It will no longer be a ‘ruff’ time for animals in Canada. The country has moved to ban the testing of cosmetics on animals, joining a number of other countries and American states to outlaw the practice.

Earlier, the Canadian government announced that Bill C-47 had amended the Food and Drugs Act to ban both the testing of cosmetic products on animals and the sale of products relying on animal testing data.

Canadian health minister Jean-Yves Duclos said, “Protecting animals, now and in the future, is something that many Canadians have been calling for, and something we can all celebrate. We are proud to move forward with this measure, and to assure Canadians that the products they buy are cruelty-free. We will keep working with experts and international partners to explore safe, cruelty-free alternatives so no more animals suffer and die due to cosmetic testing.”

We take a closer look at why Canada’s move is significant and how cruel is animal testing actually?

What is Canada’s ban on animal testing?

On 27 June, Canada passed the legislation banning cosmetic testing on animals. According to the law, “No person shall sell a cosmetic unless the person can establish the safety of the cosmetic without relying on data derived from a test conducted on an animal that could cause pain, suffering or injury, whether physical or mental, to the animal” and that “No person shall conduct a test on an animal that could cause pain, suffering or injury, whether physical or mental, to the animal.”

This isn’t the first time that Canada is seeking to ban animal testing for cosmetics. In 2015, there was a private member’s bill to the same effect, but the cosmetics industry opposed it because of overly broad language.

Darren Praznik, president and CEO of Cosmetics Alliance Canada speaking to CTVNews said, “It was so badly crafted that if you made a pet shampoo for a dog or a cat, you wouldn’t have been able to actually try it on a dog or a cat to see if they liked it.”

However, animal rights activists feel the legislation has more room for improvement. For instance, the rules are not retroactive, which means that products already on the market that originally used animal testing to establish their safety won’t be pulled from shelves.

How cruel is animal testing?

The cosmetics industry has long been associated with testing products on animals. Study after study has shown how unnecessary and often painful tests are carried out on animals to analyse cosmetics and their ingredients.

Experts note that every year millions of animals fall victim to human vanity, thanks to the many cosmetic products that are still safety tested using living animals. Even today, shampoos, makeup, hair dye, and deodorants are still tested on innocent animals in a laboratory, despite the many laws on the matter.

In fact, according to a report published by The Cut, there’s no legal definition of the term cruelty free in the United States, and as the Food and Drug Administration points out, “some companies may apply such claims solely to their finished cosmetic products.” This means that a brand can label its lipstick “cruelty-free” because the bullet wasn’t swiped on a bunny, but it’s possible that one of its ingredients was tested on animals.

But why is this testing considered cruel? Campaigners who are against animal testing say the practice is cruel and inhumane. They state that these animals – dogs, cats, monkeys, rabbits, rats and many more – are deliberately sickened with toxic chemicals or infected with diseases, live in barren cages and are typically killed when the experiment ends.

According to a PeTa report, the animals are burned, shocked, poisoned, isolated, starved, drowned, addicted to drugs, and brain-damaged. The animal rights group has published a report in which it states that after enduring terrifying, painful procedures, the ‘guinea pigs’ are usually dumped back into a cage without any painkillers. Video footage has also revealed that often they see other animals being killed right in front of them.

There are several cosmetic brands that carry out eye and skin irritation tests, which involve forcibly immobilising a rabbit and applying the products into their eyes as well as exposed skin. The reaction of the product can yield results such as bleeding, blindness, and ulcers. When not being actively tested on, these rabbits often live in uncomfortable cages and are treated like objects rather than living beings.

There are multiple reports of rats and dogs being used in acute toxicity tests, where they are administered a very high and lethal dose of chemicals through the bloodstream or force-feeding.

The HumaneSociety.org has pegged that over 5,00,000 animals suffer and die worldwide every year in cosmetics tests. Another survey also revealed that in 2019, 44 of the 50 largest cosmetic brands test on animals themselves or have them tested by third parties.

But why perform testing on animals?

One of the major reasons why cosmetic giants continue to test on animals is because of China’s legislation. As of 2021, China changed its laws stating that “special use” cosmetics had to undergo animal testing. For the unaware, ‘special cosmetics’ are products for the function of anti-freckle/whitening, sunscreen, hair dye, hair perm, anti-hair loss. So if a moisturiser has sunscreen in it, then it will be tested on animals.

Jopie Louwe Kooijmans, a cruelty-free and vegan cosmetics expert at Shop Like You Give a Damn, was quoted as saying, “China is one of the largest and fastest growing markets for cosmetics in the world. Brands want to sell their products there and accept animal testing as collateral damage for their growing business and increase revenue.”

Moreover, even though some countries and regions across the world ban animal testing, there are requirement to test certain raw materials on animals. For instance, in the European Union region, there are clauses in the law that allow or require a raw material or product to be tested on animals.

This despite newer methods emerging that won’t require animal sacrifices. Also, not all testing on animals is successful and campaigners say they are ineffective because animals are so different to humans.

Which countries have banned animal testing?

While Canada has passed legislation to ban animal testing, it is not the first. According to Humane Society International, 44 countries have passed laws banning cosmetic animal testing. These include India, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Norway, Iceland, Brazil, Ecuador and the European Union to name a few.

In America, 10 states have banned the practice – New York, Virginia, California, Louisiana, New Jersey, Maine, Hawaii, Nevada, Illinois, and Maryland. New York’s ban on animal testing came into effect only this January.

No countries currently ban medical animal testing, but this may soon change too. This year, Switzerland held a referendum on medical animal testing. A large Swiss pharmaceutical lobby campaigned against the initiative, which was ultimately unsuccessful. But the fact that animal testing went from untouchable fact to subject of a national debate sparks doubt about its continued acceptance in the future.

What can we do?

Consumers who want to avoid products tested on animals can look for a “vegan” or “cruelty-free” label when purchasing cosmetic products. The popularity of cruelty-free products has been rising with more and more governments banning the sale of animal-tested products and the use of animal testing.

