The historic King Charles’s coronation is set to take place tomorrow, 6 May, at Westminster Abby.

As the last-minute preparations are made, rumours are starting to circulate regarding which tiara Kate Middleton will wear on the big day.

With uncertainty on whether women would wear tiaras before the Queen Consort Camilla enters the church, Princess of Wales Kate and senior royals have been working against the clock to complete their fittings for the coronation.

For the coronation of King Charles III, it is already known what Queen Consort will be wearing – Buckingham Palace announced she chose Queen Mary’s crown over Queen Elizabeth II’s controversial Koh-i-Noor coronation crown.

Nevertheless, there are rumours that the Princess of Wales will opt for a very on-trend and summer-appropriate flower crown, instead of traditional tiara.

Kate could ditch the tiara

For the King’s Coronation, the Princess of Wales could go against tradition and skip the tiara in favour of something far more casual.

She could favour petals over jewels.

Royal family biographer Sally Bedell Smith told UK’s The Times newspaper, “The sight of the Princess of Wales in a floral crown will set a particular tone, showing the King’s reverence for nature and his passion for flowers. It seems like an especially egalitarian touch as well. As the wife of the future king, she will be setting an example for the other women in the congregation, who might find it awkward to even think of wearing tiaras.”

“One result may be that the crowns and regalia covered with precious jewels may stand out in sharper relief as symbols of the monarchy. They are, after all, held in trust by the monarch for the nation and represent the continuity of the monarchy over one thousand years,” she added.

Well, this isn’t the first time, the Princess has toyed with the idea of ditching jewels for petals.

On her wedding day in 2011, Kate wore the Cartier Halo tiara that the Queen had lent her as her “something borrowed,” but it seems she almost didn’t.

Following in the footsteps of her mother Carole, who wore flowers in her hair when she married Kate’s father Michael in 1980, it is thought that Kate had originally wanted to wear a flower crown, according to The Mirror.

Senior royals donned tiaras during the late Queen Elizabeth’s 1953 coronation, while the Queen Mother wore a piece of the crown she had worn to King George VI.

Princess Kate’s historic headpieces

Kate has switched between three distinguished tiaras thirteen times since marrying into the royal line, as per Town and Country.

She wore one for the first time during her wedding to Prince William in 2011. She chose the Cartier Halo Tiara, first created in 1936.

It was given to then-future Queen Elizabeth II on her 18th birthday and originally belonged to Queen Elizabeth I.

Her second favourite appears to be the Lotus Flower Tiara, also known as the Papyrus Tiara, which she wore for the first time in 2013.

Since then, she has worn it twice more, most recently in December of last year, the report says.

The elaborate headgear was a favourite of Princess Margaret and included both diamonds and pearls. Prior to her husband ascending to the throne, the Queen Mother also wore it.

Princess Diana’s favourite accessory, the Lover’s Knot Tiara, often known as the Cambridge Lover, has been worn by Kate on numerous occasions.

According to the report, this topper, which has a complex history as well, was made for Queen Mary in 1913 or 1914 by the House of Garrard using pearls and diamonds that had previously belonged to her family.

Coronation to reflect King’s love for nature

With flowers, birds, and insects appearing on the invites, the Coronation is anticipated to represent the King’s love of nature.

According to Buckingham Palace, the plants included in the Queen Consort’s robes were all picked for the garments’ personal associations.

These include the delphinium (one of the King’s favourite flowers), the lily of the valley (featured in Her Majesty’s wedding bouquet and was a favourite flower of Queen Elizabeth II), myrtle (stands for hope) among others.

According to The Mirror, primary schools will be given wildflower seeds for students who can celebrate the coronation by embracing the monarch’s love of the outdoors.

Under the Department for Education’s (DfE) and Eden Project’s initiative, it is intended that students will be motivated to learn about, enhance, and make school grounds more aesthetically pleasing places to work and learn.

‘Recycled things’

The royal coats of arms that adorned a chair used during King George VI’s coronation were recycled by King Charles, who advocates for sustainability, for his own enthronement.

After the coronation, he will sit in his grandfather’s throne chair which has been reconditioned but still bears the front and rear original embroidered coats of arms, reported The Mirror.

The Queen Consort will sit in the same chair used by Queen Mother during George VI’s coronation in 1937, although the Royal School of Needlework (RSN) has just embroidered fresh coats of arms on it to replace the Queen Mother’s.

The outlet quoted Caroline de Guitaut, the deputy surveyor of the King’s Works of Art at the Royal Collection Trust, as saying, “For His Majesty King Charles III’s coronation he has wanted very much to re-use things where possible and obviously it’s an incredibly efficient and sustainable thing to do. So it’s giving the chairs I suppose a new life in a slightly different guise, but at the same time respecting that they are historic objects, and conserving them for the future.”

