Explained: Why Rishi Sunak is facing probe over wife Akshata Murty’s stake in childcare firm

British prime minister Rishi Sunak is once again facing heat and this time it’s over his wife, Akshata Murty’s business deals. The British parliament’s Commissioner for Standards announced on Monday that it had opened an investigation under paragraph six of the code, which says MPs “must always be open and frank in declaring any relevant interest” they hold.

The investigation stems from complaints Sunak did not disclose that his wife, Akshata Murty, held shares in Koru Kids, which registers childminders.

Downing Street has assured that it will cooperate with the probe, with a Sunak spokesperson being quoted as saying, “We are happy to assist the commissioner to clarify how this has been transparently declared as a ministerial interest.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the probe and past instances when the British couple have faced heat over their financial dealings.

The probe against Sunak

Last month, British prime minister Rishi Sunak was questioned over Murty’s shares in childcare agency Koru Kids. The agency could stand to benefit from an upcoming policy unveiled in the spring Budget this year.

On 28 March, Sunak did not mention his wife’s links to Koru Kids, despite being asked by MPs over the childcare policy. When Labour MP Catherine McKinnell asked Sunak whether he had any interest to declare, he replied: “No, all my disclosures are declared in the normal way.”

However, a few days later, Sunak sent a letter to the committee stating that Akshata Murty’s interest was declared to the Cabinet Office. He also said that an updated statement of ministers’ interests would be published soon, and that the list of ministerial interests “ensures steps are taken to avoid or mitigate any potential conflict of interest”.

The problem arises over why the prime minister did not also make the declaration when he was asked about it during the committee meeting. But, defending his actions, Sunak’s spokesperson said, “He has followed the process in terms of declaring his interests as set out in the ministerial code.”

Akshata Murty and Koru Kids

Akshata Murty, who married Sunak in 2009, is listed as a shareholder in Koru Kids. For the unaware, Koru Kids is a childcare firm that offers nanny and childminder services.

Companies House, the UK corporate register shows that Murty holds two batches of shares in privately held Koru Kids. She holds 20,000 ordinary shares and 7,100 Series A ordinary shares in the company.

Last month, UK chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced a pilot of incentive payments of £600 (Rs 60,915) for childminders joining the profession, with it doubling to £1,200 (Rs 1.21 lakh) for those who sign up through agencies. One of the six agencies listed by the government was Koru Kids. This new scheme would benefit Koru Kids, and, in turn, be advantageous to its shareholders — including Akshata Murty.

Previous backlash

This is not the first time that Murty’s investments and finances have come under the scanner. The daughter of Narayana Murthy, the co-founder of IT giant Infosys in 1981, had previously faced scrutiny and criticism for claiming a non-domiciled tax status. Under British law, this essentially means that one does not have to pay taxes on dividend benefits received from overseas companies.

In April 2022, it was reported that 42-year-old Murty was entitled to a dividend payment of about £11.6 million from Infosys of which she owns 0.93 per cent. But non-domiciled tax status meant that she could benefit from a provision in a 1956 treaty that was designed to stop Indian citizens being double-taxed on their estates in the UK and India.

The BBC had reported then that Murty had saved £2. 1 million per year through her “non-dom” status.

It’s important to note that this isn’t unlawful, but it angered the British public. To quell the controversy, Murty later said she would pay British tax on her global income, including dividends and capital gains, for the 2021-22 tax year and in future.

Besides this instance, Sunak has also been criticised when it was reported that Infosys continued to have operations in Russia post their invasion of Ukraine. Sunak had then said he had “nothing to do” with Infosys. His spokesperson had also said Akshata Murty did not have any involvement in the operational decisions of the company.

How this hurts Sunak

This new probe is likely to hurt Sunak. The Opposition has already questioned Sunak with Liberal Democrats chief whip Wendy Chamberlain saying, “There are serious questions for Rishi Sunak to answer over any potential conflict of interest, and any extra income his family could receive from his own government’s policy.

“Too often we have seen Conservative sleaze run amok. The public must be reassured that any breach of the ministerial code by the prime minister will be fully investigated.”

Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner added, “Rishi Sunak must explain why he failed to come clean when asked about the shares his family held in a company now set to financially benefit from a childcare policy announced in his budget. He must urgently correct the record and set out what steps he took to avoid an actual or perceived conflict of interest. No proper explanation has yet been provided by the prime minister as to why this was not deemed necessary to publish in the register of members’ interests.”

While the Opposition guns for Sunak, the prime minister will have to await the findings of the commissioner of standards. In the most serious cases where MPs are found to have fallen foul of the rules, a parliamentary suspension is possible. However, there is a long road to get to that point.

But, it is clear that this a huge setback for the British prime minister, who had promised to put “integrity and accountability” at the heart of his administration.

With inputs from agencies

