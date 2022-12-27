Big Freeze: Which are the coldest places in India today?

It’s a cold and frosty day for states in North India.

Dense fog and cold weather continue to sweep Delhi and its neighbouring states for the second consecutive day.

No relief is expected for the region, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), which predicts that the northern states will see dense to very dense fog over the next 24 hours due to little wind and high moisture levels in the lower troposphere.

This morning, the minimum temperature dipped below the freezing level in the mountains, while large parts of northern states were engulfed in a dense layer of fog.

Visibility took a plunge, making it dangerous for people to travel.

Let’s take a look at the coldest places in India today:

Ladakh

The cold wave has tightened its grip in Ladakh with several places experiencing cold and dry weather and clear skies.

According to the IMD, Leh, Ladakh recorded a minimum temperature of minus 11 degrees Celsius, while Kargil saw the mercury drop to 9.7 degrees Celsius.

Diskit Nubra valley saw the lowest temperature of minus 9.2 degrees Celsius.

Rajasthan

Severe cold wave conditions were experienced in Rajasthan as it witnessed a record dip in Mercury.

Churu district recorded the lowest temperature of 0.5 degrees Celsius, while Fatehpur in Sikar district recorded a mercury dip at minus 1.7 degrees Celsius.

The IMD had issued an orange alert for the state.

Uttarakhand

The weather department had earlier said that Uttarakhand won’t see snowfall until the end of December, though it will witness a considerable drop in mercury levels due to the cold wave.

Uttarakhand’s Barkot on Tuesday morning recorded the minimum temperature of 1.5 degrees Celsius, while Munsiyari witnessed the lowest temperature at minus 31.7 degrees Celsius, which was followed by minus 24.6 degrees Celsius in Badrinath, according to IMD.

Delhi

A severe cold wave continued in the National Capital as it recorded the lowest temperature of 5.6 degrees Celsius. Ayanagar was the coldest place in the city at four degrees Celsius.

The IMD stated the city’s average temperature is still about seven degrees.

Punjab

Today, Bhatinda’s minimum temperature was one degree Celsius, while Balachar in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar saw the lowest temperature at 3.61 degrees Celsius.

The weather agency on Tuesday issued an alert for severe cold wave conditions in several parts of Punjab for the next 48 hours.

Himachal Pradesh

Many parts of Himachal Pradesh are experiencing cold wave conditions as mercury levels dropped significantly.

As per the weather agency, the state is experiencing dry cold weather with dense fog over the lower hills and plains.

Keylong was among the coldest places with minus 8 degrees Celsius today morning. Other high-hill regions such as Kangana, Shimla, Chamba, Lahul Spiti, Kinnaur, and Kullu also witnessed a considerable dip in temperatures.

Uttar Pradesh

Fursatganj recorded the lowest temperature of seven degrees Celsius. Among other places that witnessed dense fog in UP are Ghaziabad, Meerut, Badaun, Bijnor, Bareilly.

Meerut’s lowest temperature today was four degrees Celsius.

IMD on Tuesday predicted that dense to very dense fog is likely to continue for the next three to four days in West Uttar Pradesh.

Jammu and Kashmir

Cold wave continues to grip Jammu city as it recorded 2.5 degrees Celsius, while Kashmir’s Pahalgam witnessed a minimum temperature of minus 6.7 degrees.

Gulmarg saw minus 5.9 degrees Celsius of minimum temperature on Tuesday, while Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of minus 4.8 degrees Celsius.

With inputs from agencies

