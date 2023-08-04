The problems for the Commonwealth Games just don’t stop and now the future of the event is in doldrums. After Australia’s Victoria announced its withdrawal from hosting the 2026 edition of the event, the Canadian province of Alberta has also withdrawn its bid for the 2030 Games.

The announcement is another blow for the embattled Commonwealth Games Federation and now many are asking – is it time to just do away with the event? Should the sun finally set on the Games?

Let’s understand what has gone wrong for the Games and why it’s been struggling to find a host country.

Alberta withdraws

On Friday (4 August), Canada’s Alberta pulled its support for a bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games. Initially the province had considered a joint bid centred on the cities of Edmonton and Calgary for the 2030 edition of the Games.

However, on Friday, Minister of Tourism and Sport Joseph Schow said in a statement that hosting the Games, which typically attract more than 4,000 athletes from the 54 nations of the Commonwealth, was not in line with the interests of Alberta taxpayers.

Initially, the province had planned putting $2 million into bid exploration and Calgary and Edmonton each pitching in $1 million. Those plans are now dead, Schow said, stating that the costs, estimated to be in excess of Canadian $2.6 billion, were too high.

The Calgary Herald quoted the minister as saying, “It’s not a good deal for Alberta. When it comes down to it, it has to be a good deal for Alberta taxpayers and this just wasn’t that.”

Schow also said that limited broadcast revenue and corporate sponsorship were a few other reasons why they were withdrawing their bid. “Frankly, the Commonwealth Games placed the majority of the financial part of the risk on government and taxpayers.”

The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) in reaction to the news said it was “sorry to hear that Alberta is no longer developing its bid proposal”.

The Victoria factor

Shortly after Alberta made its announcement, Commonwealth Sport Canada, the body responsible for organising Canadian teams participating in the Commonwealth Games, said that Alberta’s decision was influenced by what had happened in Victoria.

“We believe the recent decision by the Victorian government to withdraw from the 2026 Commonwealth Games was a significant factor in Alberta’s decision, as well as an over-dependence on taxpayer’s support for the planning and delivery of the Games,” said the body, adding, “Commonwealth Sport Canada is profoundly disappointed in Alberta Government’s decision but respects their right to make this decision.”

Earlier on 18 July, Australia’s Victoria had made a similar decision, withdrawing its bid to host the 2026 Games, citing increasing costs. The state’s premier Dan Andrews while announcing the news had said that the cost of hosting the Games could potentially rise to more than A$7 billion ($4.77 billion) from a budgeted A$2.6 billion ($1.77 billion).

And that “I will not take money out of hospitals and schools to fund an event that is three times the cost as estimated and budgeted for last year,” he had then said.

The 2026 Games had been scheduled for 17-29 March, in the regional centres of Geelong, Bendigo, Ballarat, Gippsland and Shepparton.

Following Victoria’s withdrawal, there have been reports that India’s Ahmedabad would bid to host the 2026 Games. The Times of India had earlier reported that the Games may make a comeback to India after 16 years – Delhi had last hosted the Games in 2010. The report stated that top government sources had said that they were confident of finishing all the infrastructure work in time.

Uncertain future of the Games

Now, with two cities withdrawing their bids to host the Games, the future of the event – that first began in 1930 and was rebranded to the present in 1978 – is in limbo.

Many sporting experts, former members of various sports bodies state that the problem of finding a host is not just restricted to the issue of costs. Experts say the competition’s global image and relevance is on the downslide. It no longer attracts the same star power as it did in the past. For instance, several big names such as Britain’s diving star Tom Daley, Australia’s favourite swimmer Cate Campell and track stars Andre de Grasse, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson had given the previous edition a miss.

The fastest man on Earth, Usain Bolt, had also once reportedly made fun of the Games, calling it “a bit s***” and the Olympics “were better”. He, however, has categorically denied making this statement and called it “lies”.

Australian sports historian Dr Matthew Klugman also told the BBC, “There’s much less interest than there used to be.

“It’s not the phenomenon that it was even in the 1990s. It does reflect a changing world.”

A lot of that has to do with the history behind the Games and also the fact that many now even question the existence of the Commonwealth itself. Today, an increasing number of former colonies are distancing themselves from Britain, with many either becoming republics or, like Australia, weighing it up.

Even the CGF has acknowledged the threat to the Games. In 2018, its president, Dame Louise Martin had said it was facing an “existential crisis”. “In recent times, our federation has done a lot of soul-searching to look at our impact and meaning,” she had said.

What happens next, we don’t know. But for athletes that compete, the Games hold massive relevance. In fact, for some sports like netball, it is the pinnacle of their competition.

Also, as Australian swimmer Rowan Crothers points out the cancellation is particularly painful for people with disabilities.

The Commonwealth Games is the only major international competition that features athletes with a disability alongside able-bodied athletes. “(It’s) a great opportunity to raise awareness for disabled sport. Seeing the Games cancelled will suck for the state of inclusion,” he had written on Twitter.

“For some athletes, a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games means more than a gold medal at the Paralympics… recognition and equality can mean more than achievement.”

With inputs from agencies