Bengaluru Traffic Police connect the dots on new traffic sign, explain what it means

A Twitter user from Bengaluru, sharing a picture of a road sign that has four dots on a white background, tagged the traffic police to ask what it means.

The Twitter handle belonging to Aniruddha Mukharjee posted the picture of the road sign and tagged the traffic police seeking clarifications.

Let’s take a look at what the road sign means.

What does the sign mean?

The Bengaluru Traffic Police quickly clarified that the sign has been erected to alert commuters about blind people on the road, that there is a school for the blind at the junction where the board is placed and that motorists should exercise caution in the area.

Dear Sir, That is a Cautionary sign board which tells about a possible blind person likely on the road. Exercise caution while driving. There is a blind school at hopefarm junction where this board is placed. Regards — WHITEFIELD TRAFFIC PS BTP (@wftrps) August 1, 2022

‘Thanks for educating us’

After the traffic police informed users about the road sign, many agreed that they weren’t aware of the meaning behind it.

One user wrote, “Thanks for informing. I was not knowing”.

While another said, “Thank you for the education! Most of us are unaware of these road signs and their meaning!"

Other signs in the city that went viral

Last month, a user shared a picture on Twitter that showed two unsual ‘no parking’ signs in Bengaluru’s Koramangala area.

One sign said “don’t even think of parking here” while the other one said “No Parking. Not for 10 minutes, not for 5 minutes, not at all!”

Koramangala house owners got no chill for vehicle owners pic.twitter.com/5BOUK1qdxh — Aditya Morarka (@AdityaMorarka) July 3, 2022

The signs recevied mixed reviews on social media with some in favour and others against.

