals.”

As it travels, Habre said, it also changes and can contain ozone.

As Daniel Kass, senior vice president, Environmental Health at Vital Strategies, told Forbes, “Smoke is never good in its various forms.”

But wildfire smoke is more toxic than normal air pollution.

It can linger in the air for weeks and travel hundreds of kilometres.

Along with particles of soil and biological materials, wildfire smoke often contains traces of chemicals, metals, plastics and other synthetic materials.

Why is it dangerous?

Because of small particles known as PM 2.5.

According to Bloomberg, these PM 2.5 are emitted by wildfires, from cars and fuel-fired power plants.

These particles are extremely minute – so much so that they can go deep into the lungs, where oxygen enters your circulation.

According to StatNews, the chemical composition of wildfire smoke can trigger a more severe inflammatory response.

“Mostly we worry about inflammation in the lungs,” Habre said, from these high levels of pollution.

But with climate change amping up fires, increasingly, she said, she is worried about broader numbers of people being exposed to less extreme smoke for weeks or months.

How does it impact health?

This smoke could have an extremely bad impact on health.

“Air pollution is responsible for 5 to 7 million deaths a year. While most of these deaths are from chronic exposures, when air pollution rises even in the short term it can pose health risks especially in vulnerable populations,” Kass, the former Deputy Commissioner for Environmental Health at the NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene from 2009 to 2016, added.

According to Statnews, people exposed to such smoke even briefly face higher risk of cardiovascular disease, diabetes and kidney failure.

PM2.5 has also been connected to a greater risk of heart attacks, strokes and cancer.

The elderly, babies, children, those with lung or heart issues and pregnant women at risk the most.

Wildfire exposure in pregnancy has been associated with pregnancy loss, low birth weight, and preterm delivery.

A study from California that has yet to be peer-reviewed found a link between wildfire exposure and cellular damage in first- and second-trimester placentas.

It can bring on or worsen respiratory conditions like emphysema, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma.

Children suffering asthma might find their conditions worsen when air quality drops.

Some studies have found that those exposed to PM2.5 could be more vulnerable to infections and neurodegenerative diseases, as per Statnews.

Even healthy people can experience coughing, sneezing and eye irritation, as per Bloomberg.

“New York City has an annual average of about 8 micrograms per cubic meter fine particulate matter. It is currently more than 140 micrograms per cubic meter,” Kass added.

“Studies have shown that for every increase of 10 micrograms per cubic meter there’s been a one to two percent increase in cardiovascular hospitalizations and deaths.” He added that, “There will probably be more strokes, heart attacks and hospitalizations this week. That’s the worry.”

The effects of exposure can persist for years. After Australia’s 2014 Hazelwood Coal Mine fire, rates of heart disease remained elevated for two and a half years and respiratory illnesses for five years, researchers reported in April.

Doug Brugge, who chairs the Department of Public Health Sciences at UConn School of Medicine, said wildfire smoke can be deadly. “People should… reduce their exposure, especially if they are in a vulnerable population, such as the elderly, young children or people with respiratory diseases.”

How can people stay safe?

Experts say you can start by limiting your exposure.

Stay inside, keep your doors, windows and fireplaces shut.

Air conditioning on the recirculation setting can help filter out some particles, and air filters can remove many more.

As Stephanie Lovinsky-Desir, chief of pediatric pulmonology at Columbia University Medical Center, told Bloomberg, “You can protect yourself by just knowing what the air quality is and to stay indoors and try to avoid exposure.”

Though masking up can help, a cloth mask doesn’t do much, as per PBS.

A high-quality N95 or K95 mask is the best option for those that need to commute to work.

If you must go outside “take it slow, don’t over-exert yourself. Put a mask on and limit the time and exposure that you have outside,” Rahul Sharma, the emergency physician-in-chief at New York Presbyterian-Weill Cornell Medical Center added. “But there’s really nothing else to do until this smoke and everything goes away.”

An online course with instructions for reducing outdoor and indoor exposure to wildfire smoke is available from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

But as always, the economically disadvantaged will be most at risk.

“I worry about who’s vulnerable,” Kass told Forbes. “The poor will suffer the most. For example, many who are poor will not be able to afford good air filtration devices.”

