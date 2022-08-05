Beer for the sole: Someone has actually made a shoe filled with lager

Called 'Heinekicks', Heineken has launched limited-edition sneakers with beer filled inside soles. The green-and-red shoes come with the tagline 'Walking on Beer', promising a unique on-foot experience

Unusual fashion is nothing new. But beer giant Heineken has taken their lager way too seriously and come up with the “Heinekicks,” a sneaker with which people can drink beer.

Beer for your sole Designed in collaboration with noted shoe designer, Dominic Ciambrone, to celebrate the smoothness of Heineken®️ Silver. Heinekicks aren't your everyday shoe, but it’s not every day you get to walk on beer. pic.twitter.com/LefwD5X7if — Heineken (@Heineken) August 2, 2022

The shoe, which will be a limited edition series, has been designed by noted shoe designer Dominic Ciambrone (aka The Shoe Surgeon).

Kick back with a cold one

The shoes with the tag line ‘Walking On Beer’ is unique in number of ways. The sneaker with the trademark green and red colours carries the Heineken Silver beer in the sole, added using a specialised surgical injection.

Created with the help of Le Pub and BBH, each pair also has a removable metal bottle opener built into the tongue of the shoe, so wearers can open up a fresh drink on the move too.

The shoes promise a unique on-foot experience as the weight of the sole shifts from back to front and vice versa.

As per reports, only 32 lucky people will be able to own these shoes. The first seven of the batch will release in Singapore later this year.

Dominic Ciambrone, the man behind the sneaker, said on his creation: “Partnering with Heineken for their new beer was a fun challenge. We both share a passion for innovation and pushing boundaries, and created a design to reflect that. The shoe not only embodies the energy of Heineken Silver, but literally carries it. I can’t say I’ve ever designed a sneaker that contains actual beer before.”

Reactions

The announcement of the shoes unsurprisingly got people on social media excited. Netizens reacted with shock and wonderment if the shoes were even real.

One social user reacted:

Netizens were quite intrigued and filled the comments section with their opinions. Some wanted to own a pair as well.

Are these real and where can I get a pair? — The Sexual Vanilla (@SexualVanilla21) August 3, 2022

Thirsty for more?

While these may be the only sneakers in the world to carry beer in the soles, shoe companies have, in the past, paid homage to beer through their designs.

In 2008, Nike released the Nike SB Dunk Low ‘Newcastle’ as a homage to Newcastle Brown Ale.

Earlier too, Nike inspired by the classic green beer bottles from Heineken, came up with the Nike SB Dunk Low ‘Heineken’. Emblazoned with the iconic Heineken red stars on the lateral heels, Nike ended up in hot water in the lead-up to the release in 2003, their lawyers pulling the design from skate stores after the Dutch brewmasters took umbrage with the colourway.

When strange fashion went viral

The beer-filled shoes join a long list of fashion choices that have gone viral recently.

Twitter went into overdrive when luxury fashion brand Balenciaga launched its limited collection of sneakers called ‘Paris Sneaker’, which are "”fully destroyed"”. The shoes are sold in two styles — high-top and backless mule.

The shoes costing between $625 (Rs 48,378 approximately) to $1,850 (Rs 1,43,198 approximately) was met with criticism across different platforms on social media as users couldn't make sense of paying a heavy price for shoes that are worn out and destroyed.

Livia Firth, ethical fashion campaigner, had taken to Instagram to slam the luxury brand, saying that selling something expensive that is destroyed is “beyond offensive to those who wear shoes like this because they can't even afford a basic meal.”

We don’t know if the 'Heinekicks' is worthy of high praise or ridicule, but it has got people talking about the brand. So, while you’ll read this story, we shall kick back with a beer or two!

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.