Bhupendra Patel to take oath as Gujarat CM: Who is attending the star-studded ceremony, who else will take oath?

It was a record-breaking win for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat. After winning 156 of the 182 seats in the state Assembly elections and 53 per cent vote share, the saffron party will start its seventh term in power today. And it needs a grand beginning.

On Monday, BJP leader Bhupendra Patel will take the oath as the 18th Chief Minister of Gujarat for a second consecutive term. Around 25 Cabinet ministers will also take an oath along with Patel. The swearing-in ceremony will be lavish and who’s who of the party will descend upon Gandhinagar.

A star-studded event

The grand ceremony will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari and other central ministers.

Chief ministers from BJP-ruled states and allies will be present. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Assam’s Himanta Biswa Sarma, who were the star campaigners in Gujarat are on the guest list. They will be companied by their counterparts from other states. Haryana’s Manohar Lal Khattar, Madhya Pradesh’s Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Maharashtra’s Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis, Karnataka’s Basavaraj Bommai, and Uttarakhand’s Pushkar Singh Dhami will attend the ceremony.

BJP national president JP Nadda, senior leader BL Santosh and other MPs who held rallies in Gujarat will also be present.

Around 200 sadhus from the state are also invited to the ceremony, according to an NDTV report.

The Cabinet

On Saturday night, Patel and the state’s BJP leader CR Patil took a flight to Delhi where they were scheduled to meet with party leaders JP Nadda, PM Modi, and Amit Shah.

Among those expected to be inducted into the ministry are MLAs Kanu Desai, Raghavji Patel, Rishikesh Patel, Harsh Sanghavi, Shankar Chaudhary, Purnesh Modi, Manisha Vakil, and Raman Patkar, according to a report by News18.

Three stages and more

The swearing-in ceremony will be administered by Governor Acharya Devvrat at a function held at the Helipad Ground near the new Secretariat in Gandhinagar at 2 pm Monday.

According to reports in the media, specific preparations have been made for the event. Three enormous stages will be erected on the helipad in Gandhinagar. The CM and his Cabinet will be seated on the middle platform. While PM Modi and other VVIPs will be seated on the platform to the right of the main stage, the sadhus will sit on the left platform.

As leaders arrived in Ahmedabad, BJP’s Mahila Morcha welcomed them at the airport.

The common man in attendance

Even though, the audience will comprise people from all communities, Patidars (Patels), Other Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes, and Tribes and women will be given first preference. According to a report by NDTV, these preferences are made considering the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha and subsequent 2026 state elections.

In the just concluded election, the saffron party had significantly increased its support among the Scheduled Castes and Tribes, which formerly had a stronghold of the Congress.

The Patidars, longtime BJP supporters, had grown dissatisfied with the party. Now it is doing all it can to appease them. The saffron party has the backing of Hardik Patel, who led the Patidar quota agitation and switched sides from the Congress to the BJP. This time, Hardik Patel defeated Lakhabhai Bharwad of the Congress from the Viramgam constituency by more than 50,000 votes.

BJP’s historic win

Notably, the BJP not only won 156 of the state assembly’s 182 seats, clinching a remarkable victory in Gujarat but also shattered further records by winning a significant number of seats with big margins.

The victory margin was close to two lakh in two seats: Ghatlodia and Choryasi. CM Patel defeated his closest rival by 1.92 lakh votes to win a second term in office from Ghatlodia. In eight seats, the victory margin for BJP candidates ranged between 1 lakh and 1.5 lakh, reported PTI.

Bhupendra Patel, BJP’s choice

After the big win in Gujarat, Patel said, “The people of Gujarat have once again reposed faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP leadership. If the masses of Gujarat have elected the BJP, then we have to live up to their expectations.”

“The people of Gujarat have rejected the anti-national elements in this election and have voted for the BJP’s track record of development in the state,” he said.

